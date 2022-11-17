ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

South Alabama’s Jaden Voisin honored by Sun Belt Conference

South Alabama safety Jaden Voisin is the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Voisin, a junior from Crestview, Fla., totaled 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception in the Jaguars’ 27-20 victory at Southern Miss on Saturday. The tackles total is tied for third-most in program history and the most since Blake Dees totaled a record 20 vs. Idaho in 2015.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mark Barron hopes to provide example to Mobile’s next football stars

After helping give away 1,000 turkeys and the accompanying Thanksgiving dinner fixings at the Reese’s Senior Bowl’s third annual Turkey Bowl Classic on Sunday, former Alabama All-American Mark Barron will be back in Prichard on Tuesday afternoon with 1,000 more turkeys at his sixth annual Thanksgiving event. “For...
MOBILE, AL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orange Beach, AL

Most people are aware that Orange Beach, Alabama, is best renowned for its spectacular weather and beautiful beaches. In addition to its stunning scenery, the city also boasts fantastic seafood. There are numerous excellent fresh seafood restaurants in this area. If you’re around and searching for a great seafood meal...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
AL.com

Mobile’s Excelsior Band showcased in film on NEA Heritage Fellows

Just in time for Thanksgiving, the National Endowment for the Arts has released a film showcasing the uniquely American panorama of cultures represented by its 2022 National Heritage Fellows -- including Alabama’s own Excelsior Band. The fellows were announced in June. The NEA describes the fellowships as “our nation’s...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Hall-of-Famers, National Champions & more: 10 notable athletes from Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Port City is home to several hall-of-fame and notable athletes who have made an impact in their respective sports and brought their winning ways back to their hometown of Mobile. Among the plethora of high-profile athletes, Mobile is home to five Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famers. National Championship quarterbacks, former No. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Legends in Concert’ residency at OWA ends

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019. “The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in […]
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

Kenny Chesney books two Alabama shows for 2023: How to get tickets

Country superstar Kenny Chesney will return to Alabama in 2023, with tickets for two shows going on sale Friday, Dec. 2. According to information on Chesney’s website, he’ll play Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center on Wednesday, April 12. The general public on-sale starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 via Ticketmaster. A series of presales starts as early as Nov. 23, including an American Express presale, premium and basic No Shoes Nation presales and an AEG presale.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
OBA

Thanksgiving holiday closings announced for Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
OBA

Orange Beach announces streets in 2022 resurfacing project

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is set to begin its annual paving of city streets in the coming weeks for the 2022 resurfacing project. The Orange Beach City Council voted in September to award this year's resurfacing project to Arrington Curb & Excavation, Inc., which had the lowest bid. The total cost is $376,443 and covers 15 city streets. The work is scheduled to be complete by mid-December with paving beginning on the streets in the Bear Point area.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
AL.com

Amtrak passenger service returning to Mobile

An agreement has been struck between Amtrak, the freight operators and the Alabama State Port Authority to allow for passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast corridor, according to a statement on Tuesday. The service will include the connection from New Orleans to Mobile, with four stops likely in coastal...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

How have Mobile County students performed in schools? Comparing 2021-22 report card to pre-COVID years

ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Education released its annual report card detailing students’ performance in terms of academic achievement, academic growth and graduation rate, while taking a look at the proficiency in several school subjects. WKRG took a look out how students with Mobile County Public Schools have performed during the 2021-22 school […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy