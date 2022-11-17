ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

Bend police make 6 DUII arrests in 48 hours: Here’s where and when

Bend Police arrested six people for DUII in a 48-hour period over the weekend, the department said Monday. That includes four in just over five hours. Here is the timeline of the incidents and arrests. The quotes come from a Bend PD release. Friday, 8:23 p.m. — “Bend Police responded...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County sheriff’s deputies turned to the public Monday evening to help them find a missing 66-year-old Prineville woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left home hours earlier with a red rolling suitcase, possibly trying to get back to Colorado. The sheriff’s office got a call around 4:40 p.m. from The post Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

CODE Team arrests drug trafficking suspect in NE Bend; cocaine, guns, cash seized

Central Oregon drug agents arrested a suspected cocaine trafficker in a northeast Bend traffic stop Tuesday evening and conducted a raid on his apartment, turning up a commercial quantity of the drug, along with two pistols, an AR-15 rifle and over $67,000 in cash. The post CODE Team arrests drug trafficking suspect in NE Bend; cocaine, guns, cash seized appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality

The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
LEBANON, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ A day to heal for those touched by suicide

On a cold Saturday morning folks gathered in Heritage Hall at First Presbyterian Church in Bend to mark a solemn day. They’re part of a group that no one wants to be a member of, brought together by the loss of someone they know who died by suicide. “It’s...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Park Board members Ariel Méndez, Jason Kropf resign; district seeks applicants for vacancies

The Bend Park and Recreation District is seeking two applicants for upcoming vacancies on the board of directors following the announced resignations of Ariel Méndez and Jason Kropf, as well as three budget committee openings. The post Bend Park Board members Ariel Méndez, Jason Kropf resign; district seeks applicants for vacancies appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
