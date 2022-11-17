ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Metallica

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Metallica

Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’

Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
Ultimate Metallica

Fans Share Why They’re Thankful For Metallica

There's never a bad time to offer gratitude for different things in your life, so we figured we should reach out to you, the Metallica Family, to hear why you're thankful for the greatest band in the world. And of course, when we posed the question on Facebook and Twitter,...
Ultimate Metallica

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Calls On Metallica to ‘Step Up’ for Torch-Passing ‘Big 4′ Show

Back in 2011, the iconic "Big 4" bill united thrash metal icons Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax together for a handful of dates, and that's an experience Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has been keen to replicate for some time now. In fact, in a recent interview, he once again put out the call to Metallica to "step up" so that another "Big 4" show could happen, perhaps with a twist that Mustaine also suggested.
Ultimate Metallica

Metal Maria Ferrero Celebrates the Zazulas, Picks Dream Old-School Metallica Setlist

"Metallica would not be who we are or where we are today without Jon Zazula and his wife, Marsha." The band shared those words on social media following the death of Jon Zazula, better known as Jonny Z, earlier this year. It was an especially painful moment for Metallica, and the entire heavy metal world, as they were still grieving the loss of Marsha just a year earlier.
FLORIDA STATE
Ultimate Metallica

‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Honoring the Zazulas + Metallica’s Early Days

I think it's appropriate to say this was a radio show unlike any other. Yeah, we've played old-school songs before and we always love celebrating the early days of Metallica, but on the latest edition of The Ultimate Metallica Show, we pulled out all the stops. We threw up our horns in honor of the late, incredible Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the two legends who heard Metallica's demo tape, No Life 'Til Leather, and knew they were listening to something special.
ILLINOIS STATE
Ultimate Metallica

What Critics Said About Metallica’s ‘Reload’ When It Came Out

1996 was a big, complicated year for Metallica. The release of their sixth studio album, Load, came with much criticism from fans and critics alike. Their headlining slot on the massive traveling Lollapalooza tour was met with chagrin as many Lolla supporters thought Metallica were too mainstream for the festival. And the bandmembers' hairstyles suddenly became a talking point in the rock community.
Ultimate Metallica

Ultimate Metallica

778
Followers
476
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.

 http://ultimatemetallica.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy