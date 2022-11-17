Read full article on original website
Metallica Open New Virtual Black Box Exhibit, ‘The Art of Metallica’
As 2021 neared its end, Metallica unveiled a massive virtual museum for the world to enjoy. Filled with treasures from the band's career, The Metallica Black Box has become a one-of-a-kind way for fans to experience their favorite band like never before. And on Nov. 1, Metallica added a few...
‘Crushing Metal': Watch Metallica Perform ‘Phantom Lord’ In Honor of the Zazulas
On the heels of releasing the full download of their recent old-school show in Florida, Metallica have started to unleash pro-shot videos of their performance, too, starting with the epic "Phantom Lord." As he was introducing the classic Kill 'Em All track to the crowd, James Hetfield said, "The title...
Metallica’s James Hetfield Dressed as ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson for Halloween
Eddie Munson was a popular Halloween costume this year, thanks to the popularity of Stranger Things' fourth season that was released over the summer. The character was such a hit that Metallica's James Hetfield even dressed up as him for Halloween. There've been many ties between Metallica and Stranger Things...
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Volbeat, ‘So What’ + Chris Cornell
This past weekend's Ultimate Metallica Show was a lot of fun. I know, I know, I always say it, but I can't help it if it's true week in and week out. And as you can see in the recap below, it's definitely true with our latest show. We pulled...
Download Metallica’s Complete Old-School Concert Honoring Jonny and Marsha Zazula
On Sunday, Nov. 6, Metallica stormed the stage at Hard Rock Live, a 7,000-seat theater in Hollywood, Fla., for an absolutely unforgettable night. For nearly two hours, Metallica tore through their early catalog as they paid tribute to Jon and Marsha Zazula. To call it a special night would be...
Download Festival Unveils Over 60 Bands for 20th Anniversary Lineup, Metallica Playing Two Sets
Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the U.K.'s historic Download Festival, and they've just revealed a massive lineup of over 60 bands that'll perform to celebrate the milestone. Additionally, Metallica will play two sets throughout the weekend with no songs repeated. The four-night special edition of Download Festival...
When Metallica Found an Unlikely Partner for ‘The Memory Remains’
When Metallica met Marianne: It has a ring to it. But it was still a case of strange bedfellows when the thrash kings combined with British chanteuse Marianne Faithfull for "The Memory Remains," the lead single off Metallica's 1997 album Reload. They were worlds apart, literally, and the quartet had...
Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’
Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
Fans Share Why They’re Thankful For Metallica
There's never a bad time to offer gratitude for different things in your life, so we figured we should reach out to you, the Metallica Family, to hear why you're thankful for the greatest band in the world. And of course, when we posed the question on Facebook and Twitter,...
Watch Metallica’s 10-Minute Video Tribute to Jon + Marsha Zazula
Metallica played a special concert earlier this month in Hollywood, Fla. as a tribute to Jon and Marsha Zazula, the couple that essentially helped start their career. At the beginning of the show, a tribute video played on the venue screens, and it's now been uploaded to YouTube so fans who weren't in attendance can check it out.
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Calls On Metallica to ‘Step Up’ for Torch-Passing ‘Big 4′ Show
Back in 2011, the iconic "Big 4" bill united thrash metal icons Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax together for a handful of dates, and that's an experience Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has been keen to replicate for some time now. In fact, in a recent interview, he once again put out the call to Metallica to "step up" so that another "Big 4" show could happen, perhaps with a twist that Mustaine also suggested.
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Reveals His Go-To Horror Movies for Halloween
It's the most wonderful time of the year for horror fanatic Kirk Hammett. Ahead of Halloween weekend, the Metallica guitarist is sharing his go-to movies and more in a new interview with Gibson TV's "Metal and Monsters" series (Oct. 26) where he explains his love for all things spooky. Hammett...
Metal Maria Ferrero Celebrates the Zazulas, Picks Dream Old-School Metallica Setlist
"Metallica would not be who we are or where we are today without Jon Zazula and his wife, Marsha." The band shared those words on social media following the death of Jon Zazula, better known as Jonny Z, earlier this year. It was an especially painful moment for Metallica, and the entire heavy metal world, as they were still grieving the loss of Marsha just a year earlier.
Collier Cash Once Covered Metallica on Dave Grohl’s Guitar For an Audition
There is no question that Collier Cash, guitar prodigy from Kansas City, has some deep appreciation for Metallica and the Foo Fighters. He recently shared his story of what it was like joining Foo Fighters on stage in 2018 to cover Metallica's "Enter Sandman," and now he's shared another story tying the two bands together on his ongoing musical journey.
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Celebrating Kirk Hammett + ‘Reload’
November 18 is an important date in the history of Metallica. On Nov. 18, 1962, Kirk Hammett was born. On Nov. 18, 1997, Reload was released. And on Nov. 18, 2016, Metallica unveiled their massive album, Hardwired...to Self-Destruct. So you know I had to pull out some major celebrations for...
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Honoring the Zazulas + Metallica’s Early Days
I think it's appropriate to say this was a radio show unlike any other. Yeah, we've played old-school songs before and we always love celebrating the early days of Metallica, but on the latest edition of The Ultimate Metallica Show, we pulled out all the stops. We threw up our horns in honor of the late, incredible Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the two legends who heard Metallica's demo tape, No Life 'Til Leather, and knew they were listening to something special.
What Critics Said About Metallica’s ‘Reload’ When It Came Out
1996 was a big, complicated year for Metallica. The release of their sixth studio album, Load, came with much criticism from fans and critics alike. Their headlining slot on the massive traveling Lollapalooza tour was met with chagrin as many Lolla supporters thought Metallica were too mainstream for the festival. And the bandmembers' hairstyles suddenly became a talking point in the rock community.
‘Inferno Coming': Metallica Release Live Video of ‘Blitzkrieg’ in Florida
The celebration of Jonny and Marsha Zazula continues as Metallica unveil another pro-shot video from their recent tribute show in Florida. First, they shared "Phantom Lord," and now fans get to experience Metallica's pummeling performance of "Blitzkrieg." Check it out in the player below. Watch Metallica Perform "Blitzkrieg" Live in...
5 Years Ago: Metallica Confronts Dystopia With ‘Spit Out the Bone’
For many Metallica fans, 2016's Hardwired … to Self-Destruct was a much more satisfying release than anything they’d heard for years. It appeared impossible that the band would ever fully embrace their thrash metal roots, but a number of tracks on Metallica's tenth LP were powerfully reminiscent of the past.
Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episode 1 Title Hint at Eddie Munson’s Return? Metallica Theory Takes Hold on TikTok
After the reveal of the title of Stranger Things Season 5's first episode, fans are speculating that Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) might make his return to the series after all. ***Spoilers below***. Sweet, spirited metalhead Eddie Munson became a fan-favorite during Season 4 of Netflix's hit supernatural series....
