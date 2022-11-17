ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student loan forgiveness: Important email sent to applicants

The Education Department is sending out emails to update applicants on student loan forgiveness, even as the proposal remains mired in court hearings. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the department began sending emails out Saturday and would continue to send the out to applicants in the coming days, The Hill reported. The emails are being sent to applicants whose forgiveness has been approved, pending court hearings.
