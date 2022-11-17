Montoya back to captain Pumas against Scotland

Argentina's Emiliano Boffelli lines up a penalty kick for the conversion during the rugby union international match between Wales and Argentina at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff Wales, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Hooker Julian Montoya has returned to captain Argentina against Scotland on Saturday in the rugby test at Murrayfield.

A rib injury in the win against England forced him to withdraw late before the 20-13 loss to Wales in Cardiff last weekend. Former skipper Agustin Creevy stood in.

Most of the Pumas will be playing a third test in three weekends, as coach Michael Cheika preferred.

Tighthead Eduardo Bello has replaced Francisco Gomez Kodela, who returned to his French club. In the backline, center Matias Orlando has swapped with Matias Moroni, and Bautista Delguy was in for Mateo Carreras on the right wing. Left wing Emiliano Boffelli will play his 50th test.

The reserves feature the return of prop Santiago Medrano, scrumhalf Lautaro Bazan Velez and flyhalf Nicholas Sanchez, not seen since he was injured in July.

Scotland decided after losing to New Zealand last Sunday to start former Wallaby back-rower Jack Dempsey after bringing him off the bench in the three previous tests this month.

Dempsey is in a re-jigged back row with captain Jamie Ritchie and Matt Fagerson, in for the concussed Hamish Watson.

Richie Gray’s suspension has given younger brother Jonny Gray a 72nd cap in the second row.

The backline was the same as that which faced New Zealand while the reserves have been freshened with tight-five forwards George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, Murphy Walker, Glen Young, and Andy Christie. Cameron Redpath, unavailable to face the All Blacks, was back for Scotland’s last test of the year.

The teams are meeting for the fourth time this year. Argentina won a three-test series at home in July with a last-minute try in the deciding test in Santiago del Estero.

___

Lineups:

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Jack Dempsey, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Matt Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, Murphy Walker, Glen Young, Andy Christie, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Cameron Redpath.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Bautista Delguy, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Eduardo Bello, Julian Montoya (captain), Thomas Gallo. Reserves: Ignacio Ruiz, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Santiago Medrano, Lucas Paulos, Facundo Isa, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matias Moroni.

___

