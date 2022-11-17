Read full article on original website
Portland pot shops struck by stolen cars, robbed; police arrest three teens
Portland police arrested a trio of teenagers early Monday after police said they drove stolen cars into the front of three cannabis dispensaries, stole merchandise and careened through Southeast Portland while being tailed by a police helicopter. Police did not identify the three teenagers, whom Chief Chuck Lovell called “brazen...
Exasperated Multnomah DA says charges dropped against nearly 300 people with no public defenders
In a sign of mounting frustration, Multnomah County’s top prosecutor Monday released a list of the cases of nearly 300 people who have had charges dismissed against them this year because no public defenders were available to represent them. People accused of car theft, fleeing police and illegally carrying...
Police shoot, injure man after armed robbery in SE Portland, police say
Portland police injured a man early Saturday morning in the Reed neighborhood of Southeast Portland after an officer or officers fired shots, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau. At 12:24 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an alleged armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell...
Attempted murder suspect arrested by SWAT team in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reportedly engaged their SWAT team on Wednesday to arrest a suspect accused of attempted murder.
Officials: 3 dead in Washington County murder-suicide
Officials say that a man shot and killed two people before committing suicide at a home in unincorporated Washington County on Wednesday night.
Police shoot armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland
The man is hospitalized and no one else was injured in the early Saturday shooting.Police say they shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland early Saturday. The suspect's name and condition were not immediately released. No one else was injured. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 12:24 a.m. Nov. 19, East Precinct officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. A suspect vehicle description was broadcast to responding officers. A short time later, an officer spotted a vehicle similar in description to the suspect vehicle. The...
New revelation in Wash. County murder-suicide case
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — Washington County investigators confirmed new details on a tragic murder-suicide this week that left three people dead. Court records revealed the suspect in this case was recently arrested on domestic abuse charge, including strangulation. Carlos Jimenez-Vargas, 46, shot and killed his wife, Gabriela Jimenez, 43,...
Suspect in Clackamas homicides injured in Wash. shootout with police
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
Friend remembers victims in Washington Co. double murder
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV)- A murder-suicide Wednesday night in rural Washington County left two sisters dead, and the suspect is confirmed to be one of the woman’s husband, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The two women have been identified as Gabriela Jimenez and her younger sister Lenin...
Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
15-year-old boy injured in NE Portland shooting
A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot in Northeast Portland’s Argay Terrace neighborhood Friday evening, according to a news release from Portland police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Northeast 133rd Avenue at 5:12 p.m. Friday to find a...
Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
One person shot at Embassy Suites Hotel at Portland Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the Portland Airport wounded one person on Saturday night. There is no word on their condition. The Port of Portland says one to three suspects took off from the scene, which falls within the jurisdiction of airport police.
Babysitter faces manslaughter charge after 10-month-old dies
A Myrtle Point woman is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, after a 10-month-old boy she was caring for suffered an "abusive head trauma" and died in a Portland hospital, according to the Coos County District Attorney.
Police: Stolen Lebanon Boy Scouts trailer found, suspects filled it with marijuana
WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - A trailer that was stolen from a Lebanon Boy Scout troop has been found and it was full of marijuana, according to the West Linn Police Department. The trailer had been stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on Aug. 14 of this year. At the time, it contained about $3,000 worth of camping and backpacking gear the scouts purchased with money they raised.
Arrest made in Brooks-Hopmere area
Marion County Sheriff's Office deploys SWAT squad at Quinaby Road residence southwest of BrooksThe Marion County Sheriff's Office activated its SWAT Team Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, at a Quinaby Road residence near River Road in the general area of the Hitchin' Post Bar & Grill. MCSO Sgt. Don Parise said the deployment was made to help arrest Zachariah Phillips who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Law enforcement personnel arrived around 3:20 p.m. and were on the scene until nearly midnight, as motorists were advised to avoid the area and residents were advised to...
Teen rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times in NE Portland
A teen was shot several times in Portland on Friday afternoon, authorities say.
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and more
(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local woman facing multiple federal charges for alleged role in fraud ring.
Bike and pedestrian advocates demand safer streets, remember victims of traffic crashes in Oregon
Bicyclist Mark Linehan, 70, approached Southeast Division Street from 117th Avenue in a marked crosswalk Sunday when a car blew through and struck him. Linehan was heading to a rally to demand safer streets when he was hit. He wasn’t seriously injured. “I’m lucky, but this is evidence that...
Multiple shootings in Portland Saturday night
A person was shot at the Embassy Suites near PDX around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. And at 8 p.m., a teenage girl was found in North Portland suffering from a gunshot wound.
