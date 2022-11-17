ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts vs. Eagles: Initial injury report for Week 11

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7ExB_0jEX05cy00

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) released their first injury report of the week Wednesday ahead of the Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 11:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury

Wed.

11/17

Thur.

11/18

Fri.

11/19

Status

DT DeForest Buckner Neck DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore Rest DNP

RB Deon Jackson Knee DNP

S Rodney McLeod Rest DNP

CB Kenny Moore II Illness DNP

DE Kwity Paye Ankle DNP

LS Luke Rhodes Calf DNP

C Ryan Kelly Knee LP

DE Yannick Ngakoue Back LP

TE Jelani Woods Shoulder LP

LB JoJo Domann Neck FP

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Eagles in Week 11:

Player Injury

Wed.

11/17

Thur.

11/18

Fri.

11/19

Status

CB Josh Jobe Hamstring DNP

WR A.J. Brown Ankle LP

WR Britain Covey Thigh LP

DT Fletcher Cox Foot LP

C Jason Kelce Ankle LP

LB Haason Reddick Thigh LP

WR DeVonta Smith Knee LP

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 12

After the 11th full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are heading into the home stretch of the season. If you had a tough injury in Week 11, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN announces Week 13 'College GameDay' location

Michigan football and Ohio State are set to meet in a battle of undefeated teams on Saturday after both teams hung on against inferior opponents. In the final week of the regular season, there are plenty of options for the flagship pregame show, ESPN’s “College GameDay,” to go, but is it a no-brainer the program will end up in Columbus?
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Colts: 3 early causes of concern this week

Last week the Pittsburgh Steelers let a win slip away against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now they have to travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts with both teams just fighting for respect. The game is currently scheduled for Monday Night Football but if the league were able, I’m sure they would be happy to flex this one out. Here are the three early causes of concern for this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans waive K Josh Lambo among four roster moves

The Tennessee Titans announced four roster moves on Monday, one of which included the parting of ways of kicker Josh Lambo, who was waived from the active roster. This appears to be good news for the Titans, as it likely means kicker Randy Bullock is ready to return after a one-game absence. Lambo missed one of his four extra point tries in Week 11 but did not attempt a field goal.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy