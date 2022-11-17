Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
Bend police make 6 DUII arrests in 48 hours: Here’s where and when
Bend Police arrested six people for DUII in a 48-hour period over the weekend, the department said Monday. That includes four in just over five hours. Here is the timeline of the incidents and arrests. The quotes come from a Bend PD release. Friday, 8:23 p.m. — “Bend Police responded...
focushillsboro.com
Ian Cranston Is Found Guilty Of Manslaughter In The Shooting At The Bend Nightclub
Shooting At The Bend Nightclub: More than a year after he shot and killed Barry Washington, Jr., an unarmed Black man outside a bar in downtown Bend, a Deschutes County jury on Wednesday convicted Ian Cranston guilty of first-degree manslaughter. Ian Cranston Is Found Guilty Of Manslaughter In The Shooting...
Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County sheriff’s deputies turned to the public Monday evening to help them find a missing 66-year-old Prineville woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left home hours earlier with a red rolling suitcase, possibly trying to get back to Colorado. The sheriff’s office got a call around 4:40 p.m. from The post Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home appeared first on KTVZ.
CODE Team arrests drug trafficking suspect in NE Bend; cocaine, guns, cash seized
Central Oregon drug agents arrested a suspected cocaine trafficker in a northeast Bend traffic stop Tuesday evening and conducted a raid on his apartment, turning up a commercial quantity of the drug, along with two pistols, an AR-15 rifle and over $67,000 in cash. The post CODE Team arrests drug trafficking suspect in NE Bend; cocaine, guns, cash seized appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
OSP: 2 killed in collision near Madras after pickup passes vehicles in fog
A Warm Springs woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed in a head-on on Highway 26 north of Madras Wednesday night after being struck by a pickup that was passing vehicles in the fog, Oregon State Police said. OSP said it happened around 7:40 p.m. near Milepost 114, which is...
‘Devotion’ movie features Oregon pilot in behind-the-scenes role
When the major motion picture “Devotion” opens Wednesday, some Oregon talent will be part of the high-flying, based-on-real-life story. Mike Oliver, general manager of Erickson Aircraft Collection in Madras, is the pilot who’s really at the controls of the vintage airplane supposedly flown in the movie by actor Jonathan Majors.
'This is my life's work': Bend hiker set on creating 14,000-mile American Perimeter Trail
BEND, Ore. — If you've never heard about the American Perimeter Trail, that's because it is not yet built. But it is the dream of a man from Bend to create the 14,000-mile trail for hikers and backpackers. And he's already gone to amazing lengths to get it started.
KTVZ
Mom of Bend teen with health challenges seeks birthday cards from community
NewsChannel 21 has reported on the health challenges faced by Stryder Doescher over the years. Now, his mom is hoping the community can send birthday cards to the teen for his Nov. 27 birthday, at Postal Connections, 2660 NE Highway 20, Suite 610-338, Bend OR 97701.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality
The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Neighbors pack Murphy Road gas station hearing, overwhelmingly against it
Some 80 people packed a hearing at Bend City Hall over a proposed gas station and other businesses at the corner of Murphy Road and Brosterhous Road. The project has brought much opposition from neighbors. The project, which includes a brew pub, food truck court and a market, would be...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘I won’t stay in a shelter’: Unhoused Bend resident reacts to camping code
Smokey, an unhoused man who lives on Hunnell Road, has called his trailer his home for years. Central Oregon Daily News has been covering the process of Title 4 — the camping code — through the Bend City Council for months. The council passed it Wednesday night by a narrow 4-3 majority.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ A day to heal for those touched by suicide
On a cold Saturday morning folks gathered in Heritage Hall at First Presbyterian Church in Bend to mark a solemn day. They’re part of a group that no one wants to be a member of, brought together by the loss of someone they know who died by suicide. “It’s...
Bend Park Board members Ariel Méndez, Jason Kropf resign; district seeks applicants for vacancies
The Bend Park and Recreation District is seeking two applicants for upcoming vacancies on the board of directors following the announced resignations of Ariel Méndez and Jason Kropf, as well as three budget committee openings. The post Bend Park Board members Ariel Méndez, Jason Kropf resign; district seeks applicants for vacancies appeared first on KTVZ.
