Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
With Cadillac Williams, Auburn’s offense finally has an identity: ‘Big-boy football’
Cadillac Williams wanted to keep it simple, so upon being named Auburn’s interim coach, he decided to go old school with his offensive philosophy. You know, like when he was playing at Auburn. That mean running the ball and Auburn imposing its will at the line of scrimmage. “We...
What does the ESPN FPI say about Auburn for Iron Bowl week
Auburn is on a two-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s Iron Bowl. A win for the Tigers would take Cadillac Williams to 3-1 as interim head coach. A victory guarantees bowl eligibility for Auburn. ESPN’s College Football Power Index gives the Tigers a 5.4% chance of beating #8 Alabama...
No. 13 Auburn basketball set for Cancun Challenge opener against Bradley
Bruce Pearl spent part of his Monday in Cancun chatting with former Auburn star Chris Morris. During their conversation, Morris recalled the 1988 NCAA Tournament, the first time Auburn ever played Bradley on the hardwood. It was a first-round game in Atlanta, and Morris went off against the Braves, scoring 36 points and pulling down 12 rebounds while adding four assists, three blocks and a pair of steals. Morris’ performance was only outdone by Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins, who dropped 44 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a pair of blocks.
DC Jeff Schmedding seizing opportunity with Auburn defense since Bryan Harsin’s firing
Auburn’s coaching staff was thrown into disarray on Halloween. Bryan Harsin and six other staff members were all fired amid the team’s 3-5 start to the season. Five of the six who were shown the door previously followed Harsin from Boise State to Auburn when he first took the job on the Plains. When the decision was made to fire Harsin, the Tigers promptly cut those Boise State ties — well, except for one.
Auburn ‘playing with house money’ as big Iron Bowl underdogs: ‘Nobody gives us a chance in hell’
Robby Ashford’s favorite Iron Bowl growing up was the Camback in 2010. Led by eventual-Heisman winner Cam Newton, Auburn surged back from a 24-point deficit to beat Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium and keep its undefeated season intact. It was like watching a movie, Ashford recalled. Read more Auburn football:...
Updating the status of 3 injured Auburn defensive linemen ahead of Iron Bowl
The status of three Auburn defensive linemen is up in the air ahead of this week’s Iron Bowl. Jeffrey M’ba, Marcus Harris and Marquis Burks are all “day-to-day” while dealing with minor injuries this week before Auburn travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to take on Alabama, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. from Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Cadillac Williams embraces role as first African American head coach at Iron Bowl
Cadillac Willams already made history when Auburn elevated him to interim head coach when the program parted ways with Bryan Harsin. Williams is the first Black man to coach the Auburn football team. Auburn’s victory against Texas A&M made him the first African-American to win a game as the Auburn...
Iron Bowl 2022 position by position: Who has the edge?
With both Alabama and Auburn out of the national and SEC championship races, there’s less at stake in this year’s Iron Bowl than any in more than a decade. The 2022 version of the game, which takes place Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, still counts for in-state bragging rights, of course. Also, the Tigers’ late-season surge under interim coach Carnell Williams means they can get bowl-eligible with a win over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, which has been installed as more than a three-touchdown favorite.
Will Anderson explains the challenge of being the marked man
It’s fair to say this wasn’t the season most expected for Will Anderson. Preseason Heisman buzz and talk of challenging sacred Alabama pass rush records followed the outside linebacker out of his sophomore season. Utah State on opening weekend foreshadowed some of what the outside linebacker would see the next few months as quick throws went to predetermined targets.
Asked about Auburn buzz, Lane Kiffin makes ‘pine box,’ Nick Saban Dolphins references
Lane Kiffin at least knows his history when it comes to how coaches have handled questions about taking other jobs — particularly ones in the state of Alabama. Ole Miss’ head coach on Monday was again asked a question pertaining to his name being linked to the vacancy at Auburn, namely whether his players approach him with their own questions about his future with the Rebels. Kiffin said his players don’t ask him about such things — “they know how we operate” — and proceeded to make references to a pair of infamous quotes from Tommy Tuberville and Nick Saban in 1998 and 2006, respectively.
Nick Saban offers praise for Cadillac Williams, addresses 2005 pick of Ronnie Brown
Nick Saban’s 16th Iron Bowl as Alabama’s coach will come against Auburn’s fifth different head coach on the opposite sideline. Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin last month meant interim coach Cadillac Williams will follow Tommy Tuberville, Gene Chizik, Gus Malzahn and Harsin in trying to win one of college football’s most storied rivalry games.
Iron Bowl point spread opens with Alabama a heavy favorite
The first Iron Bowl in 15 years that won’t impact the national title race comes with a sizeable point spread. Alabama is favored by 21 to 25.5 points depending on Las Vegas sports book as of Sunday afternoon. BetMGM was on the high end of that spectrum while Circa Sports had it right on the three-touchdown number.
Auburn basketball holds steady in AP poll after improving to 4-0
Auburn maintained its grip on a top-15 spot in the AP poll. Bruce Pearl’s team held steady at No. 13 in the Week 3 AP poll released Monday after improving to 4-0 on the season with a pair of wins at Neville Arena last week. The Tigers entered the year ranked 15th in the preseason poll, then moved up two spots in last week’s rankings before remaining 13th in Monday’s edition of the top 25.
Cadillac Williams is pure Auburn energy. Hire the man, jump in the car and ride
Don’t overthink this, Auburn. A young, humble, high energy, passionate Auburn man turned this team around in less than a week on zero notice after the program was declared dead. All of a sudden, there is excitement and hope on The Plains. And you’re still looking for a coach?...
Central-Phenix City DL Tomarrion Parker commits to Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Four-star Central-Phenix City defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker committed to Clemson on Monday morning. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Parker led the Red Devils to the Class 7A state championship game a year ago and the state semifinals this year. The one-time Penn State commit chose Dabo Swinney’s Tigers over Tennessee, Texas A&M...
What Cadillac Williams said about Auburn’s 41-17 win against WKU
Auburn closed out its 2022 home slate with a second consecutive win Saturday. Cadillac Williams improved to 2-1 as the Tigers’ interim coach, as Auburn used a dominant second half to put away Western Kentucky, 41-17, Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers got dueling 100-yard rushing performances from Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter for the second week in a row, and the defense turned in another suffocating effort after halftime to help Auburn improve to 5-6 on the year and keep its bowl hopes alive.
Auburn adds 2023 quarterback recruit Keyone Jenkins
Auburn’s first commitment of the Cadillac Williams era comes at a significant position of need. Keyone Jenkins, a three-star from Miami, Florida, announced his verbal pledge on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers now have their quarterback from the 2023 class. One of the last teams needing a signal-caller this cycle...
Auburn turns back the clock with halfback pass ripped straight from 2004 Georgia game
Cadillac Williams crashed an offensive meeting Monday in Auburn’s athletics complex just as co-offensive coordinator Will Friend was drawing up something crafty to add to the gameplan for the Tigers’ final home game. It was a halfback pass designed off a toss to the right, with the No....
What Western Kentucky players and coach said after 41-17 loss vs. Auburn
Auburn scored 24 unanswered points after blowing a 17-3 lead to beat Western Kentucky in the final home game of the season at Jordan-Hare. Cadillac Williams is 2-1 as interim coach heading into next week’s Iron Bowl against Alabama. Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton and two players addressed the...
Scarbinsky: Auburn’s joyride likely ends in Tuscaloosa. But the Tigers’ next coach will have a hard act to follow.
Now that you mention it, you’re probably right about all of it. Carnell Williams almost certainly celebrated his last win as the Auburn head football coach Saturday. Western Kentucky was not the most formidable opponent, and Tyson Helton did not make the strongest case in his in-state audition to be the next UAB head coach.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0