Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deal is lowest ever price right now

Black Friday deals are in full swing, and we're pleased to see this great 35% off deal on one of our favorite pairs of wireless noise-cancelling headphones return.

Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are on sale for $228 at Amazon . This brings these popular wireless noise-canceling headphones down to their lowest price ever. Do keep in mind that popular audio products have a habit of selling out really fast, so make sure to take advantage of this tremendous deal while stocks last.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $228 @ Amazon

Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5 released earlier this year, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still one of the most popular over-ear designs on the market. As one of the best noise-cancelling headphones we've experienced, they offer effective ANC, superior comfort and sound quality, and battery life runs up to 38 hours. View Deal

Whether you want them for work, school, or everyday use, these headphones are top-notch thanks to their sleek yet lightweight design and outstanding sound quality. In fact, before Sony's next-gen WH-1000XM5 arrived earlier this year, the WH-1000XM4 were top in our best wireless headphones list.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , we described the headphones as "Sony's best pair of noise-cancelling headphones yet" and called them "a fine-tuned enhancement that stands out as the best in the series, and even beats the best-in-class Bose 700 in some key areas." We loved the excellent audio, remarkable noise cancellation, the intuitive smart controls and the superb battery life of around 30 hours (with Active Noise Cancellation enabled).

Not only do these premium headphones deliver loud and dynamic sound, but they also include detection sensors that automatically pause playback when the headphones are removed.

They also offer support for the Sony Headphones Connect app, allowing you to personalize your audio experience with presets or other adjustments. The only negative in our review was that the call quality could use some work in terms of audio performance.

Overall, this is a spectacular all-time best deal we've seen, so if you're serious about purchasing a pair, make sure to hurry as we don't expect stocks to last long at this price.

