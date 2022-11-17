ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Tale of the Tape: Kansas State at West Virginia

Kansas State and West Virginia were at two very different points in their season when the two teams met up with each other Saturday in Morgantown. With the Mountaineers one loss away from losing bowl eligibility and potentially their coach, the Wildcats entered Saturday two wins away from playing in Arlington for the Big 12 Championship game. With both teams starting "backup" quarterbacks in Garrett Greene and Will Howard, the outside observer may have thought it would be a low-scoring game.
Tuesday morning update

-- The individuals I've spoken to believe WVU could have its AD search wrapped up soon. Trying to get it done in three or four weeks was ambitious, but this is on pace to arrive at the station ahead of schedule. -- If that's the case, there are two names...
Vegas odds are set for WVU's season finale

It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia fell to Kansas State, assuring themselves a losing season for the third time in four seasons under Neal Brown. This week, the season comes to a close with the Mountaineers taking on Oklahoma State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 8.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 67.5 points.
Report: WVU, Former AD Shane Lyons Agree to Buyout

The dust has now settled on former athletic director Shane Lyons’ tenure at West Virginia University. Lyons and WVU have officially agreed to terms on his buyout and final payments after the university decided to remove him as athletic director last week. Lyons’ buyout will land a $2.1 million,...
Penn State the first P5 offer for 2024 in-state safety

A Power 5 flavor was added to the recruitment of 2024 Pittsburgh Bishop Canevin safety Jason Cross on Monday night, as Penn State came calling with an offer. The news was delivered by cornerbacks coach and defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith. "He really just told me that he wanted to...
BREAKING: CB Charles Woods Intends to Leave WVU

We are under an hour until kick between West Virginia and Kansas State and the Mountaineers received word that they will be losing a key piece to the defense. Senior cornerback Charles Woods took to Instagram to announce that his time at WVU has come to an end, indicating that he will be transferring.
Shane Lyons Finds New Job

Morgantown, West Virginia – It only took former WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons one week to find a new job. Lyons, who was fired by West Virginia last week, will be returning to Alabama to be their Executive Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer. After being with the Mountaineers...
West Virginia competes at NCAA National Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team competed at the 2022 NCAA National Championship at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, hosted by Oklahoma State University on Saturday, Nov. 19. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe crossed the finish line first for the Mountaineers with...
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Another West Virginia ski resort is opening early this year

DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Another Tucker County ski resort announced that it is opening before Thanksgiving this year. The Tucker County Visitors Bureau announced that Timberline Mountain will be opening on Wednesday, Nov. 23, just in time for the holiday weekend. This comes a few days after neighboring Snowshoe Mountain announced it would also open […]
Local duo Key to Adam to play at The Greenbrier

BUCKHANNON — Key to Adam is a local music duo from Upshur County. While the duo, comprised of Adam Moyer and Kiara Williams, has received multiple accomplishments, their dream of playing at The Greenbrier has come to fruition. As the holidays approach, Key to Adam shares the sentiment, “The Greenbrier is the most magical place in West Virginia during the most magical time of the year.” Learn more about the group and how they have come to reach what was self-proclaimed as “an impossible feat.”
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map

CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
