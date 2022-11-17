LAWRENCEBURG POLICE WERE CALLED SATURDAY NIGHT TO HINIE’S BBQ ON NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN REFERENCE TO A SHOOTING THAT HAD OCCURRED. ACCORDING TO THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT’S SOCIAL MEDIA POST, OFFICERS DETERMINED A DOMESTIC-RELATED SITUATION INVOLVING A PATRON OCCURRED ABOUT 7 PM INSIDE THE BUSINESS. THE SITUATION ESCALATED WHEN THE MALE SUBJECT PRODUCED A HANDGUN AND FIRED TWO SELF-INFLICTED SHOTS IN AN APPARENT SUICIDE ATTEMPT. OTHER PATRONS ADMINISTERED FIRST AID UNTIL EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS ARRIVED. POLICE REPORTED THE SUBJECT WAS FLOWN TO VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER IN NASHVILLE IN CRITICAL CONDITION. THEY SAID THE INCIDENT APPEARED TO BE AN ISOLATED DOMESTIC SITUATION, WITH THE SHOOTER BEING THE ONLY INDIVIDUAL WHO WAS INJURED.

LAWRENCEBURG, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO