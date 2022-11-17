Read full article on original website
Tale of the Tape: Kansas State at West Virginia
Kansas State and West Virginia were at two very different points in their season when the two teams met up with each other Saturday in Morgantown. With the Mountaineers one loss away from losing bowl eligibility and potentially their coach, the Wildcats entered Saturday two wins away from playing in Arlington for the Big 12 Championship game. With both teams starting "backup" quarterbacks in Garrett Greene and Will Howard, the outside observer may have thought it would be a low-scoring game.
Tuesday morning update
-- The individuals I've spoken to believe WVU could have its AD search wrapped up soon. Trying to get it done in three or four weeks was ambitious, but this is on pace to arrive at the station ahead of schedule. -- If that's the case, there are two names...
Top247 in-state WR, West Virginia commit Rodney Gallagher visiting Penn State
Penn State is hosting one of the top 2023 recruits in Pennsylvania for a visit this weekend. Top247 Uniontown Laurel Highlands wide receiver and West Virginia commit Rodney Gallagher will be on campus when the Nittany Lions play Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. Gallagher has been committed to West Virginia...
voiceofmotown.com
REPORT: Deion Sanders in Talks With Two Schools About Head Coaching Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – In a just-released article by 247 Sports, Deion Sanders is said to be engaging in talks with Colorado and South Florida about the head coaching position at both schools. Sanders, 55, just completed an 11-0 season as the head coach of Jackson State and has...
Vegas odds are set for WVU's season finale
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia fell to Kansas State, assuring themselves a losing season for the third time in four seasons under Neal Brown. This week, the season comes to a close with the Mountaineers taking on Oklahoma State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 8.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 67.5 points.
wvsportsnow.com
Report: WVU, Former AD Shane Lyons Agree to Buyout
The dust has now settled on former athletic director Shane Lyons’ tenure at West Virginia University. Lyons and WVU have officially agreed to terms on his buyout and final payments after the university decided to remove him as athletic director last week. Lyons’ buyout will land a $2.1 million,...
Penn State the first P5 offer for 2024 in-state safety
A Power 5 flavor was added to the recruitment of 2024 Pittsburgh Bishop Canevin safety Jason Cross on Monday night, as Penn State came calling with an offer. The news was delivered by cornerbacks coach and defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith. "He really just told me that he wanted to...
Neal Brown Explains Kaden Prather's Absence & Takes Shot at CB Charles Woods
Roughly an hour before West Virginia kicked off its final home game of the season against Kansas State, senior cornerback Charles Woods posted on Instagram, "Thank you WVU. Commitment coming soon." Woods didn't say that he was entering the transfer portal, but it appears that is what he is indicating.
BREAKING: CB Charles Woods Intends to Leave WVU
We are under an hour until kick between West Virginia and Kansas State and the Mountaineers received word that they will be losing a key piece to the defense. Senior cornerback Charles Woods took to Instagram to announce that his time at WVU has come to an end, indicating that he will be transferring.
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Finds New Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – It only took former WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons one week to find a new job. Lyons, who was fired by West Virginia last week, will be returning to Alabama to be their Executive Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer. After being with the Mountaineers...
WTRF
West Virginia competes at NCAA National Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team competed at the 2022 NCAA National Championship at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, hosted by Oklahoma State University on Saturday, Nov. 19. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe crossed the finish line first for the Mountaineers with...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WTOV 9
WLU student Willis discusses victory in West Virginia House of Delegates race
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — We first spoke to Jimmy Willis during his campaign for West Virginia House of Delegates. Now he's won that seat and is looking to the future. “If you would've told me last time we met that I won by 418 votes, I probably would've said no," Willis said.
Another West Virginia ski resort is opening early this year
DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Another Tucker County ski resort announced that it is opening before Thanksgiving this year. The Tucker County Visitors Bureau announced that Timberline Mountain will be opening on Wednesday, Nov. 23, just in time for the holiday weekend. This comes a few days after neighboring Snowshoe Mountain announced it would also open […]
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
54 years later: Sen. Joe Manchin, reporter on scene reflect on the Farmington Mine explosion that killed 78
54 years ago, the Farmington community experienced a devastating tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 78 miners. On Wednesday, November 20, 1968, an explosion tore through the Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 mine that would claim the lives of most of the nearly 100 miners working at the time of the blast.
The Recorddelta
Local duo Key to Adam to play at The Greenbrier
BUCKHANNON — Key to Adam is a local music duo from Upshur County. While the duo, comprised of Adam Moyer and Kiara Williams, has received multiple accomplishments, their dream of playing at The Greenbrier has come to fruition. As the holidays approach, Key to Adam shares the sentiment, “The Greenbrier is the most magical place in West Virginia during the most magical time of the year.” Learn more about the group and how they have come to reach what was self-proclaimed as “an impossible feat.”
Want to own a school? Here’s your chance in Harrison County, West Virginia
Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
