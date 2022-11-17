Read full article on original website
Cannon County Corrections Officer Arrested
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. On November 18th, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of assault involving...
Franklin County man found with Gunshot Wound Dies
On Sunday afternoon (November 20, 2022), at approximately 3:07 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at a residence on Freedom Lane in the Liberty community to investigate a burglary in progress. When they arrived, deputies found a male with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived...
wgnsradio.com
MPD Investigating Motorized Scooter Theft
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Murfreesboro Detectives are seeking information about three unknown individuals who allegedly stole a blue Daixi PMZ motor scooter from CarTronics. The store is on Mall Circle next to Home Depot. Police report the theft occurred on October 22nd. Evidently, the motorized scooter was moved behind a nearby building...
WAFF
One killed in Franklin Co. TN burglary
wgnsradio.com
Credit Card Theft / Fraud Case Hits Murfreesboro Victim to the Tune of $3,125
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Murfreesboro Detectives are trying to identify a woman who is believed to be tied to the theft of credit cards. The victim in the case is a Murfreesboro woman who was shopping at the New Salem Highway Publix store when someone stole her wallet. Apparently, her wallet was in her shopping cart when the theft occurred on October 6th.
31-year-old mother still missing from Murfreesboro
Family and police are looking for a 31-year-old woman who was last seen and heard from November 17th.
‘Speechless’: Dog intentionally burned in Tennessee now recovering
"Speechless" — that's how Metro Animal Care and Control officials say they feel about the latest case of animal cruelty that they are investigating.
LSD and more located during Warren County Drug Bust
On Thursday, investigators with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, the TBI and investigators with the district attorney’s office and McMinnville Police executed a search warrant at 255 Spring Valley Rd in McMinnville. This is the residence of Paul Thomas Inman and Troy Craven. Those two men along with Ricky Lawson were all arrested on multiple drug charges. LSD, Meth and Marijuana were recovered from the residence.
Students are ‘flipping over desks,’ making school threats; Why that behavior is becoming more common
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation
Nashville Homicide Unit Investigating Fatal Shooting on Jefferson Street
November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of Michael Hutchins, 29, who was dropped off at a local hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Hutchins was alert when he arrived at the hospital and said someone in a ski mask forcefully entered his home on Jefferson Street next to Paul’s Market and robbed him prior to the shooting.
wgnsradio.com
Planning for the unexpected is tough, but important
Planning ahead is important, especially when it comes to the death of a loved one. With more on this story, WGNS’ Josephine Walker talked to Keith Stapleton, manager of the Murfreesboro Funeral Home…. No matter if a death is sudden, or if it was expected - the loss of...
WSMV
Man shoots himself in front of customers at Lawrenceburg restaurant, police say
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Warn that MPD T-Shirt's and Hoodie's being Sold through Facebook are Part of a Scam
(MURFREESBORO) The Murfreesboro Police Department warns residents not to fall victim to a recent scam on Facebook. That recent scam comes in the form of Murfreesboro Police hoodies and t-shirts being sold through links on social media, but the MPD reports, “Posts on the department’s Facebook page selling t-shirts are scams.”
Man sentenced to 25 years after killing Nashville gym owner with hatchet in 2018
The man accused of killing his former employer at a Belle Meade personal training studio in 2018 has been sentenced.
Auditors launch investigation of Nashville DA's office following NC5 revelations
Nashville DA Glenn Funk's office is now the focus of an investigation by state and local auditors following up on evidence uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.
Suspect sought after setting dog on fire in South Nashville
3 indicted on federal human trafficking, drug distribution charges
Three people have been indicted on federal charges stemming from a sex trafficking and drug distribution conspiracy that operated out of a house in Antioch.
WKRN
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. 3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation. The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. Green Bay Titans fan excited for big game. Green...
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star taken to hospital following car accident week before parents’ sentencing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grayson Chrisley, the 16-year-old son of reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, was taken to the hospital this month after being involved in a car accident, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. We’re monitoring the Chrisley’s sentencing hearing, for Channel 2 Action News starting at...
