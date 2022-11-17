Read full article on original website
Two Texas Cities are Among the Worst for Breakfast Lovers
I feel sorry for the people in these Texas cities. I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t fall into the category of a “breakfast lover.” I’m sure there’s someone out there who doesn’t care for breakfast foods, but I haven’t met them. Even...
A Baby Shower at Whataburger is the Most Texas Thing Ever
We do love our Whataburger here in the Lone Star State. It seems like every time I turn around, I come across a story about a birthday or engagement photos or whatever kind of random event you can think of is being held a Whataburger. It’s like everybody is trying to out-Texas one another on the internet.
Wichita Falls’ Iconic Big Blue Was Almost Even Bigger Back in the Day?
Looks like the plan was to expand several decades, but that never came to be. So what happened?. So I saw a photo today posted by Chelsey Pirkle of a proposed expansion of First Wichita National Bank Building. Let's be honest, no one calls it that, it's the Big Blue building downtown for all of us. The photo shows a proposal to expand the iconic building back in 1982. This would be over sixty years since the building went up back in 1920.
What Do We Have to Do in Wichita Falls to Get the New Cinemark Screens?
Have you seen these things yet? Holy crap does this look like an immersive movie experience. So today I learned about something called Screen X. Which is a 270 degree movie theater experience. Check out what Top Gun Maverick looks like on it above. I learned about this today when two Cinemark locations in El Paso announced they were going to be opening these up.
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Issues ‘Fresh 48′ for Burglary
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help getting stolen firearms off the street. At around 2:53 am on Wednesday, November 16, an unknown suspect (or suspects) broke into Texoma Armory, located at 2305 Kemp Blvd, and stole multiple firearms. The police have very little information on the crime...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 18, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
