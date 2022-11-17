Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and CantinaJ.M. LesinskiSurfside Beach, SC
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
SC witness describes orange object emitting triangular beam of lightRoger MarshPawleys Island, SC
21 Main Prime Steakhouse offers premier dining to the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can experience world-class dining with the elegance and charm of a contemporary Southern estate at 21 Main Prime Steakhouse. Their chefs offer a unique and creative take on a traditional steakhouse menu, complemented with the perfect vintage wine and extraordinary service. 21 Main offers...
The Great Christmas Light Show to attract more than 125,000 visitors this holiday season
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Since 2016, The Great Christmas Light Show has been a staple for families across the Grand Strand and the country’s southeast. It is two miles of driving through more than two million Christmas lights. There are also stops along the way with s’mores, a petting zoo and, of course, […]
Family makes new holiday memories at Market Common tree lighting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Market Common hosted its traditional Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Grand Strand. Hundreds came out to the event, while a few vendors provided food and sweets. As people grabbed a bite, many had the chance...
9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway
Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
'Not the year to wait!' Christmas tree shop already 50% sold during demand, shortage
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — If you needed a reason to decorate for the holidays before turkey is served, this might be the year, because Christmas tree farms in the Carolina are already running through their inventory. “Absolutely not the year to wait!” Ed Dombrowski of Lee’s Farmers Market...
The Myrtle Beach Art Museum Pottery Bazaar is happening this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The 2nd Annual Myrtle Beach Art Museum Holiday Pottery Bazaar will take place in the Reception Gallery and on the Tea Porch of the Museum. Enjoy a stunning view of the ocean or contemplative backdrop of art while you peruse many choices for your whole gift list. Beautiful work by area potters including professionals, instructors, interns, and students.
Live it Up This Holiday Season With a Beach Getaway
Escaping to Myrtle Beach is easy. Trade in snow shovels for beach shovels. Christmas on the beach is a whole other level of festive. It’s easy to undertake, but here is a bit of advice when you want to take a spontaneous escape. Get your house in order. Call...
Cooper’s Tavern has delicious food for the entire family
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re in the mood for delicious food using fresh ingredients at an affordable price from a great local restaurant, we have the place for you. Cooper’s Tavern offers fantastic meals to their diners that can be enjoyed anywhere. Their menu features a...
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach will soon be getting into the holiday spirit. The Great Christmas Light is returning on Monday to the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex and will last through Dec. 30. Visitors will take the two-mile drive...
Home for the holidays: Horry Co. animal shelter free fostering, adoptions for Thanksgiving
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is hoping to place as many shelter pets in a home for the holidays as part of a new holiday program. The HCACC holiday program has two parts. The first option is permanently adopting and taking home a...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Eden
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 19-20 is Eden, a black and white dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Eden is between two and three years old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “She is fantastic in the car, good with other dogs and loves kids,” Robinson […]
Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina
A shot of the outdoor dining area at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the fastest service with the most satisfying tastes on the beach, Los Cabos is the place to be. Located in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina offers up all the classics in Mexican cuisine, alongside a neon-lit atmosphere inside and out and one of the best bar menus in town.
Horry County animal center program seeks out foster parents for the holidays
They would rather not cower in a cold kennel corner wishing for peace and quiet amid a chorus of barks and other strange sounds. They would rather sit at your feet and enjoy the aroma of freshly cooked holiday food as they hope for scraps to conveniently fall into their mouths while they adjust to the nuance noises of family fun.
Fish Fry Fundraiser at Crabby Mike's; $12 a plate, $6 for kids; Funds go to YMCA
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a good excuse to skip making dinner Monday night. You can eat out - or get take out - to benefit kids in our area. The Grand Strand Optimist Club is holding its annual Fish Fry at Crabby Mike's in Surfside Beach.
Smoke notice in place following 2-acre fire near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an outside two-acre fire Monday morning near Aynor that resulted in a smoke notice, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Edwards and Newton roads, HCFR said. HCFR put a smoke notice in place until further notice. A […]
Georgetown deputies to deliver Thanksgiving meals to low income community members
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will lend a helping hand to the community this Thanksgiving. According to GCSO, Murrells Inlet Elks Club 2797 donated 90 dinner boxes to the sheriff’s office this morning. Deputies will deliver the boxes to qualifying members of the community this week. Each box contains Thanksgiving […]
First Responder Friday: Capt. Christine Berry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In this week’s “First Responder Friday,” we introduce you to Capt. Christine Berry with Horry County Fire Rescue. “I wanted to do something that I felt like every day would give back to the community,” Berry said. And that’s exactly what her job entails. Twenty-two and a half years dedicated […]
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina
The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
Police track another kind of speeding when storms threaten
First came radar, body armor and traffic cameras. Then body cameras. Then a drone. Now, Pawleys Island Police have a BT-100, which measures speed. “It’s one more tool in our toolkit,” Police Chief Mike Fanning said. He put it through its paces as Hurricane Nicole moved through the...
Socastee-area fire leaves 3 displaced, investigation underway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were displaced after a fire in the Socastee area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on the 3000 block of Socastee Boulevard at around 4:45 p.m. As of around 5:45 p.m., officials said the fire was...
