Washington County, OR

Portland Tribune

Police shoot armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland

The man is hospitalized and no one else was injured in the early Saturday shooting.Police say they shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland early Saturday. The suspect's name and condition were not immediately released. No one else was injured. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 12:24 a.m. Nov. 19, East Precinct officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. A suspect vehicle description was broadcast to responding officers. A short time later, an officer spotted a vehicle similar in description to the suspect vehicle. The...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

New revelation in Wash. County murder-suicide case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — Washington County investigators confirmed new details on a tragic murder-suicide this week that left three people dead. Court records revealed the suspect in this case was recently arrested on domestic abuse charge, including strangulation. Carlos Jimenez-Vargas, 46, shot and killed his wife, Gabriela Jimenez, 43,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Friend remembers victims in Washington Co. double murder

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV)- A murder-suicide Wednesday night in rural Washington County left two sisters dead, and the suspect is confirmed to be one of the woman’s husband, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The two women have been identified as Gabriela Jimenez and her younger sister Lenin...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
RAINIER, OR
The Oregonian

15-year-old boy injured in NE Portland shooting

A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot in Northeast Portland’s Argay Terrace neighborhood Friday evening, according to a news release from Portland police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Northeast 133rd Avenue at 5:12 p.m. Friday to find a...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KGW

One person shot at Embassy Suites Hotel at Portland Airport

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the Portland Airport wounded one person on Saturday night. There is no word on their condition. The Port of Portland says one to three suspects took off from the scene, which falls within the jurisdiction of airport police.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police: Stolen Lebanon Boy Scouts trailer found, suspects filled it with marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - A trailer that was stolen from a Lebanon Boy Scout troop has been found and it was full of marijuana, according to the West Linn Police Department. The trailer had been stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on Aug. 14 of this year. At the time, it contained about $3,000 worth of camping and backpacking gear the scouts purchased with money they raised.
LEBANON, OR
Woodburn Independent

Arrest made in Brooks-Hopmere area

Marion County Sheriff's Office deploys SWAT squad at Quinaby Road residence southwest of BrooksThe Marion County Sheriff's Office activated its SWAT Team Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, at a Quinaby Road residence near River Road in the general area of the Hitchin' Post Bar & Grill. MCSO Sgt. Don Parise said the deployment was made to help arrest Zachariah Phillips who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Law enforcement personnel arrived around 3:20 p.m. and were on the scene until nearly midnight, as motorists were advised to avoid the area and residents were advised to...
MARION COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

