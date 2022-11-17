ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Your Money Is My Money’ | Episode 94

A NFL wife goes viral for saying her hubby’s work check is her money– but do you think she’s wrong? Plus, two suburban Black men explain why they think Black women prefer “thugs”. How do you reach your goals? Glorilla manifested a great year for herself! Find out about her cleanse.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Does your best friend and man like to argue? What do you think that’s about.


