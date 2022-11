ST. THOMAS, USVI (Nov. 16, 2022) – The Cowboys shot 62 percent from the field for the best percentage since 2014 in a 78-71 comeback win over Howard in the opening round of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday afternoon in the USVI Sports and Fitness Center in St., Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Guard Hunter Maldonado scored a season-high 28 points in the contest, as Wyoming trailed by wight in the contest.

