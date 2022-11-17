Read full article on original website
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Cancer screening and detection remain Below prepandemic levels
(HealthDay News) — At the end of 2021, population-based screening and diagnosis remained below prepandemic levels for breast, cervical and colorectal cancers, according to a research letter published online Nov. 17 in JAMA Oncology. Allison H. Oakes, PhD, from Trilliant Health in Brentwood, TN, and colleagues used the Trilliant...
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress
Lung cancer screening dramatically increases long-term survival rate
Diagnosing early-stage lung cancer with low-dose CT screening drastically improves the long-term survival rate of cancer patients, according to a large-scale, 20-year international study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "While screening doesn't prevent cancers from occurring, it is an...
curetoday.com
Screening After a Lung Cancer Diagnosis
Does lung cancer screening continue after a person is finished with treatment and moves in to the survivorship stage?. During the past couple of decades, lung cancer screening has become more important than ever, owing to the advent of better imaging technology and well-designed clinical trials that have confirmed their effectiveness at early detection and a role in improved outcomes.
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Lag in Cancer Diagnoses; Biden Sidesteps RSV National Emergency; USDA Proposes WIC Changes
Cancer diagnoses continue to lag after decreased screening during the pandemic; the Biden administration is avoiding declaring a public health emergency after increases in pediatric respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); US agriculture officials are set to change the federal program that assists low-income pregnant women, infants, and children (WIC) with grocery bills.
Study details rise of cervical cancer among millennial women, reversing historic declines
Story at a glance Rates of cervical cancer have increased among women aged 30 to 34 over the past two decades. However, rates for women in all other age groups have steadily declined or remained level. Previous research has shown a decline in cervical cancer screening rates among younger women. Cervical cancer rates among millennial…
Advancements in lung cancer screening and treatment
Main Line Health is one of the first in the country to have new, state-of-the-art technology to help diagnose and treat lung cancer in its early stages.
US lung cancer survival rate rises 21%, report says, but much work remains
(CNN) -- The five-year lung cancer survival rate has increased 21%, from 21% in 2014 to 25% in 2018, making what experts call "remarkable progress" -- but it is still the leading cause of cancer death in the United States. However, in communities of color, a person's odds of surviving...
infomeddnews.com
Lung Cancer Awareness Month Highlights Importance of Preventive Screenings
Advancements in staging and personalized treatments have helped improve lung cancer survival rates, but low screening rates and health inequities among eligible patients remain as significant barriers to treatment, according to the recently published 2022 State of Lung Cancer1 report from the American Lung Association. During Lung Cancer Awareness Month,...
Healthline
Bladder Cancer Screening Guidelines
People who have had bladder cancer or are at high risk of bladder cancer should have regular screening tests. These include urine analysis, urine cytology, and urine tests for tumor markers. Bladder cancer is the 10th most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide. According to the. , more than 80,000 Americans will...
ScienceBlog.com
MRI reveals significant brain abnormalities post-COVID
Using a special type of MRI, researchers have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). About one in five adults will develop long-term...
How Bladder Cancer Differs in Women and Younger Adults
Figuring out the causes of age and sex disparities is an important area of bladder cancer research
curetoday.com
Screening for Pancreatic Cancer Improves Outcomes
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is the most common type of pancreatic cancer. About 17 in 1,000 people with average risk will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in their lifetime. However, people with inherited mutations have a much higher risk. How much higher depends on the mutation a person inherits. For example, 1 in 10 people with a BRCA1 mutation are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in their lifetime. Among those with an inherited STK11 mutation, up to 35 in 100 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
AMA
What doctors wish patients knew about lung cancer screening
Lung cancer causes about 160,000 U.S. deaths a year, which is greater than the toll of the next three most common cancers—colon, breast and prostate—combined. Yet only about 30% of lung cancer cases are diagnosed early with most patients diagnosed at a far less treatable, later stage of the disease. And with about 20% of lung cancer deaths preventable, evidence-based screening recommendations for high-risk patients offers the best hope to catch the disease early and provide the best chance for effective treatment.
Vaccine for lethal brain cancer extends the lifespan of patients by years
A global trial that began in 2007 has confirmed that a vaccine for the treatment of the most lethal brain cancer can give patients years of extended life. Glioblastoma is not only the most common form of brain cancer but is also one of the deadliest. People affected by the disease only live just 12-18 months after the diagnosis, or even less.
A 27-year-old woman thought her mouth ulcer was stress-related. It turned out to be cancer, and she needed half her tongue removed.
Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, said she had recurring tongue ulcers for three years before she got a diagnosis. Doctors told her the ulcers were caused by stress or wisdom teeth growth, but they turned out to be cancer. Webster-Salter had surgery to remove the tumor and reconstruct her tongue with leg...
AOL Corp
Taylor Dayne reveals 'dark' battle with colon cancer: 'This has challenged me mentally, emotionally'
Taylor Dayne is opening up about her recent cancer diagnosis and the importance of early detection. The "Tell It to My Heart" singer recently spoke to Good Morning America and revealed that over the summer she was diagnosed with colon cancer. The Grammy-nominated musician, 60, was diagnosed in July after...
Healthline
What to Know About Genetic Testing for Colon Cancer
Some people have inherited genetic syndromes that increase their risk for colon cancer. Genetic testing looks for these inherited syndromes along with changes in DNA that are associated with a greater likelihood of developing cancer. Colorectal cancer (CRC) is cancer that develops in your colon or rectum. The. American Cancer...
physiciansweekly.com
MRI-Guided Focused Ultrasound Thalamotomy Aids Essential Tremor Over Five Years
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Unilateral magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) thalamotomy for medication-refractory essential tremor shows sustained and significant tremor improvement at five years, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Neurosurgery. G. Rees Cosgrove, M.D., from Brigham and Women’s Hospital...
dallasexpress.com
Cancer Recurrence and Metastasis Is Increasing
Despite cancer diagnoses remaining relatively consistent in recent years, more people than ever are impacted by the fatal disease post-pandemic. Between 2015 and 2019, the rate of deaths attributed to cancer fell by 2.1% every year, the fastest rate recorded in the past two decades. The findings published at the...
