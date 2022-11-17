If you watch old episodes of Inside the Actors Studio, you'll learn about the method and process that actors use to become other people. Leonardo DiCaprio slept inside an animal carcass to prepare for his role in The Revenant and Tom Holland secretly shadowed a student at a Bronx high school before filming Spider-Man: Homecoming. One thing you won't hear about is perfume. But it has quietly become a character-development tool on sets and sound stages. Susan Sarandon, who wears a different scent for each of her movies, shared the strategy with Kirsten Dunst, who has used it too. So have Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Emma Stone, and Penélope Cruz. "It's a wonderful secret weapon," says Laura Linney, who has also used fragrance to get into a character’s headspace. "It just hits you in such a primal, deep place."

