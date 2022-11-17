ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

wmucsports.net

Maryland soccer falls to Cornell in NCAA tournament second round

Albi Ndrenika saw an opportunity to get his Terps back in it with just three minutes to go. The freshman collected himself and sent a hard shot ball into the bottom left corner to cut Cornell’s lead in half. Unfortunately for Maryland, the goal wasn’t enough as Cornell escaped with a 2-1 win in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
ITHACA, NY
wmucsports.net

Maryland basketball cruises past Miami, wins Basketball Hall of Fame tip-off tournament

With four minutes left, Don Carey stepped back to drill his fourth three of the game and the team’s first of the half after a torrid start. This gave him 12 points, making him the fifth starter to hit double-digit scoring. Maryland, still in control, had enough life to make one more run to put Miami to bed. They forced a Wong miss on the other end, snatched the rebound, and ran to get Reese open for a lob from Young, ending in a dunk to put the lead at a comfortable 81-63 after the Hurricanes threatened to rally back in the waning minutes.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
wmucsports.net

Maryland volleyball starts strong, falls apart against Michigan

Maryland volleyball lost against the Michigan Wolverines in four sets on senior night. Maryland honored seniors Gem Grimshaw, Maddie Naumann, Lexy Finnerty, and Rainelle Jones with a pregame ceremony. A ceremony that Finnerty said meant a lot. “I have my whole family here, and it was fun celebrating with all...
ANN ARBOR, MI

