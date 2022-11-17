Colts vs. Eagles: Initial injury report for Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) released their first injury report of the week Wednesday ahead of the Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 11:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury

Wed.

11/17

Thur.

11/18

Fri.

11/19

Status

DT DeForest Buckner Neck DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore Rest DNP

RB Deon Jackson Knee DNP

S Rodney McLeod Rest DNP

CB Kenny Moore II Illness DNP

DE Kwity Paye Ankle DNP

LS Luke Rhodes Calf DNP

C Ryan Kelly Knee LP

DE Yannick Ngakoue Back LP

TE Jelani Woods Shoulder LP

LB JoJo Domann Neck FP

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Eagles in Week 11:

Player Injury

Wed.

11/17

Thur.

11/18

Fri.

11/19

Status

CB Josh Jobe Hamstring DNP

WR A.J. Brown Ankle LP

WR Britain Covey Thigh LP

DT Fletcher Cox Foot LP

C Jason Kelce Ankle LP

LB Haason Reddick Thigh LP

WR DeVonta Smith Knee LP