Wichita Falls’ Iconic Big Blue Was Almost Even Bigger Back in the Day?
Looks like the plan was to expand several decades, but that never came to be. So what happened?. So I saw a photo today posted by Chelsey Pirkle of a proposed expansion of First Wichita National Bank Building. Let's be honest, no one calls it that, it's the Big Blue building downtown for all of us. The photo shows a proposal to expand the iconic building back in 1982. This would be over sixty years since the building went up back in 1920.
Ranking the Fantasy of Lights Before it Opens in Wichita Falls Next Week
Probably our favorite Christmas tradition in Wichita Falls is the Fantasy of Lights and here are my favorite displays I look forward to every year. Obviously if you have driven down Taft Boulevard in front of Midwestern State University the past month, you have seen the displays going up for the Fantasy of Lights. The official opening is Monday the 21st at 6PM. This is when everything will be lit up for the first time in 2022. Plus, this is the time when the big man himself, Santa will be there.
Former Impractical Joker Joe Gatto Coming to Wichita Falls
Miss Joe on the show? Well good news! He is coming right here to Wichita Falls next year. If you want to talk about a show that I have spent too much time watching. It is 'Impractical Jokers'. It's mindless TV entertainment and I love it. Without a doubt my favorite on the show was Joe Gatto. He went all out on the show. Nothing was better than when he would win. His punishments for the guys were always the best. Perhaps the most famous is the tattoos.
What is This Strange Light in the Wichita Falls Sky?
I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a sucker for UFO sightings. I’ll also be the first to admit that many of the sightings can easily be explained. So, I’m hoping someone can help me out with the latest sighting here in Wichita Falls. A...
What Do We Have to Do in Wichita Falls to Get the New Cinemark Screens?
Have you seen these things yet? Holy crap does this look like an immersive movie experience. So today I learned about something called Screen X. Which is a 270 degree movie theater experience. Check out what Top Gun Maverick looks like on it above. I learned about this today when two Cinemark locations in El Paso announced they were going to be opening these up.
2022 Light Up Wichita Falls Contest Rules
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Issues ‘Fresh 48′ for Burglary
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help getting stolen firearms off the street. At around 2:53 am on Wednesday, November 16, an unknown suspect (or suspects) broke into Texoma Armory, located at 2305 Kemp Blvd, and stole multiple firearms. The police have very little information on the crime...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 18, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
