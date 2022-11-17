Which individuals and groups made the largest last-minute donations to influence Oregon’s 2022 election?

Read full article on original website
5 questions about Oregon’s Measure 114 gun limits
Ever since Oregonians narrowly passed Ballot Measure 114, advocates for and against the measure have been scrambling to answer the myriad questions it poses. Even the question of when its provisions would go into effect was complicated. On Friday, plaintiffs sought a court-ordered injunction that would bar the measure from...
WWEEK
Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate
On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown pardons 45,000 people with marijuana possession convictions
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that she is issuing a pardon for Oregonians who have been convicted of simple possession of marijuana. The pardon is for people convicted of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana, in pre-2016 cases, in which the person was 21 years or older. Brown’s pardon applies in cases where possession was the only charge, and there were no victims.
Oregon Senate Democrats pick new leaders for 2023 session
Democratic state Sen. Rob Wagner of Lake Oswego is on track to be Oregon’s next Senate president, following a private selection process by Democrats over the weekend. Senate lawmakers will hold a formal chamber-wide vote to pick their president and president pro tempore on Jan. 9. But since Democrats held onto their majority in the Nov. 8 election, they have the votes to determine who will occupy the two top leadership posts. Republicans picked up a net of one seat, which eroded Senate Democrats’ supermajority.
Readers respond: Voters fooled by Oregon Measure 114
It’s a sad day in Oregon to see how many ignorant and uninformed people have voted yes on measures that should have been a resounding “no” vote. Today, I’m addressing just Measure 114. The five biggest financial contributors to the “yes” vote on Measure 114 are...
Readers respond: Don’t experiment with time switch
Letter writer Mike Overton is in a different time zone with his suggestion that Oregon try one year of standard time and one year of daylight saving time, vote on which we like better and then use that one forever beginning the following year, (”Readers respond: Try daylight versus standard time, Nov. 13).
Oregon Democrats skeptical of claims Schrader would have won 5th Congressional District
When Lori Chavez-DeRemer won a second congressional seat for Oregon Republicans last week, national pundits had an easy answer: Conservative Democrat Kurt Schrader would have won if he hadn’t lost his primary to a more progressive candidate. Allies of Jamie McLeod-Skinner, the progressive Democrat who defeated Schrader and fell a few thousand votes short in […] The post Oregon Democrats skeptical of claims Schrader would have won 5th Congressional District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Readers respond: Oregon’s Measure 114 will prevent tragedies
Oregon’s progressive voters made the difference in the passage of Measure 114, which will require firearms training, permitting and an Oregon State Police gun-ownership database, among other things, (“When will Oregon Measure 114′s gun limits start: Uncertainty reigns,” Nov. 12). In light of local history of the past few years, this a redemptive moment for liberals in this state.
Lebanon-Express
Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
Readers respond: Sheriffs are accountable to voters
The reader who wrote in to say that any sheriff who refuses to enforce aspects of Measure 114 should resign will be happy to know that these sheriffs are accountable to their voters every four years, (“Readers respond: Enforce gun laws or resign,” Nov. 16). It’s democracy in...
Gun rights group sues to block Oregon gun control measure
The Oregon Firearms Federation has sued Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) and the state’s attorney general, alleging that a gun control measure narrowly approved by Oregon voters during the midterms — among the strictest restrictions nationwide — violates the Second Amendment. The new law, set to take...
opb.org
Oregon Republicans celebrate wins, focus on future
The so-called “red wave” did not materialize in the 2022 election. Nonetheless, the GOP made some significant gains nationally and in the Northwest. Republicans will have control of the U.S. House, and in Oregon, they broke the Democratic supermajority in the state House. And Oregon was one of the few blue states in the country where Republicans gained legislative seats. Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer took the 5th Congressional District. The seat was held by the moderate seven-term Democrat Kurt Schrader, but he lost to the more progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the May primary. We talk about these wins and the future of the Oregon Republican party with political strategists Reagan Knopp and Julie Parrish.
Oregon Secretary of State announces the next kid governor
Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, visited the Sherwood school to congratulate new kid governor Lea Andrus in person.
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right
Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution. Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7% of voters in favor and 49.3% of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should […] The post Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators
The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
opb.org
Oregon Senate will have new leader for first time in about 20 years
For the first time in about two decades, Oregon will have a new Senate president. On Friday night, Oregon state senators nominated Rob Wagner, of Lake Oswego, to serve as their next Senate president. The full Senate will vote on the nomination in January. Wagner was first appointed to the state Senate in 2018 and has recently served as caucus leader.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Oregons's Measure 114 Challenged in Court, Gunman Attacks Patrons at Colorado Gay Club, and Qatar's World Cup is a Big Bummer
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland. I'm starting this...
Oregon’s Measure 114, strict new gun limits go into effect even sooner, state says
Oregon State Police now believe Ballot Measure 114, enacting some of the strictest gun limits in the nation, will go into effect earlier than its drafters thought, based on advice from the Secretary of State’s Office. That effective date is now Dec. 8, 30 days from when it was...
