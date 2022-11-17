WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Last week the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced they will be closing the West Lafayette BMV. Today at the Purdue Senate meeting, the senate passed a resolution recommending to the BMV to not close the branch. This resolution means the University will team up with the city of West Lafayette in hopes to put a stop to the closure.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO