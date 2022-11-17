A shot of the outdoor dining area at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the fastest service with the most satisfying tastes on the beach, Los Cabos is the place to be. Located in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina offers up all the classics in Mexican cuisine, alongside a neon-lit atmosphere inside and out and one of the best bar menus in town.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO