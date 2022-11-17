ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alreporter.com

Survey: Most Birmingham residents feel the city’s revival is unequally shared

Despite recent increases in economic growth and civic engagement in the Birmingham area, three-quarters of area residents say the region’s economic resources are not distributed fairly, according to a recent survey conducted by the Institute for Policy Studies and Alabama Arise. Only one-quarter of the over 1,000 individuals surveyed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

With 16 People Under Age of 18 Killed in Birmingham So Far This Year, Parents and Students Are Devastated

A Birmingham 14-year-old was shot and killed last week and her mother also critically injured from bullet wounds in the incident. The girl, Moriah Quib-Marquez, a student at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School in Birmingham’s South East Lake neighborhood, was a passenger in an SUV found crashed into a utility pole at the scene near the corner of 80th St. and Fifth Ave. North.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Cahaba Medical Care gives away Thanksgiving meal kits to patients in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the Thanksgiving holiday just a few days away, Cahaba Medical Care’s West End clinic and food bank provided eligible patients with everything needed to make the perfect Thanksgiving meal. Cahaba’s social work team provided registered patients in need with a turkey to share with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Holiday events you can take your family to in central Alabama

If you're looking for places to take your family this holiday season, WVTM 13 has compiled a list of local holiday festivities below. City of Trussville - Nov. 27; 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 360 North Chalkville Road, Trussville, AL, 35173. City of Hoover - Nov. 29; 5 p.m. 100...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

He started as a tuba player. Now he’s thriving at EBSCO—find out why.

We always love a good career twist story, and Martin Hill’s got a great one. Not everyone’s story starts with engineering, takes a musical detour and leads to marketing at a large international outdoor brand, but this one does. Find out what about the culture of EBSCO Industries made Hill’s unusual career path possible.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham

Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Tuscaloosa business owner shares struggles of opening new restaurant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been difficult enough managing an existing business during the pandemic, but imagine starting a whole new business in these times. Dan Robinson sold his former restaurant, Cravings, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2021, he decided to embark on a new adventure and open a new restaurant, TuscNY. He says that proved to be challenging in a number of ways.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Car crashes into Birmingham liquor store

A car crashed into a liquor store in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The incident happened at Select ABC Spirits store which is located at 1116 3rd Avenue North. Authorities said there were no injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed in train crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died over the weekend after his vehicle was hit by a train according to officials. It happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the 10 block of Center Place South. The victim 55-year-old Willie Junior Osborne was taken to UAB hospital where he died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 18-20

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mike Wald at 205-541-0940 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

Meat Depot now serving customers in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Birmingham-based supermarket chain Fresh Value recently opened a grocery store affiliate named Meat Depot at the former Sav-a-Lot location in the Ogletree Plaza Shopping Center in Sylacauga. The fresh meat, produce, and dairy grocery store opened its doors on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “We are looking forward...
SYLACAUGA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy