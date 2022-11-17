ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

WMBF

21 Main Prime Steakhouse offers premier dining to the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can experience world-class dining with the elegance and charm of a contemporary Southern estate at 21 Main Prime Steakhouse. Their chefs offer a unique and creative take on a traditional steakhouse menu, complemented with the perfect vintage wine and extraordinary service. 21 Main offers...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Family makes new holiday memories at Market Common tree lighting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Market Common hosted its traditional Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Grand Strand. Hundreds came out to the event, while a few vendors provided food and sweets. As people grabbed a bite, many had the chance...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
travelawaits.com

9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway

Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

The Myrtle Beach Art Museum Pottery Bazaar is happening this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The 2nd Annual Myrtle Beach Art Museum Holiday Pottery Bazaar will take place in the Reception Gallery and on the Tea Porch of the Museum. Enjoy a stunning view of the ocean or contemplative backdrop of art while you peruse many choices for your whole gift list. Beautiful work by area potters including professionals, instructors, interns, and students.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
paradiseresortmb.com

Live it Up This Holiday Season With a Beach Getaway

Escaping to Myrtle Beach is easy. Trade in snow shovels for beach shovels. Christmas on the beach is a whole other level of festive. It’s easy to undertake, but here is a bit of advice when you want to take a spontaneous escape. Get your house in order. Call...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Cooper’s Tavern has delicious food for the entire family

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re in the mood for delicious food using fresh ingredients at an affordable price from a great local restaurant, we have the place for you. Cooper’s Tavern offers fantastic meals to their diners that can be enjoyed anywhere. Their menu features a...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Eden

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 19-20 is Eden, a black and white dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Eden is between two and three years old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “She is fantastic in the car, good with other dogs and loves kids,” Robinson […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
J.M. Lesinski

Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina

A shot of the outdoor dining area at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the fastest service with the most satisfying tastes on the beach, Los Cabos is the place to be. Located in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina offers up all the classics in Mexican cuisine, alongside a neon-lit atmosphere inside and out and one of the best bar menus in town.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County animal center program seeks out foster parents for the holidays

They would rather not cower in a cold kennel corner wishing for peace and quiet amid a chorus of barks and other strange sounds. They would rather sit at your feet and enjoy the aroma of freshly cooked holiday food as they hope for scraps to conveniently fall into their mouths while they adjust to the nuance noises of family fun.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Smoke notice in place following 2-acre fire near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an outside two-acre fire Monday morning near Aynor that resulted in a smoke notice, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Edwards and Newton roads, HCFR said. HCFR put a smoke notice in place until further notice. A […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown deputies to deliver Thanksgiving meals to low income community members

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will lend a helping hand to the community this Thanksgiving. According to GCSO, Murrells Inlet Elks Club 2797 donated 90 dinner boxes to the sheriff’s office this morning. Deputies will deliver the boxes to qualifying members of the community this week. Each box contains Thanksgiving […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

First Responder Friday: Capt. Christine Berry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In this week’s “First Responder Friday,” we introduce you to Capt. Christine Berry with Horry County Fire Rescue. “I wanted to do something that I felt like every day would give back to the community,” Berry said. And that’s exactly what her job entails. Twenty-two and a half years dedicated […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina

The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Police track another kind of speeding when storms threaten

First came radar, body armor and traffic cameras. Then body cameras. Then a drone. Now, Pawleys Island Police have a BT-100, which measures speed. “It’s one more tool in our toolkit,” Police Chief Mike Fanning said. He put it through its paces as Hurricane Nicole moved through the...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC

