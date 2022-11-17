Read full article on original website
Days after attempted execution, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asks for moratorium
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after Alabama abandoned its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Corrections, her request for an effective moratorium on executions in the state. In a press release issued Monday morning, Ivey’s office said she has asked the state […]
Alabama cervical cancer rates, diagnosis remain among highest in US
Alabama’s cervical cancer rates are some of the highest in the United States, but doctors say tools to effectively eliminate the disease already exist. On average, about 7.5 out of 100,000 women in the United States have cervical cancer each year, but for Alabama women, that number jumps to 9.1 per 100,000, a new report from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows.
Execution pause, no-show convict, fast food: Down in Alabama
Gov. Kay Ivey has hit the pause button on capital punishment. Authorities are searching for a recently convicted murderer after he was allowed to remain out of jail over the weekend for his brother’s funeral. Alabama leads the nation in fast-food joints per capita. The “Down in Alabama” podcast...
Federal complaint: ‘Extreme barriers’ for Alabama adults, children with disabilities to access care
The Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program has filed a federal complaint against the Alabama Department of Senior Services, alleging that the agency places “extreme barriers” on disabled children and adults who are trying to access Medicaid services. The failure to provide services can have serious consequences and the need...
Alabama city to recognize Senator Richard Shelby with ‘Shelby Point’
U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl said he was “confused” early on in his political career as a Mobile County Commissioner when he first learned 10 years ago about U.S. Senator Richard Shelby’s growing interest in sinking federal money into widening and deepening Mobile’s ship channel. Why, he...
Alabama has the most fast food restaurants per capita, research finds
The fitness website Total Shape has published its research on the unhealthiest states in the U.S., ranking Alabama sixth unhealthiest and number one for the highest number of fast food restaurants per capita. The data looked at several measures, including the number of fast food restaurants, percentage of smokers, obesity...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
Alabama Power chief Mark Crosswhite to retire in December
Alabama Power President, Chairman and CEO Mark Crosswhite intends to retire on Dec. 31, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A Form 8-K filing made by Alabama Power’s parent group The Southern Company, states that Crosswhite “notified Alabama Power of his intention to retire. The effective date of the retirement is expected to be December 31, 2022.”
Children’s hospitals ask for Biden’s help as RSV, flu hits Alabama and US
As Americans head into the holiday season, a rapidly intensifying flu season is straining hospitals already overburdened with patients sick from other respiratory infections. The Children’s Hospital Association, which includes Children’s of Alabama, and the American Academy of Pediatrics called on the Biden administration to declare a state of emergency last week to provide capacity support to help with the surge of hospitalizations that have coincided with the continuing children’s mental health emergency.
Campus speech, pregnant arrest, long way home: Down in Alabama
The Alabama Supreme Court has reversed a circuit court’s dismissal of a free-speech lawsuit. A lawsuit argues that a woman arrested for using drugs while pregnant ... wasn’t pregnant. A rideshare that ended up in a faraway town. You know why it’s a big week in Alabama, but...
Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is in effect, […]
travelawaits.com
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama
After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
$97.7 million available to help with heating bills in Alabama: How to apply
Cold temperatures translate to higher wintertime heating bills. A federal program can help with that issue, keeping you warm while lessening the pain on your pocketbook. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is administered through the Department of Health and Human Services. Nationally the program has about $4.5 billion to help cover heating costs, $97.7 million of which is set aside for Alabama.
Washington Examiner
Alabama medical marijuana program taking first steps
(The Center Square) – The medical marijuana market in Alabama is inching toward reality. With the April passage of Senate Bill 46, sponsored by Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, in April, a medical marijuana market will be created and will focus on providing civil and criminal protections to patients who have qualifying conditions. Melson is also a doctor and small business owner.
Amid teacher shortages, schools can’t afford to lose any more Black male educators
This is an installment of the AL.com Education Lab’s “Tackling Teacher Shortages” series, produced in collaboration with newsrooms around the country. What his students didn’t know was that Preston Thorne had been fighting a losing battle for years. In 2017, Thorne’s last year as a high...
WHNT-TV
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
8 tips for Alabama students working on college applications, from university admissions experts
With college application deadlines just around the corner, admissions officers say the holidays are a good time for high school seniors to knock some final tasks off their checklists. “This time of the year, students need to be particularly mindful of deadlines,” said Kathleen Stallings, director of undergraduate admissions at...
Alabama: Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
Alabama correctional officer suffers broken jaw from assault by inmate, ADOC says
An Alabama Department of Corrections officer suffered a broken jaw from an assault by an inmate on Friday, the ADOC said. The assault took place at Limestone Correctional Facility. According to the ADOC, correctional officer Ernest Sterling observed inmate Raymond Madison cutting his left arm. When Sterling entered Madison’s cell to intervene, Madison struck him several times in the head with a serving tray.
WSFA
Alabama police departments struggle to retain and hire officers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police departments across the country are struggling with widespread staffing problems and Alabama is no exception. Paul Irwin, president of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police, says retaining and recruiting officers has become increasingly difficult at every department. “Until we get enough officers on the...
