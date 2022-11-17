Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Marketing Sector's Progress on Inclusivity Has Flatlined, Kantar Report Finds
Despite the rise to prominence of equality movements in recent years, inclusivity across the global marketing sector has stalled, according to Kantar’s Inclusion Index. The latest report is the first since 2019, before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s based on qualitative findings from 13,000 employees across 13 countries and 24 industries. The aim is to measure the lived experience of employees to understand their sense of belonging at work as well as their experience of discrimination and negative behavior.
AdWeek
'Tis a Holiday Season of Uncertainty—So Why Are Shoppers Still Spending?
At no other time of year are consumers beset with as many choices and decisions as the holiday shopping season. Consider the following: At press time, Walmart was advertising a cashmere padded leather coat for $79.99. Then there’s the other end of the gifting spectrum: For those with finer tastes and deeper pockets, Overland Sheepskin Co. has its own version of a brown leather coat—the Blade Toscana Sheepskin model—for $1,595.
AdWeek
How Hubilo's Senior Marketer Flourishes Amid Constant Change
Marketing careers are often crucibles, trials by fire through which multifaceted talent learns to shine. And that heat only intensifies when blended with social media, events and startup culture. Rachel Moore, senior marketing director at event tech company Hubilo, thrives amid them all—she began in social marketing and moved into...
AdWeek
Marketers Can Take a Page Out of Human Resources' Book to Manage a Brand's Reputation
While experts have long advocated for eliminating silos within companies, the marketing and human resources teams have historically never had much reason to collaborate. In fact, they’re kind of polar opposites: One is distinctly external while the other is internally focused. Now, however, HR priorities like recruitment, retention and...
AdWeek
Harman International Consolidates Global Advertising and Media Into Havas Group
Samsung-owned audio electronics company Harman International has consolidated its advertising across its house of brands with the appointment of Havas Group as its agency of record. Harman, which was acquired by Samsung in 2017, designs and engineers products such as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions...
AdWeek
As Twitch Changes Revenue and Exclusivity Rules, New Opportunities Abound
When wellness brand Liquid I.V. flowed into the gaming category with creator sponsorships on Twitch, it was entering uncharted territory in its 10-year brand history. Liquid I.V. felt its brand was endemic to gaming and saw Twitch as a massive opportunity to reach games through livestreaming, as the Amazon-owned platform averaged 2.78 million concurrent viewers in 2021, a 31% increase year over year, according to Twitchtracker.
CNBC
Is Patagonia the end game for profits in a world of climate change?
Designing a business to donate all profits to charity is not new: Since 1982, Hollywood icon Paul Newman's Newman's Own brand has given 100% of profits to charity, now totaling half a billion dollars in contributions. The model created by Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and his family to convert the...
AdWeek
How Indie Agency Leaders Are Communicating With Staff as the Pandemic Drags On
As the Covid-19 pandemic enters its 32nd month and an economic crises looms, agency leaders have a lot to deal with away from the day-to-day operations. This includes how and when to communicate company goals to a disparate staff. Adweek attended the Worldwide Partners conference in Amsterdam recently and gathered...
Why business transformation can’t be separated from sustainability
Businesses of every size are putting sustainability at the top of their must-haves for future success.
AdWeek
Adweek Podcast: Inside the Creator Economy and Adweek's Creator Network
In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller is joined by Christine Gritmon, host of Let’s Talk About Brand, and Adweek social editor Sami Lambert to discuss the current state of the creator economy. They also talk about the...
AdWeek
Jane Butler, VP, Sales - Retail Ecommerce, Google
This holiday season, brands have an opportunity to engage with shoppers to turn a moment of curiosity into a purchase. What Can You Do to Meet Shoppers’ Desire for a Better Overall Experience?. By Jane Butler, VP, Sales - Retail Ecommerce, Google. August 8, 2022. As the broader retail...
AdWeek
Twitch Brings Back POG Picks Live Shopping Event in US, Extends It to More Markets
Twitch is bringing back its POG Picks live shopping event in the U.S. Dec. 10, a well as extending the initiative to Canada (it was held Nov. 8), Germany and the U.K. (Nov. 25 in both of those markets). The Amazon-owned streaming platform kicked off POG Picks in the U.S....
AdWeek
Autodesk Adds Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort as a Creative and Strategic Partner
When Dara Treseder moved on from Peloton to software design platform Autodesk in September, she brought one of her ad agencies with her. Treseder signed on Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort agency, buying into the creative-as-a-subscription (CaaS) program from MNTN (Maximum Effort’s parent company), which bundles media and creative services for brands. The package offers brands strategy and development work, as well as culturally relevant advertising and metrics to track it.
AdWeek
Consultancy Capgemini Acquires Creative Agency 23red
One of London’s longest-running independent creative agencies 23red, which works with charities and governments to drive behavior shifts in audiences, has been acquired by consultancy Capgemini. The financial terms were not disclosed. The agency, which was founded in 2000 to focus on third-sector clients by chief executive Jane Asscher...
AdWeek
Back Market's Animated Ad Portrays Tech Firms as Monsters
Technology’s cycle of planned obsolescence is a harmful contributor to the climate crisis, with millions of phones and devices being produced around the world daily. To make consumers question their buying behaviors and consider purchasing “reborn” devices instead, electronics marketplace Back Market has released a U.S. brand awareness campaign.
FEELM Max Wins Innovation and Sustainability Awards at UKVIA
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won Best Innovation in the Vaping Industry and Sustainable Vaping Award at the UKVIA Industry Forum. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005487/en/ FEELM won the UKVIA Best Innovation Award. (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
Augmented Reality Rewrites the Rules of Attention and Media Planning
Editor’s note: Today’s column is part of a series with Snap on augmented reality. Below, Nina Mishkin, director of brand strategy, outlines the findings from a study on AR’s relationship to recall and brand choice. Do I have your attention?. When it comes to planning, buying and...
AdWeek
BuzzFeed Inc. Announces Expanded, Global Events Slate for 2023
Publisher BuzzFeed Inc. plans to substantially bolster the size of its events portfolio in 2023, chief revenue officer Edgar Hernandez told marketers during a presentation in Long Beach, California, over the weekend. As part of the expansion, ComplexCon, which hosted its seventh iteration over the weekend, will debut in three,...
AdWeek
Meet the Winners of the 2022 Adweek's Readers' Choice: Best of Tech Partner Awards
As the competitive world of ad tech and mar tech continues evolving against a backdrop of unsettling economic circumstances, delivering the best performance is top of everyone’s mind. That’s why when we asked you, our Adweek readers, to vote on our fourth annual Adweek Readers’ Choice: Best of Tech Partner Awards—which recognizes the top advertising and marketing technology providers and leaders—you responded with gusto. Thousands of votes were cast across 33 categories. (We allowed one vote per person every 24 hours.) Thank you to everyone who voted, and congratulations to this year’s winners.
AdWeek
Philips Domestic Appliances Names Droga5 London Global Creative Agency
Philips Domestic Appliances has named Droga5 London as its global advertising agency tasked with helping the brand achieve its ambition of “turning houses into homes.”. The appliances business, which was sold to global investment firm Hillhouse Investment in 2021 for around $3.07 billion (3 billion euros), has handed a three-year contract to the London operation of Accenture Song creative agency Droga5.
