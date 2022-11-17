ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson City, IL

WCIA

Rantoul police confirms deadly shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)– Rantoul Police responded to multiple reports of a shooting at the 1100 block of Falcon Drive at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officers found two people who had been shot upon arrival. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 15-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to a […]
RANTOUL, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria man gets decades in prison on federal meth-related charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man described by federal prosecutors as the leader of an extensive methamphetamine conspiracy will spend the next three decades in jail. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Christopher Williams, Jr., 32, was given 360 months in prison after pleading guilty back in May to several methamphetamine-related charges, including Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess it.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Deputies: Tolono domestic dispute turns into shooting

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies said a person was shot in Tolono Thursday morning when they were involved in a domestic dispute as the aggressor. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Washington Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

The ‘failed war on drugs’ and how Illinois uses marijuana tax money to heal communities harmed by it

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “It’s so meaningful, it’s so needed. It’s important that as a society we understand what is true public safety,” Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) Executive Director Delrice Adams said. State leaders say the war on drugs harmed communities across Illinois. So, they’re giving money earned from marijuana sales back to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Urbana considers bonuses to help recruit officers

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Police departments work every day to keep you safe, but when they’re short-staffed, it presents more challenges. Urbana is trying to fix that and fill nine vacancies. The mayor said they’re starting a retention and recruitment program. It will cost about $1.34 million dollars over the next four years from their […]
URBANA, IL
25newsnow.com

New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit

BEASON, Ill (WAND TV) - The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across...
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Juvenile injured in dual shootings in Bloomington

Bloomington Police are investigating two gunfire incidents on Wednesday night, including one that left a young person injured. The first happened around 9:20 p.m. near the Rainbow Circle apartments on the east side, near Veterans Parkway and Clearwater Avenue. No one was injured in that shots-fired incident. The second incident...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

State Police: One dead in I-74 crash

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
LE ROY, IL
WAND TV

Coroner's jury rules Lovington man's death homicide

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Coroner's Jury ruled a Lovington man's cause of death as homicide. According to Illinois State Police investigators, Michael Peck, 54, of Lovington was found stabbed to death in his kitchen. >>Police: Man stabbed to death in 'neighborhood dispute'. During the coroner's inquest...
LOVINGTON, IL
WCIA

New mayoral candidate vows to “make Danville great again”

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One more citizen has announced his candidacy for Danville mayor. Danville native Jacob Lane announced this week he is running for mayor of Danville. Lane said in a release he was inspired to run after not receiving help from the current administration. “The one time I needed the city’s help, I […]
DANVILLE, IL
wjbc.com

Two McLean County residents facing weapon charges

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County prosecutors are charging two Bloomington residents with multiple weapon charges. Early Monday morning, police responded to the 300 block of Locust St. for shots fired call. During an investigation, police reported an altercation between Robert White and Shikyra Johnson, and a gun was fired. Prosecutors...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

A 20-year-old’s petition plan to ‘Save the Bresee Tower’

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A last-ditch effort to save the 100-year-old Bresee Tower is being spearheaded by the next generation in Danville. The city, led by Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., has been working toward demolishing it since it took ownership of the 12-story structure in May. Williams argues the time to repair has passed. The […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Man found not guilty in murder of Suave Turner

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A verdict was reached in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Decatur man. Talmel Wilson Junior, 20, was accused of shooting and killing Suave L. Turner, 28. Tuesday, a jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder. Monday afternoon the...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Police seeking information on 2019 cold case death

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department continues to investigate a death from 2019. We're told that 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham, of Streator, was a student at MacMurray College. Around 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, he was found wounded inside his residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville. Cunningham...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wglt.org

Overnight fire damages ISU's University Farm in Lexington

A cow barn at Illinois State University's farm in Lexington was damaged in an overnight fire, authorities said. A McLean County sheriff's deputy spotted the 700-foot-long cow barn on fire at around 12:40 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Lexington Fire Department. The north half the building...
LEXINGTON, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police looking for home invasion suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving a violent home invasion. Officials said that at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded the area of West Main Street and South Union Street. When they arrived, they noticed forced entry to the home. Officials said the homeowner told officers […]
DECATUR, IL

