West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Senate discusses West Lafayette BMV closure

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Last week the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced they will be closing the West Lafayette BMV. Today at the Purdue Senate meeting, the senate passed a resolution recommending to the BMV to not close the branch. This resolution means the University will team up with the city of West Lafayette in hopes to put a stop to the closure.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
West Lafayette schools hit pause on transgender athlete ban

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Side school officials are catching heat for a proposed ban on certain transgender student-athletes. A new policy would ban students born male from playing on girls sports teams. But West Lafayette school board members say this wasn't their idea. Instead, they're blaming a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Purdue Topples Indiana State to Stay Perfect

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – A strong second half and a 51% shooting clip guided the Purdue women's basketball team to a 77-54 win over Indiana State on Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2019-20. Purdue posted their third straight game with a field goal percentage over 50%. Led by five 3-pointers from Cassidy Hardin, Purdue went on 9-of-19 from distance.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Ukrainian students raise money for humanitarian aid

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — About $1,000 is being sent to Ukrainian Humanitarian Aid Organizations thanks to some Ukrainian Students in Tippecanoe County. They raised the funds at Saturday's Harrison High School Band Craft Show. The craft show website listed this year as the biggest craft show ever with...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Price and demand up for Thanksgiving turkeys

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Turkey prices are remaining high as Thanksgiving begins on Thursday. Jason Fields is the Poultry Unit Manager at Purdue University. He says there's a lot of factors for why we’re seeing record turkey prices this year. “Inflation is a big one and then...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Purdue Downs Northwestern - 17-9

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS)– The Purdue football team closed out its home slate at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday afternoon with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. The Boilermakers improved to 7-4 on the year and 5-3 in Big Ten play and kept their West Division title hopes alive. The...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Court document in Delphi double homicide remains sealed

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Chaos surrounded the Carroll County Courthouse on Tuesday morning, with cameras posted on every corner and a line outside the front door to sit in on Richard Allen's court hearing. Allen is a suspect in the high profile Delphi double homicides. But details remain sparse...
DELPHI, IN

