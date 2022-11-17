Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Related
South Alabama’s Jaden Voisin honored by Sun Belt Conference
South Alabama safety Jaden Voisin is the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Voisin, a junior from Crestview, Fla., totaled 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception in the Jaguars’ 27-20 victory at Southern Miss on Saturday. The tackles total is tied for third-most in program history and the most since Blake Dees totaled a record 20 vs. Idaho in 2015.
South Alabama still focusing on process heading into regular-season finale vs. Old Dominion
Unlike in the previous five years, South Alabama is already assured that Saturday’s regular-season finale vs. Old Dominion won’t be the Jaguars’ final game of the season. The Jaguars (9-2, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) host the Monarchs (3-8, 2-5) for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Senior Day...
Mark Barron hopes to provide example to Mobile’s next football stars
After helping give away 1,000 turkeys and the accompanying Thanksgiving dinner fixings at the Reese’s Senior Bowl’s third annual Turkey Bowl Classic on Sunday, former Alabama All-American Mark Barron will be back in Prichard on Tuesday afternoon with 1,000 more turkeys at his sixth annual Thanksgiving event. “For...
South Alabama turns it on in fourth quarter for 27-20 victory over Southern Miss
A series of turnovers and other unfortunate events conspired to have South Alabama down by four heading into the fourth quarter at Southern Miss on Saturday, but the Jaguars offense found another gear in the final 15 minutes. Carter Bradley threw touchdown passes to Devin Voisin and Caullin Lacy in...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orange Beach, AL
Most people are aware that Orange Beach, Alabama, is best renowned for its spectacular weather and beautiful beaches. In addition to its stunning scenery, the city also boasts fantastic seafood. There are numerous excellent fresh seafood restaurants in this area. If you’re around and searching for a great seafood meal...
Mobile’s Excelsior Band showcased in film on NEA Heritage Fellows
Just in time for Thanksgiving, the National Endowment for the Arts has released a film showcasing the uniquely American panorama of cultures represented by its 2022 National Heritage Fellows -- including Alabama’s own Excelsior Band. The fellows were announced in June. The NEA describes the fellowships as “our nation’s...
Hall-of-Famers, National Champions & more: 10 notable athletes from Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Port City is home to several hall-of-fame and notable athletes who have made an impact in their respective sports and brought their winning ways back to their hometown of Mobile. Among the plethora of high-profile athletes, Mobile is home to five Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famers. National Championship quarterbacks, former No. […]
utv44.com
Three Mobile Co. Principals honored by Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — We have some big congratulations tonight for three local principals. Blount High School's Jerome Woods was named district 1 high school principal of the year. And Scarborough Middle School's Rashad Stallworth got the same award for middle school. Finally, Wilmer Elementary's Timothy Dollar was named...
Alabama Department of Education releases letter grades for school districts
Alabama school districts are seeing if they've made the grade after the Alabama Department of Education released last year's school ratings.
‘Legends in Concert’ residency at OWA ends
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019. “The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in […]
Kenny Chesney books two Alabama shows for 2023: How to get tickets
Country superstar Kenny Chesney will return to Alabama in 2023, with tickets for two shows going on sale Friday, Dec. 2. According to information on Chesney’s website, he’ll play Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center on Wednesday, April 12. The general public on-sale starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 via Ticketmaster. A series of presales starts as early as Nov. 23, including an American Express presale, premium and basic No Shoes Nation presales and an AEG presale.
Thanksgiving holiday closings announced for Orange Beach
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
Orange Beach announces streets in 2022 resurfacing project
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is set to begin its annual paving of city streets in the coming weeks for the 2022 resurfacing project. The Orange Beach City Council voted in September to award this year's resurfacing project to Arrington Curb & Excavation, Inc., which had the lowest bid. The total cost is $376,443 and covers 15 city streets. The work is scheduled to be complete by mid-December with paving beginning on the streets in the Bear Point area.
Dog freed from plastic jug after 5 weeks on the run in Alabama
“His body conditions show that he was trying to eat, find food, water,” said Bay Minette Animal Control Officer Ashlynn Hale.
Alabama city to recognize Senator Richard Shelby with ‘Shelby Point’
U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl said he was “confused” early on in his political career as a Mobile County Commissioner when he first learned 10 years ago about U.S. Senator Richard Shelby’s growing interest in sinking federal money into widening and deepening Mobile’s ship channel. Why, he...
Fairhope Volunteer Firefighters tackle two blazes simultaneously Friday night
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday was a busy night for firefighters in Fairhope. According to a post from the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to two fires simultaneously. At 10:17 Friday night, crews were dispatched to respond to a fire at home on Second Street. While en route they received another call for a […]
utv44.com
Friends and family gather to celebrate the life of Mobile's "Dancing Machine"
Last summer, a Mobile Mardi Gras icon passed away, leaving a void on the port city's parade route. For decades, Clifford Thomas, known locally as "The Dancing Machine", would delight parade goers, leading processions in his colorful costumes as the city's unofficial drum major. He became a staple on the...
Amtrak passenger service returning to Mobile
An agreement has been struck between Amtrak, the freight operators and the Alabama State Port Authority to allow for passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast corridor, according to a statement on Tuesday. The service will include the connection from New Orleans to Mobile, with four stops likely in coastal...
How have Mobile County students performed in schools? Comparing 2021-22 report card to pre-COVID years
ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Education released its annual report card detailing students’ performance in terms of academic achievement, academic growth and graduation rate, while taking a look at the proficiency in several school subjects. WKRG took a look out how students with Mobile County Public Schools have performed during the 2021-22 school […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0