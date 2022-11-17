ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

More
Related
WJLA

Metro gate change proving to be ineffective, fare evasion continues

WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police

An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say. Reports of hearing a gunshot led police to the 1200 block of 1st Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a hotel room, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Big Changes To North Capitol Street And I-295 Among Possible Projects With New Federal Infrastructure Funds

Below-grade portions of North Capitol Street could be decked over, parts of Interstate 295 that cleaved through neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River could be put underground, and broadband internet could reach further into low-income communities as part of a plan to spend an estimated $3 billion in federal funding from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

K Street office building to be converted into luxury apartments

WASHINGTON - An office building located along K Street in Northwest, D.C. will soon be repurposed into a residential space, a move that is becoming commonplace across the District. Three local companies are partnering together to redevelop 1735 K Street into a12-story luxury apartment/hotel hybrid building. The group includes D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

18-year-old woman found shot to death in DC hotel room: police

WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Northeast, D.C. hotel room on Saturday night, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of First Street around 9:50 p.m. Once at the scene, officers entered...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources

The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
therealdeal.com

Elliman plans expansion to DC area

Despite a softening of the residential market, Douglas Elliman Realty continues to expand. The firm is opening three locations in the Metro D.C. area: Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia.; and Bethesda, Maryland., to go along with new offices opened earlier this year in Nantucket, Massachusetts.; New Canaan, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Houston, Orange County, California.; and Basalt, Colorado.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Your Afternoon Animal Fix

If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen in Rockville Town Center

Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Town Center area Friday night, November 18, 2022. The vehicle, which was parked along the street on Helen Heneghan Way, was reported stolen at 11:20 PM.
Hoya

Black-Owned Businesses Celebrate 5th DMV Black Restaurant Week

Black-owned restaurants across the Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area participated in the fifth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week, providing discounts and diverse cuisine to customers. The week honoring Black-owned restaurants, which was held Nov. 6 through 13, promoted several food venues, including Melange, Queen Mother’s, All Set and Moi Moi which...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fairfax Times

Plans for Prince William Gateway could threaten Fairfax County water supply

Impacts to Fairfax County water supply loom as construction of the Prince William Gateway data center is said to threaten the quality of water in the Occoquan Watershed. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity (R) filed a motion to reaffirm the county’s commitment to protecting the watershed on Nov. 1 and commented in his weekly newsletter, about the construction of the data center and the importance of protecting the rural environment.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DCist

Here’s When NOT To Travel For Thanksgiving In The D.C. Region

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is known for two things, equally mind-numbing: excessive alcohol consumption in a hometown bar, and traffic jams. If you want to avoid a Tim-Kaine-eating-an-orange-on-I-95 situation on your way to Thanksgiving festivities, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s annual holiday travel predictions recommend staying away from roadways next Wednesday. According...
WASHINGTON, DC

