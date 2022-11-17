Read full article on original website
Rantoul police confirms deadly shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)– Rantoul Police responded to multiple reports of a shooting at the 1100 block of Falcon Drive at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officers found two people who had been shot upon arrival. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 15-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to a […]
newschannel20.com
Legal officials concerned for justice system funding ahead bail removal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Pretrial Fairness Act will become effective soon. The Vermilion County Circuit Clerk, Melissa Quick, believes the court system will be left with a debt to pay. When a person is arrested, they pay a bond to be released before their trial. Quick said the...
1470 WMBD
Peoria man gets decades in prison on federal meth-related charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man described by federal prosecutors as the leader of an extensive methamphetamine conspiracy will spend the next three decades in jail. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Christopher Williams, Jr., 32, was given 360 months in prison after pleading guilty back in May to several methamphetamine-related charges, including Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess it.
Deputies: Tolono domestic dispute turns into shooting
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies said a person was shot in Tolono Thursday morning when they were involved in a domestic dispute as the aggressor. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Washington Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When […]
The ‘failed war on drugs’ and how Illinois uses marijuana tax money to heal communities harmed by it
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “It’s so meaningful, it’s so needed. It’s important that as a society we understand what is true public safety,” Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) Executive Director Delrice Adams said. State leaders say the war on drugs harmed communities across Illinois. So, they’re giving money earned from marijuana sales back to […]
wjbc.com
McLean County correctional officer charged with worker’s comp fraud
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a felony charge alleging worker’s compensation fraud against a county correctional officer. In a release, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage says that officer is Ryan Hitch, 48. He is alleged to have intentionally made false or...
Urbana considers bonuses to help recruit officers
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Police departments work every day to keep you safe, but when they’re short-staffed, it presents more challenges. Urbana is trying to fix that and fill nine vacancies. The mayor said they’re starting a retention and recruitment program. It will cost about $1.34 million dollars over the next four years from their […]
25newsnow.com
New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit
BEASON, Ill (WAND TV) - The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across...
wglt.org
Juvenile injured in dual shootings in Bloomington
Bloomington Police are investigating two gunfire incidents on Wednesday night, including one that left a young person injured. The first happened around 9:20 p.m. near the Rainbow Circle apartments on the east side, near Veterans Parkway and Clearwater Avenue. No one was injured in that shots-fired incident. The second incident...
State Police: One dead in I-74 crash
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
WAND TV
Coroner's jury rules Lovington man's death homicide
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Coroner's Jury ruled a Lovington man's cause of death as homicide. According to Illinois State Police investigators, Michael Peck, 54, of Lovington was found stabbed to death in his kitchen. >>Police: Man stabbed to death in 'neighborhood dispute'. During the coroner's inquest...
New mayoral candidate vows to “make Danville great again”
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One more citizen has announced his candidacy for Danville mayor. Danville native Jacob Lane announced this week he is running for mayor of Danville. Lane said in a release he was inspired to run after not receiving help from the current administration. “The one time I needed the city’s help, I […]
wjbc.com
Two McLean County residents facing weapon charges
BLOOMINGTON – McLean County prosecutors are charging two Bloomington residents with multiple weapon charges. Early Monday morning, police responded to the 300 block of Locust St. for shots fired call. During an investigation, police reported an altercation between Robert White and Shikyra Johnson, and a gun was fired. Prosecutors...
A 20-year-old’s petition plan to ‘Save the Bresee Tower’
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A last-ditch effort to save the 100-year-old Bresee Tower is being spearheaded by the next generation in Danville. The city, led by Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., has been working toward demolishing it since it took ownership of the 12-story structure in May. Williams argues the time to repair has passed. The […]
Central Illinois school bus driver reassigned after appearing to doze off at the wheel
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Melissa Edwards is one of several parents in Livingston County who will be driving their child to school after a video appears to show their bus driver dozing off at the wheel. “I don’t want my kids in a serious car accident because the driver is falling asleep,” she said. […]
WAND TV
Man found not guilty in murder of Suave Turner
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A verdict was reached in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Decatur man. Talmel Wilson Junior, 20, was accused of shooting and killing Suave L. Turner, 28. Tuesday, a jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder. Monday afternoon the...
newschannel20.com
Police seeking information on 2019 cold case death
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department continues to investigate a death from 2019. We're told that 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham, of Streator, was a student at MacMurray College. Around 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, he was found wounded inside his residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville. Cunningham...
tspr.org
The long and traumatic road to exoneration after DCFS wrongfully removes children from home
Patty Krueger and her husband were managing a hectic household in October 2017, keeping up with numerous doctor visits for their seriously ill infant son and caring for his older brother, when a call to the state’s child abuse hotline turned their life upside down. When the baby was...
wglt.org
Overnight fire damages ISU's University Farm in Lexington
A cow barn at Illinois State University's farm in Lexington was damaged in an overnight fire, authorities said. A McLean County sheriff's deputy spotted the 700-foot-long cow barn on fire at around 12:40 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Lexington Fire Department. The north half the building...
Decatur Police looking for home invasion suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving a violent home invasion. Officials said that at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded the area of West Main Street and South Union Street. When they arrived, they noticed forced entry to the home. Officials said the homeowner told officers […]
