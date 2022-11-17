Read full article on original website
Patrice Smith
4d ago
Why is that! And the governor you choose will not help these families and it's sad the government still is sitting on millions of funds for the good people of Tennessee and he want give to the citizens
Many Mid-South school districts closed for week of Thanksgiving
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A number of Mid-South schools are out the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 21-25. The following school districts are closed through Friday:. Students will return to classes Monday, Nov. 28. ©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Nov. 15-21
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill […]
localmemphis.com
MSCS recommends revoking charters for seven district schools; 3 of which are 'priority schools' two years in a row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven Memphis-Shelby County Schools are currently recommended to have their charters revoked after the Tennessee Department of Education designated them "priority schools." "Priority schools" are in the bottom 5% of schools across Tennessee for academic performance. "It’s not a good feeling," Natoria Carpenter, one parent awaiting...
Habitat for Humanity replaces contractor after investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The WREG Problem Solvers continue to dig deeper into concerns over work done by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis. The nonprofit now says it has replaced the contractor involved in several projects we’ve covered. We reported earlier this year about issues that caused Habitat to review its processes. Now, another client […]
actionnews5.com
More than 1,500 MSCS students experienced homelessness in first quarter of school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) leaders are sounding the alarm after the number of homeless students nearly doubled by the end of the first quarter of the 2022 school year compared to the year before. MSCS says 1,504 students were identified as being homeless by the end...
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee
A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
talkbusiness.net
$60 million, 188-home subdivision planned for Marion
Housing is a significant issue in many communities throughout the Arkansas Delta, and a major home building development is about to start in Marion. Brownstone Estates of Marion, a subsidiary of The P3 Group, Inc. has acquired 75 acres of land in Marion to develop a 188-home subdivision which will be called Brownstone Estates.
Memphis native among five killed in Colorado nightclub shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A candlelight vigil was held in Cooper-Young Monday night after a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado. There was a moment of silence as people lit their candles for the 25 people who were injured and the five people who died in Saturday night’s shooting, including Memphis […]
actionnews5.com
COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson dies at 84
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God and Christ (COGIC) has announced that Evangelist Louise D. Patterson died peacefully at her home Sunday evening at the age of 84. She was the former presiding bishop and the widow of Bishop G.E. Patterson, who died in 2007. Patterson was also president...
VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
localmemphis.com
How OUTMemphis is working to bring medical and legal services to LGBTQ+ community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seeking medical and legal services for the LGBTQ+ community can be costly and risky. The organization OUTMemphis seeks to make those recourses safe and accessible by hosting the first ever "Mid-South Transgender Resource Fair," taking place on Saturday. Lena Chipman is on the planning committee for...
Emergency warming center opening with colder temps in the air
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An emergency warming center will open Sunday night, due to cold temperatures, according to the City of Memphis. The center will remain open from 10:00 p.m. Sunday night until 8:00 a.m. Nov. 21, at the Hospitality Hub on Washington Avenue. The warming center is not intended...
Experts say deadly southwest Memphis barricade highlights mental health concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Details are emerging after a barricade in southwest Memphis that left two men dead. What started as a call in regards to a shooting at a home in southwest Memphis Friday afternoon, escalated in a matter of minutes. “The suspect then barricaded himself inside of the home along with the victim and […]
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Memphis, Tennessee – (With Photos)
Looking for the best breakfast in Memphis? Look no further! Here at Memphis, they have the best breakfast options in town. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, this city has something for everyone. Most of the restaurant’s breakfast menu is available all day, so you can come in anytime and enjoy...
localmemphis.com
'901 Community Fridges' working to fight food insecurity during the holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the holiday season ramps up, many don’t have access to food in order to make that special holiday meal. Still, organizations like 901 Community Fridges are making it possible to feed families by filling a fridge. “Memphis is a very impoverished city and there’s...
One dead after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday morning, residents at the Summit apartments in Raleigh woke up to the sounds of gunfire rather than an alarm clock. When the shooting was over one man was dead. According to MPD, officers were called to a shooting at 2810 Summit Arbors Circle. “I just heard two shots, it was by […]
Officer hit by car on I-40 and Whitten
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An on-duty Memphis Police officer was struck by a vehicle Saturday night near Interstate 40 and Whitten Road. MPD said the officer was struck by the vehicle, and the officer was taken to Baptist East for treatment. The officer was transported in non-critical condition. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
Two top MSCS leaders retire, resign after internal investigation, school district says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two high-level Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) employees are no longer with the school district. According to MSCS, Deputy Superintendent Dr. John Barker has retired and MSCS Human Resources Chief Yolanda Martin has resigned. Both were being investigated by the school district due to complaints. The school...
gotigersgo.com
No. 13 Memphis Falls to No. 3 Kentucky
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 13-ranked University of Memphis rifle team fell to No. 3 Kentucky, 4734-4691, on Sunday morning at the R.F. Fogelman Rifle Range in Memphis, Tenn. The Wildcats (6-0) won smallbore, 2349-2325, over the Tigers (2-6, 1-5 Great American Rifle Conference) and air rifle, 2385-2366. "I'm...
