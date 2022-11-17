ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, TN

On Target News

Cannon County Corrections Officer Arrested

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. On November 18th, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of assault involving...
CANNON COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Franklin County man found with Gunshot Wound Dies

On Sunday afternoon (November 20, 2022), at approximately 3:07 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at a residence on Freedom Lane in the Liberty community to investigate a burglary in progress. When they arrived, deputies found a male with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

MPD Investigating Motorized Scooter Theft

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Murfreesboro Detectives are seeking information about three unknown individuals who allegedly stole a blue Daixi PMZ motor scooter from CarTronics. The store is on Mall Circle next to Home Depot. Police report the theft occurred on October 22nd. Evidently, the motorized scooter was moved behind a nearby building...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WAFF

One killed in Franklin Co. TN burglary

FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - One man was shot and killed during a burglary in Franklin County, Tennessee Sunday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of a reported burglary on Freedom Ln. in Winchester around 3 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies found Jonathan Rollins, 47, with at least one gunshot wound.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Credit Card Theft / Fraud Case Hits Murfreesboro Victim to the Tune of $3,125

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Murfreesboro Detectives are trying to identify a woman who is believed to be tied to the theft of credit cards. The victim in the case is a Murfreesboro woman who was shopping at the New Salem Highway Publix store when someone stole her wallet. Apparently, her wallet was in her shopping cart when the theft occurred on October 6th.
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

LSD and more located during Warren County Drug Bust

On Thursday, investigators with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, the TBI and investigators with the district attorney’s office and McMinnville Police executed a search warrant at 255 Spring Valley Rd in McMinnville. This is the residence of Paul Thomas Inman and Troy Craven. Those two men along with Ricky Lawson were all arrested on multiple drug charges. LSD, Meth and Marijuana were recovered from the residence.
MCMINNVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation

LAWRENCEBURG POLICE WERE CALLED SATURDAY NIGHT TO HINIE’S BBQ ON NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN REFERENCE TO A SHOOTING THAT HAD OCCURRED. ACCORDING TO THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT’S SOCIAL MEDIA POST, OFFICERS DETERMINED A DOMESTIC-RELATED SITUATION INVOLVING A PATRON OCCURRED ABOUT 7 PM INSIDE THE BUSINESS. THE SITUATION ESCALATED WHEN THE MALE SUBJECT PRODUCED A HANDGUN AND FIRED TWO SELF-INFLICTED SHOTS IN AN APPARENT SUICIDE ATTEMPT. OTHER PATRONS ADMINISTERED FIRST AID UNTIL EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS ARRIVED. POLICE REPORTED THE SUBJECT WAS FLOWN TO VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER IN NASHVILLE IN CRITICAL CONDITION. THEY SAID THE INCIDENT APPEARED TO BE AN ISOLATED DOMESTIC SITUATION, WITH THE SHOOTER BEING THE ONLY INDIVIDUAL WHO WAS INJURED.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Davidson County Source

Nashville Homicide Unit Investigating Fatal Shooting on Jefferson Street

November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of Michael Hutchins, 29, who was dropped off at a local hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Hutchins was alert when he arrived at the hospital and said someone in a ski mask forcefully entered his home on Jefferson Street next to Paul’s Market and robbed him prior to the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Planning for the unexpected is tough, but important

Planning ahead is important, especially when it comes to the death of a loved one. With more on this story, WGNS’ Josephine Walker talked to Keith Stapleton, manager of the Murfreesboro Funeral Home…. No matter if a death is sudden, or if it was expected - the loss of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation

The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. 3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation. The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. Green Bay Titans fan excited for big game. Green...
GILES COUNTY, TN

