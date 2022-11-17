ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainier, OR

New Details / Manhunt: Search for 'armed and dangerous' felon resumes

By Jeremy C. Ruark Country Media, Inc.
The St. Helens Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20IaEV_0jEXIOLz00

New Details posted at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 16

New details about the resumed search for an 'armed and dangerous' felon in the Rainier area are emerging.

Deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, Scappoose Police, St. Helens Police Rainier Police, Kelso Police and Vernonia Police were involved in the Wednesday search from approximately 12 p.m to 3:45 p.m.

"Someone believed they saw a male subject matching the suspect’s description via a security camera," Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said. "We covered the area between Apiary Road to Elk Creek Road and from Cannon Road to Highway 30."

Pixley said the Wednesday search was a joint command between the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Pixley said there were no plans to continue the search unless new leads develop.

"The suspect is still considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached," Pixley cautioned. "Area residents should be aware and do not approach if they see the suspect, and call 911."

During the latest search and as a precaution, Pixley said the Rainier School District had been placed on lock-in due to the proximity of a possibly armed suspect. The Rainier Schools are expected to resume normal operations on Friday, Nov. 18, according to Pixley.

Previous coverage posted at 5:45 a.m. Nov. 17

The search in the Rainier area for wanted felon Kevin James Reynolds that had been suspended late Tuesday night, Nov. 15 has taken another twist.

Law enforcement officials consider Reynolds to be 'armed and dangerous.'

The Rainier School District is closed today, Thursday, Nov. 17, after district officials were notified that authorities were resuming the manhunt.

Rainier School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick posted the following statement on the district's webpage.

Good evening Rainier Families, Staff, and Students,

I want to begin by thanking the work of our amazing staff and students today. They were truly incredible in the face of a stressful situation. At 12:20 p.m. we were contacted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department to go into a lock-in. A lock-in is where nobody is permitted to enter or leave the building due to a situation outside. Our students and staff were safe and there was no immediate threat to the students.

At 2:20 p.m., we began releasing students to parents/guardians and while this was a time-consuming process, we thank everyone for their patience and for following the instructions that were sent out.

The Rainier School District was in continual communication with law enforcement and we were informed at approximately 4:00 p.m. that the search perimeter had been removed and the suspect was not located. We understand the stress this has placed on our students, staff, and families, and community. Additionally, we do not have clear information about the whereabouts of the suspect.

As a result of the unknown whereabouts of the suspect and in an effort to keep people in their homes, the Rainier School District will be closed Thursday, November 17, 2022. All activities will also be cancelled.

We will continue to monitor the situation and work with our law enforcement to plan our next steps. We will communicate any updates as soon as they become available.

Again, thank you for your support, understanding and patience as we work through this unfortunate and difficult series of events.

With great respect,

Dr. Joseph Hattrick

Superintendent

Background

The Chief had reported that the search for Reynolds had been suspended late Tuesday night, Nov. 15, after law enforcement agents were unable to locate Reynolds in the Heath Road and Old Rainier Road.

Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said the search was intensive.

"The suspect did fire his gun at a passing car that was hit. The driver was not injured," Pixley said.

As the search intensified Tuesday, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office posted a Facebook alert to residents in the area.

"Reynolds is considered to be armed and dangerous. Residents in the area are asked to secure their homes and stay inside. If you spot Reynolds, call 9-1-1," the Facebook post stated.

The search for Reynolds was triggered after Cowlitz County law enforcement agents notified Columbia County Sheriff's Office that Reynolds was possibly in the Rainier area.

The Oregon State Police SWAT team joined the original manhunt along with K9 units from St. Helens Police and the Longview Police Department.

If you see wanted felon Kevin James Reynolds, call 9-1-1.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

New revelation in Wash. County murder-suicide case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — Washington County investigators confirmed new details on a tragic murder-suicide this week that left three people dead. Court records revealed the suspect in this case was recently arrested on domestic abuse charge, including strangulation. Carlos Jimenez-Vargas, 46, shot and killed his wife, Gabriela Jimenez, 43,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

CHILD DIES IN FATAL CRASH ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY

On Sunday, November 20, 2022 at approximately 6:09 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 58, 25 miles east of Oakridge at milepost 61. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Honda Accord, operated by Amber Shaleene Gonzalez Riddle (26) of Portland, crossed into...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kptv.com

Missing teen with medical needs in Orchards area found safe

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager that went missing Saturday night has been found safe. The sheriff’s office said at about 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies had located 18-year-old Halie Oana. She had last been seen at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Orchards area near the 10900 block of Northeast 124th Avenue.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Burglary suspect arrested after crash, search in La Center

LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday evening after he burglarized a home, then crashed his car in La Center, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield police officers and Clark County deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home near West 15th Street and Pacific Highway. The homeowner was alerted by their security cameras to an unknown man in their home. The suspect reportedly smashed the rear sliding glass door to get inside the home. The suspect then took jewelry and other valuables before leaving.
LA CENTER, WA
Portland Tribune

Police shoot armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland

The man is hospitalized and no one else was injured in the early Saturday shooting.Police say they shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland early Saturday. The suspect's name and condition were not immediately released. No one else was injured. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 12:24 a.m. Nov. 19, East Precinct officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. A suspect vehicle description was broadcast to responding officers. A short time later, an officer spotted a vehicle similar in description to the suspect vehicle. The...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Manslaughter Charge involving an Infant, Nov. 18

A 10-month old Myrtle Point area infant died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Oregon’s trauma center in Portland from abusive head trauma and a 27-year old care giver has been charged with Manslaughter. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Hayley Reanne Steele was caring for the infant when she phoned 9-1-1 Monday, Nov. 14 to report the child’s eyes “were not responding in a normal manner,” and emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence off of Fairview Road. The child, identified as Owen Nichols was in critical condition and transported to Coquille Valley Hospital when he was found to have a skull fracture and bleeding within the brain. He was life flighted to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. “Due to the suspicious nature of the injuries discovered on Monday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police immediately initiated an investigation.” Steele was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 17 and lodged at the Coos Co. Jail, Coquille. “Ms. Steele had been hired by Owen’s parents to provide day care for Owen in the home where Owen lived.”
MYRTLE POINT, OR
kptv.com

Police: Stolen Lebanon Boy Scouts trailer found, suspects filled it with marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - A trailer that was stolen from a Lebanon Boy Scout troop has been found and it was full of marijuana, according to the West Linn Police Department. The trailer had been stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on Aug. 14 of this year. At the time, it contained about $3,000 worth of camping and backpacking gear the scouts purchased with money they raised.
LEBANON, OR
kptv.com

Friend remembers victims in Washington Co. double murder

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV)- A murder-suicide Wednesday night in rural Washington County left two sisters dead, and the suspect is confirmed to be one of the woman’s husband, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The two women have been identified as Gabriela Jimenez and her younger sister Lenin...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The St. Helens Chronicle

The St. Helens Chronicle

Columbia County, OR
470
Followers
790
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Helens Chronicle covers local news in the St. Helens and Columbia County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechronicleonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy