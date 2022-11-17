With four minutes left, Don Carey stepped back to drill his fourth three of the game and the team’s first of the half after a torrid start. This gave him 12 points, making him the fifth starter to hit double-digit scoring. Maryland, still in control, had enough life to make one more run to put Miami to bed. They forced a Wong miss on the other end, snatched the rebound, and ran to get Reese open for a lob from Young, ending in a dunk to put the lead at a comfortable 81-63 after the Hurricanes threatened to rally back in the waning minutes.

