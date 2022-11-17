Colts vs. Eagles: Initial injury report for Week 11
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) released their first injury report of the week Wednesday ahead of the Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 11:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player Injury
Wed.
11/17
Thur.
11/18
Fri.
11/19
Status
DT DeForest Buckner Neck DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore Rest DNP
RB Deon Jackson Knee DNP
S Rodney McLeod Rest DNP
CB Kenny Moore II Illness DNP
DE Kwity Paye Ankle DNP
LS Luke Rhodes Calf DNP
C Ryan Kelly Knee LP
DE Yannick Ngakoue Back LP
TE Jelani Woods Shoulder LP
LB JoJo Domann Neck FP
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Eagles in Week 11:
Player Injury
Wed.
11/17
Thur.
11/18
Fri.
11/19
Status
CB Josh Jobe Hamstring DNP
WR A.J. Brown Ankle LP
WR Britain Covey Thigh LP
DT Fletcher Cox Foot LP
C Jason Kelce Ankle LP
LB Haason Reddick Thigh LP
WR DeVonta Smith Knee LP
Comments / 0