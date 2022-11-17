Read full article on original website
Alpenrose will move out of Portland after buying another dairy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen's Creamery. The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city. The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more...
Black market marijuana grows filled 4 homes on one SE Portland block; owner gets prison time
When Oregon’s marijuana regulations became too onerous for him, Adrian Roland Gibson converted four rental homes on a dead-end block in Southeast Portland into extensive grow sites to tap into out-of-state demand. His workers came to tend the plants day in and day out. An overwhelming smell of pot...
Here are Portland’s 25 best new restaurants for 2022
Have you ever read a restaurant listicle and wondered … wait, how did this come together? Has the writer even been to Portland? Didn’t that one place close last year? Sometimes, it’s best to do the actual legwork. Instead of internet research conducted in some New York office building, restaurant critic Michael Russell spent the past two months visiting more than 70 new Portland restaurants to bring you our upcoming list of 2022′s top 10. To kick things off, he’s naming his 25 favorite nominees, each opened in the past year (more or less). Read why they stood out, then check back in December to see which ones made the final list.
Alpenrose to move production from Portland to newly acquired dairy in Clackamas
Alpenrose Dairy, a Southwest Portland institution for more than a century, will move its operations to Clackamas next year after purchasing another dairy business. Alpenrose was sold to Washington-based Smith Brothers Farms in 2019 amid a rift among its family owners. Descendents of Alpenrose’s founder retained the dairy’s real estate, and a developer has proposed to turn the roughly 56-acre property at 6149 S.W. Shattuck Road into a housing subdivision.
Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators
The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
Wild Yeast Bakery opens as one-stop sourdough shop in Corvallis
Those who frequent farmers markets in Corvallis and Albany likely have waited in line for a fresh, hot loaf of organic sourdough bread from Wild Yeast Bakery. On Saturday, Nov. 19, April and Craig Hall Cutting moved their bread-making business from their home to a brick-and-mortar location at 648 SW Second St. Suite 120 in downtown Corvallis.
Homeless vote in Portland, Oregon, delayed in angry meeting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, pushed back a vote on a disputed budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents expressed strong opposition during public testimony. Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed allocating $27 million of the city’s budget to build a network of large, outdoor sites where homeless people would be allowed to camp. A camping ban would phase in once six designated camping areas have been built over 18 months. “It’s going to take commitment from all of us to do the hard work that lies ahead,” Wheeler said during Thursday’s meeting. “These allocations are a down payment on that work.” The $27 million would help launch the first three campsites, with nearly half going toward their operational costs for the remainder of the fiscal year. About $4 million of it would be directed to the sites’ preparation and construction.
Give the gift of Walla Walla Valley wines this holiday season
Looking for the perfect gift for the wine enthusiast in your life? If they’ve been good this year, give them a ticket to Walla Walla Wine on Tour’s Portland stop. It is the best thing from the state of Washington to hit the Rose City since Brandon Roy.
Readers respond: Portland homeless camp sweeps must continue
The letter protesting sweeps of homeless camps is the perfect example of the fanatical activist viewpoint that is, in my opinion, vastly over-represented in the local news media, (“Readers respond: Sweeps are not the solution,” Nov. 15). The fact is we are in a severe drug crisis. The...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
East Portland residents, school officials say large warehouse will bring more pollution, despite city’s commitment to ‘environmental justice’
The Kmart store at the corner of 122nd and Sandy Boulevard had been a community fixture for nearly 50 years. When the store shuttered four years ago, the property quickly became an eyesore. Windows were boarded up with plywood. A group of homeless campers settled in across the street. Residents...
Bike and pedestrian advocates demand safer streets, remember victims of traffic crashes in Oregon
Bicyclist Mark Linehan, 70, approached Southeast Division Street from 117th Avenue in a marked crosswalk Sunday when a car blew through and struck him. Linehan was heading to a rally to demand safer streets when he was hit. He wasn’t seriously injured. “I’m lucky, but this is evidence that...
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
Readers respond: UGB makes housing unaffordable
I found Steve Duin’s column about the unintended consequences of the Urban Growth Boundary very interesting. (“Need for housing exceeds all boundaries: Steve Duin column,” Nov. 12) I have been involved in about a dozen investors groups who focused on development of residential subdivisions since 1973. We were busy buying and developing land when Senate Bill 100 was passed. I remember telling city, county and boundary board commissioners that the boundaries were going to drive up home prices. We said this even though we already owned parcels and, due to the laws of supply and demand, the new boundaries would enrich us. Sure enough, the month after the UGB was in place, a parcel we owned became worth over 10 times per acre what we had paid just months before. That difference is still true today, with farm and forest land outside the boundary selling for roughly $10,000 to $20,000 per acre and land inside the boundary selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars per acre, based on recent sales. All that extra cost – along with System Development Charges imposed by many jurisdictions totaling tens of thousands of dollars per unit – greatly pushes up the cost of building housing.
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
Portland pot shops struck by stolen cars, robbed; police arrest three teens
Portland police arrested a trio of teenagers early Monday after police said they drove stolen cars into the front of three cannabis dispensaries, stole merchandise and careened through Southeast Portland while being tailed by a police helicopter. Police did not identify the three teenagers, whom Chief Chuck Lovell called “brazen...
Channel 6000
Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
Rain races across Portland early Tuesday, showers end by evening; high 50
Portland will see a quick shot of late November rain Tuesday as a front moves into the coast around 11 a.m. and spreads inland bringing about a half-inch of precipitation. The National Weather Service says the system will dump rain across the metro area before heading toward the Cascades by about 3 p.m. Gusty south winds will blow as the front moves through bringing an end to the ongoing air stagnation concerns that have been facing much of the Willamette Valley.
Portland sees stagnant air, partly cloudy skies Monday; high 51
Stagnating air trapped at the surface will lower the air quality around the metro area Monday. As of 5 a.m., most of Portland and the surrounding metro area were in the “moderate” category. But south of the city, some areas were seeing pockets of “unhealthy” air quality with...
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
