WJLA
Metro gate change proving to be ineffective, fare evasion continues
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.
WTOP
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
hstoday.us
Former Washington, D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer Found Guilty of Using Excessive Force
A jury in the District of Columbia has found former D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer Andra Vance, 48, guilty of a civil rights violation for his unlawful beating of an unarmed transit rider with a metal baton without legal justification on Feb. 16, 2018. In 2019, a federal grand jury...
NBC Washington
Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police
An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say. Reports of hearing a gunshot led police to the 1200 block of 1st Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a hotel room, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
Big Changes To North Capitol Street And I-295 Among Possible Projects With New Federal Infrastructure Funds
Below-grade portions of North Capitol Street could be decked over, parts of Interstate 295 that cleaved through neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River could be put underground, and broadband internet could reach further into low-income communities as part of a plan to spend an estimated $3 billion in federal funding from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
fox5dc.com
K Street office building to be converted into luxury apartments
WASHINGTON - An office building located along K Street in Northwest, D.C. will soon be repurposed into a residential space, a move that is becoming commonplace across the District. Three local companies are partnering together to redevelop 1735 K Street into a12-story luxury apartment/hotel hybrid building. The group includes D.C....
WJLA
WATCH: 4 people caught on surveillance breaking into Northwest DC home
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police (MPD) are looking for four suspects in relation to a home invasion and robbery from Nov. 11, authorities said. Surveillance from the home, which is located in the 4800 block of Reservoir Road, Northwest, was able to capture video of the suspects. Watch the...
fox5dc.com
18-year-old woman found shot to death in DC hotel room: police
WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Northeast, D.C. hotel room on Saturday night, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of First Street around 9:50 p.m. Once at the scene, officers entered...
NBC Washington
Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources
The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
therealdeal.com
Elliman plans expansion to DC area
Despite a softening of the residential market, Douglas Elliman Realty continues to expand. The firm is opening three locations in the Metro D.C. area: Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia.; and Bethesda, Maryland., to go along with new offices opened earlier this year in Nantucket, Massachusetts.; New Canaan, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Houston, Orange County, California.; and Basalt, Colorado.
Man goes for 'speed record' at all DC-area Metro stations
ASHBURN, Va. — After years of waiting, the new Silver Line Metro extension is finally open. For most people that means another option for getting to Dulles International Airport and elsewhere, for one D.C. man, it means a chance at a spot in the record books. Lucas Wall, a...
It Just Got Cheaper and Easier to Fly Out of IAD Airport
D.C. travelers can now easily take the metro to Washington Dulles International Airport.
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen in Rockville Town Center
Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Town Center area Friday night, November 18, 2022. The vehicle, which was parked along the street on Helen Heneghan Way, was reported stolen at 11:20 PM.
Hoya
Black-Owned Businesses Celebrate 5th DMV Black Restaurant Week
Black-owned restaurants across the Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area participated in the fifth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week, providing discounts and diverse cuisine to customers. The week honoring Black-owned restaurants, which was held Nov. 6 through 13, promoted several food venues, including Melange, Queen Mother’s, All Set and Moi Moi which...
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 11/17-11/20: Downtown Holiday Market, Go-Go Preservation Week, and Alexandria Cider Festival
Holiday markets are opening up across town this weekend, and I’m looking forward to indulging in hot chocolate and shopping for ugly holiday sweaters. If you are ready to join the seasonal fun too, then check out one of the nearby pop-ups. Otherwise, there’s go-go music, and a cider festival to enjoy.
Fairfax Times
Plans for Prince William Gateway could threaten Fairfax County water supply
Impacts to Fairfax County water supply loom as construction of the Prince William Gateway data center is said to threaten the quality of water in the Occoquan Watershed. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity (R) filed a motion to reaffirm the county’s commitment to protecting the watershed on Nov. 1 and commented in his weekly newsletter, about the construction of the data center and the importance of protecting the rural environment.
Dozens brave the cold for free turkey, pie at new Giant in South Baltimore
The first 500 customers at the new Giant Food on East Fort Avenue in South Baltimore were given the freebies.
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
Here’s When NOT To Travel For Thanksgiving In The D.C. Region
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is known for two things, equally mind-numbing: excessive alcohol consumption in a hometown bar, and traffic jams. If you want to avoid a Tim-Kaine-eating-an-orange-on-I-95 situation on your way to Thanksgiving festivities, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s annual holiday travel predictions recommend staying away from roadways next Wednesday. According...
