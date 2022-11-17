ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Congaree National Park Lodging: Campgrounds, Cabins and Securing Reservations

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uniyu_0jEXQgtz00
Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Located in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, Congaree National Park is home to an incredibly vital ecosystem that boasts unique biodiversity full of salt marshes, coastal waterways and giant, lush green trees. This nearly 27,000-acre national park protects the largest tract of old-growth bottomland hardwood forest left in the United States. In plain terms, there’s no place else in the country where you can find such vast river swamps and floodplain foliage.

Though it may not be the most well-known national park for cross-country explorers, Congaree National Park is a worthwhile destination for backcountry fanatics. Because the park only sees 150,000 visitors per year, flora and fauna can more safely flourish within the borders of the Congaree. For visitors that come to stay at one of the park’s campsites, that means more opportunities for wildlife spotting and plant identification, especially for those traveling the renowned, self-guided Boardwalk Loop that tells of the Congaree’s natural and cultural resources.

Congaree National Park is gorgeous no matter what time of year it is, but you’ll have a much easier time accessing both campsites and trails in the early spring and late fall. Floods are common in winter and the South Carolina heat can become a little too oppressive during the height of the summer. That said, you’ll want to book your campsites early so that you can get the most of your visit to the Lowcountry.

Camping in Congaree National Park

Both of Congaree National Park’s campgrounds, Longleaf and Bluff, are located fairly close to each other in the northern region of the recreational area. Longleaf is about 100 yards from the parking lot, while Bluff is about a mile away. All of the campsites here are walk-to or boat-to only, so tent camping is your only option if you plan on staying onsite. On the same note, neither campground offers a whole lot of amenities. If you’re looking for a more lavish stay during your national park adventures, you may want to browse further down for the venues that cater to RV and trailer camping in the surrounding cities.

For both campgrounds, there isn’t any potable water. Instead, you’ll need to make the trek back to the Visitor’s Center to fill up on drinking water and campfire extinguishant. Congaree National Park does not allow campers to use any external firewood.

Longleaf Campground

  • Location: Longleaf Campground, Hopkins, SC 29061
  • Price: $10-20 per night
  • Number of campsites: 14
  • Months open: year-round
  • Nearby attractions: Harry Hampton Visitor Center, Bluff Trail, Boardwalk Trail, Weston Lake Loop, Sims Trail, Cedar Lake and Creek, Wise Lake, Oak Ridge Trail and River Trail

Of the two Congaree National Park campgrounds, Longleaf has the most variety in its campsites and the most amenities. With 10 individual sites and 4 group sites, this area can accommodate groups and families of all sizes planning on exploring the Low Lands. Amenities at these campsites include trash and recycling cans, vault toilets, fire rings and fire pits and picnic tables. You can also find a bit more cell service for some providers, but anywhere you go in Congaree National Park, service will be spotty at best. For safe traveling, be sure to invest in an emergency radio before you hit the trails.

Bluff Campground

  • Location: Bluff Campground, Hopkins, SC 29061
  • Price: $5 per night
  • Number of campsites: 6
  • Months open: year-round
  • Nearby attractions: Harry Hampton Visitor Center, Bluff Trail, Boardwalk Trail, Weston Lake Loop, Sims Trail, Cedar Lake and Creek, Wise Lake, Oak Ridge Trail, Cedar Creek Canoe Launch and Kingsnake Trail

With only six campsites and limited amenities, the Bluff Campground is unofficially reserved for campers that prioritize solitude and connection to the elements. Like Longleaf Campground, these campsites are in close proximity to a variety of Congaree National Park’s attractions, including the ever-popular Boardwalk Trail.

However, you won’t find very much cell reception, toilets or trash/recycling cans. The Bluff Campground is a pack-in, pack-out facility, meaning you’ll need to take whatever trash you produce back out with you. WAG bags or waste disposal bags are also highly recommended if you don’t feel like making the trek to Longleaf Campground or the visitor’s center for a bathroom. There are also picnic tables and fire pits at each of Bluff’s campsites. Though, you’ll need to fill up your water jugs at the visitor’s center in order to extinguish any flames.

Camping Outside of Congaree National Park

While Congaree’s campsites may be bare bones, that doesn’t mean this is the only way to experience the national park. In fact, there are quite a few parks, campgrounds and lodges in the surrounding towns of Lexington, Wedgefield and West Columbia. It may mean a bit of a drive to get to the park, but if you value comfort over convenience, these are the destinations for you.

Poinsett Park Campground

  • Location: Poinsett Park Rd, Wedgefield, SC 29168
  • Proximity to national park: 45 minutes
  • Price: $15-38 per night
  • Number of campsites: 60
  • Months open: year-round
  • Nearby attractions: Shanks Creek, Poinsett Park Lake, Christmas Mill Lake, Palmetto Trail, Coquina Trail, Laurel Group Trail, Hill Top Trail and Scout Trail

What better way to experience a national park than to stay at one of the neighboring state parks? It may sound strange, but if you want to maintain the nature-focused essence of your excursion, it’s a prime choice. Unlike Congaree National Park’s campsites, the ones found at Poinsett State Park are a bit more front-country friendly.

Here, you can find a variety of electric and tent-only campsites, all of which have access to Wifi, potable water, picnic tables, fire rings, a sanitation dump station and bathrooms with hot showers. There are also five cabins on site for Congaree visitors that need that extra bit of luxury. Or, if those no-nonsense campsites at Congaree National Park are all full, Poinsett Park has its own primitive camping area.

Of course, you can also explore Poinsett State Park’s trails and attractions on top of those at the national park. Just be sure that you take in Congaree’s bottomland forest before exploring elsewhere.

Barnyard RV Park

  • Location: 201 Oak Dr, Lexington, SC 29073
  • Proximity to national park: 35 minutes
  • Price: $38.29-$42.49 per two people per night; $1 plus for each additional person
  • Number of campsites: 129
  • Months open: year-round
  • Nearby attractions: Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, Saluda Riverwalk, Columbia Canal, Timmerman Trail, Congaree Creek Heritage Preserve, Saluda Shoals Park and Columbia Riverwalks
  • Reserve a Barnyard RV campsite by calling 803-957-1238

For an even comfier stay near Congaree National Park, Barnyard RV Park has anything and everything you may need while RV or trailer camping. The campsites here are complete with water and sewer, free cable and Wifi. Also available to the whole park are the gas station, dog park, public phones, sanitation dump station, temperature-controlled bathhouses, laundry facilities, meeting room, playground and trash services. You can even spend your morning sipping coffee by the duck pond before you jump in the car to the national park.

Not to mention, because the Barnyard RV Park is located in the heart of Lexington, you can do just as many urban activities as you do natural ones. So if Congaree National Park is only one stop along your camping trip, these camping spots are perfect for you.

Magnolia Campground Inc.

  • Location: 4031 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia, SC 29172
  • Proximity to national park: 25 minutes
  • Price: $30 per night
  • Number of campsites: 12
  • Months open: year-round
  • Nearby attractions: Silver Lake, Sweet Bay Pond, Terror Falls Haunted Farm, Toms Branch, Timmerman Trail and Congaree Creek Heritage Preserve

Like Barnyard RV Park, Magnolia Campground Inc. has a bit more amenities than those within Congaree National Park. Each of these campsites has access to fire rings, outhouses, a restroom with a shower, firewood, swings and a sanitation dump station. Magnolia Campground Inc. also doubles as an event venue, so a boathouse and event pavilion complete with an outdoor kitchen are also on-site, in case the camping trip near the national park is a more formal affair.

Another main attraction of this campground is its scenic park with benches and its bird coop full of geese, chickens, peacocks and more. Magnolia Campground Inc. combines both the rustic nature of the surrounding attractions and the front-country comforts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Actress, Dead at 47

Supernatural star Nicki Aycox passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16. following a battle with cancer. She was 47 years old. The actress, who is known for playing Meg Masters in the CW drama’s seasons1 through 4, suffered from leukemia. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, shared news of the tragic death through a Facebook post on Thursday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Announces Death of Her & Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Beloved Dog

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, “CSI: Miami” star Rex Linn, are sharing heartbreaking news this weekend. The pair announced that their dog passed away. On Friday, the country music icon posted on social media to give fans the sad update. “If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular “Angel delivered” life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

11-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Dies in Deer Hunting Incident

An 11-year-old boy from Wisconsin died Sunday morning after a tragic hunting incident. The young hunter’s death came after his chest was pierced by a bullet. KSTP, an ABC affiliate, reported that around 9 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was attempting to unload a firearm that had been in the backseat of a vehicle. It was then that the gun discharged. Sadly, the bullet struck the 11-year-old victim in the chest, later leading to his death. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states the deer hunting incident took place in the town of Seneca, WI. Seneca is located in Green Lake County.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Jay Leno Reveals Face, Hand Scarring As He’s Released From the Hospital

Less than two weeks after being rushed to the Grossman Burn Center following a gasoline fire, Jay Leno has revealed face and hand scarring as he is heading home. According to TMZ, Jay Leno was released from the burn center following a series of procedures. He posed with a group of healthcare workers who assisted in his recovery. There was also an image of him getting treated in a hyperbaric chamber. Although it has only been 10 days since the accident, the Grossman Burn Center personnel believe that the former late-night talk show host will make full recovery.
BURBANK, CA
Outsider.com

Missing Hiker in Olympic National Park Presumed Dead

A missing hiker who disappeared while hiking in the Olympic National Park is now presumed to be dead, officials note. This move comes as experts note that the hiker’s “survivability is not expected.”. The missing hiker, Laura Macke was reported missing on Wednesday, November 2. According to reports,...
Outsider.com

Lauren Alaina Posts Engagement Emotional Announcement: See Pics of Her Fiancé & Ring

Country music star Lauren Alaina and her boyfriend Cameron Scott Arnold are heading to the alter. The Road Less Traveled singer said “yes” to her beau over the weekend and announced the news while performing at the iconic Grand Ole Opry. She followed up that announcement with posts on her social media pages. And in them, she debuted pictures of Arnold and also shared a peek at her beautiful bling.
Outsider.com

Alligator Discovered Wandering the Streets of Idaho

A group of biologists in Idaho recently came into possession of a large alligator that was discovered by some locals out walking their dog. An as-yet unidentified party witnessed a 3 1/2 foot alligator moving through some bushes next to a street in the New Plymouth area on October 20th. The reptile was rounded up and put in a horse trailer, USA Today reports.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda

What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Teen With Incredibly Rare ‘Werewolf Syndrome’ Hopes to Become YouTube Sensation

When Lalit Patidar was born, his parents were overjoyed – their baby boy was perfectly healthy. He had a bit more hair than is perhaps typical for a newborn, but it was nothing to spark concern. As he grew, however, the hair grew with him. By the time he reached school age, the hair had become so thick that his parents began to worry and scheduled a doctor’s appointment for their son.
Outsider.com

Train Obliterates Trees After Massive Snowstorm: VIDEO

Following the first big snowstorm of the season hitting central British Columbia, a train was seen obliterating trees on and near the tracks. “After the first big snowstorm of the season in central BC, an empty grain train plows through fallen trees on its way eastbound into the Canadian Rockies,” the video’s description reads. “‘Get your smash glasses on!’”
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wild Videos Are Coming in Showing the Insane Depth of the New York Snow

Regions of the Northeast and New England were treated to another early snowfall on Friday, however, areas across western New York were absolutely slammed. Heavy snow descended on multiple cities across upstate New York, but Buffalo received anywhere from four to six feet. A day later, videos have begun to emerge on social media capturing the absolutely insane amount of snow that fell across the state.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

586K+
Followers
66K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy