ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Republicans want Trump to stay out of Georgia's runoff race

By Marquise Francis, Yahoo News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c42I5_0jEXH3rm00

Will former President Donald Trump, who run for the White House earlier this week, campaign for GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia?

If many Peach State Republicans had their way, the answer is no.

"By announcing his next presidential campaign before the dust has settled on 2022, Donald Trump has the ability to cost Georgia a third Senate race in less than two years,” outgoing Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, told Yahoo News in an email. “His conspiracy theories, and the candidates who carried them, were rejected soundly at the ballot box last week. … The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results.”

Duncan is not alone. Atlanta-based GOP strategist Brian Robinson told the that it's best for the 2024 cycle to start after the 2022 midterm cycle is complete, "which isn't over until Georgia says it is."

“The Republicans’ best chance is to keep this a referendum on Joe Biden’s record — a message that Herschel has stuck to with discipline,” Robinson said.

But Trump's announcement, Republicans fear, complicates that strategy. "I really wish that he had waited until after this runoff was over before announcing," former Cobb County GOP chair Jason Shepherd . "There's really no reason he had to get out this early, especially with the focus being on Georgia."

Fresh off that saw them fail to retake the Senate and only narrowly secure the House, Republicans worry that Trump's candidacy has stolen the spotlight from Walker, a former University of Georgia football hero. Walker is facing Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Dec. 6 runoff election — the last major contest of the 2022 midterms.

"The 2022 midterms are not over and anything that takes away the ability to fundraise, to get the message out there, to keep the media and the journalists focused on this race, is bad for the Republican Party as a whole," one Republican .

Trump announced his candidacy on Tuesday despite warnings from allies that he could drag down Walker. "Everything over this next month is about Herschel Walker and making sure we get the win there," Jason Miller, a former Trump White House aide, last week, adding that "priorities A, B and C need to be about Herschel right now."

And Cole Muzio, president of the Georgia-based conservative political advocacy group Frontline Policy Council, told the that he believes Trump "should stay" at his Florida residence until after the runoff.

Many Republicans blame Trump for the GOP's inability to take control of Congress this month. The former president threw his weight behind a number of candidates this year who either on the ballot or . An analysis by Phillip Wallach of the conservative American Enterprise Institute calculated that cost the GOP at least five winnable House races.

For his part, Trump complimented Walker on Tuesday, calling him “an incredible athlete” who will “be an even better senator.”

“Get out and vote for Herschel Walker,” Trump said.

But at a campaign stop on Wednesday, Walker kept his distance from Trump and of the former president.

Warnock's campaign, however, on Thursday released a almost entirely playing Trump's praise of Walker from Tuesday, in essence affixing the two together, with a note at the end "Stop Donald Trump. Strop Herschel Walker."

Democrats currently have a majority in the Senate only due to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. But if Walker loses, they’ll have 51 seats in the chamber, giving Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer more room to maneuver around moderates like Sens. Joe Manchin, D-Wv., and Kirsten Sinema, D-AZ, who have been known to break ranks with the rest of the caucus.

Political analyst Rick Mullaney that Trump getting anywhere close to Walker's campaign could sink his chances of winning.

“For Herschel Walker, it may not be ideal,” Mullaney said. “For the Republican Party, it may not be ideal, but make no mistake, this race is very important. There’s a big difference between a 50/50 tie and 51/49.”

Trump has a mixed track record when it comes to elections in Georgia. In 2020, he became the first GOP presidential candidate to lose the state in nearly 30 years. He then baselessly blamed his defeat on voter fraud and his supporters to sit out the 2021 Georgia Senate runoffs, which were then won by Warnock and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff.

The former president also has a tumultuous relationship with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who rejected Trump's stolen election claims. And an showed 52% of likely Georgia voters disapprove of Trump, including 15% of Republicans and 80% of independents.

_____

Cover thumbnail photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Comments / 6

Related
The Comeback

Trump furious at Herschel Walker campaign

Donald Trump is reportedly “p—-d” that Republican campaign operatives are telling the former president to stay away from Herschel Walker‘s Senate runoff election in Georgia. Rolling Stone reported the news, revealing Trump saw a former administration official declining to endorse his campaigning as “a slap in the face.” According to one of the people familiar Read more... The post Trump furious at Herschel Walker campaign appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms

Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ivanka Trump tried to escape judge’s order to monitor Trump family finances, report says

Former White House aide Ivanka Trump attemped to wriggle her way out of a court order appointing a special monitor to oversee the major transactions of the Trump Organization and individuals with connections to the company, according to The Daily Beast.The news outlet reported on Monday that the ex-president’s eldest daughter sought through letters from her attorneys to the court to have her name removed from the order, a step that her two brothers Eric and Donald Jr did not take as the New York attorney general’s lawsuit against the company progresses.She was unsuccessful, according to The Daily Beast,...
CBS Philly

House control leaning Republican, Senate considered toss-up: CBS News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News projects that control of the U.S. House leans in favor of Republicans. The battle for Senate control is considered a toss-up. Democrats appear to have staved off a so-called "red wave." Now, we wait to see if the balance of power shifts in the Senate and the House, but it could be days until we know which party will have the majority. As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Senate Democrats had a slight lead, with 48 Senate seats compared to 47 for Republicans. Fifty-one seats are needed for a simple majority. In the House, Republicans have secured 203 seats, while Democrats...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
GEORGIA STATE
CoinDesk

Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate

Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.
Washington Examiner

GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority

Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy