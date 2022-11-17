ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Cancer screening and detection remain Below prepandemic levels

(HealthDay News) — At the end of 2021, population-based screening and diagnosis remained below prepandemic levels for breast, cervical and colorectal cancers, according to a research letter published online Nov. 17 in JAMA Oncology. Allison H. Oakes, PhD, from Trilliant Health in Brentwood, TN, and colleagues used the Trilliant...
technologynetworks.com

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier

Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress

Lung cancer screening dramatically increases long-term survival rate

Diagnosing early-stage lung cancer with low-dose CT screening drastically improves the long-term survival rate of cancer patients, according to a large-scale, 20-year international study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "While screening doesn't prevent cancers from occurring, it is an...
curetoday.com

Screening After a Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Does lung cancer screening continue after a person is finished with treatment and moves in to the survivorship stage?. During the past couple of decades, lung cancer screening has become more important than ever, owing to the advent of better imaging technology and well-designed clinical trials that have confirmed their effectiveness at early detection and a role in improved outcomes.
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Lag in Cancer Diagnoses; Biden Sidesteps RSV National Emergency; USDA Proposes WIC Changes

Cancer diagnoses continue to lag after decreased screening during the pandemic; the Biden administration is avoiding declaring a public health emergency after increases in pediatric respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); US agriculture officials are set to change the federal program that assists low-income pregnant women, infants, and children (WIC) with grocery bills.
infomeddnews.com

Lung Cancer Awareness Month Highlights Importance of Preventive Screenings

Advancements in staging and personalized treatments have helped improve lung cancer survival rates, but low screening rates and health inequities among eligible patients remain as significant barriers to treatment, according to the recently published 2022 State of Lung Cancer1 report from the American Lung Association. During Lung Cancer Awareness Month,...
Healthline

Bladder Cancer Screening Guidelines

People who have had bladder cancer or are at high risk of bladder cancer should have regular screening tests. These include urine analysis, urine cytology, and urine tests for tumor markers. Bladder cancer is the 10th most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide. According to the. , more than 80,000 Americans will...
ScienceBlog.com

MRI reveals significant brain abnormalities post-COVID

Using a special type of MRI, researchers have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). About one in five adults will develop long-term...
curetoday.com

Screening for Pancreatic Cancer Improves Outcomes

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is the most common type of pancreatic cancer. About 17 in 1,000 people with average risk will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in their lifetime. However, people with inherited mutations have a much higher risk. How much higher depends on the mutation a person inherits. For example, 1 in 10 people with a BRCA1 mutation are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in their lifetime. Among those with an inherited STK11 mutation, up to 35 in 100 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
AMA

What doctors wish patients knew about lung cancer screening

Lung cancer causes about 160,000 U.S. deaths a year, which is greater than the toll of the next three most common cancers—colon, breast and prostate—combined. Yet only about 30% of lung cancer cases are diagnosed early with most patients diagnosed at a far less treatable, later stage of the disease. And with about 20% of lung cancer deaths preventable, evidence-based screening recommendations for high-risk patients offers the best hope to catch the disease early and provide the best chance for effective treatment.
Healthline

What to Know About Genetic Testing for Colon Cancer

Some people have inherited genetic syndromes that increase their risk for colon cancer. Genetic testing looks for these inherited syndromes along with changes in DNA that are associated with a greater likelihood of developing cancer. Colorectal cancer (CRC) is cancer that develops in your colon or rectum. The. American Cancer...
physiciansweekly.com

MRI-Guided Focused Ultrasound Thalamotomy Aids Essential Tremor Over Five Years

MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Unilateral magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) thalamotomy for medication-refractory essential tremor shows sustained and significant tremor improvement at five years, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Neurosurgery. G. Rees Cosgrove, M.D., from Brigham and Women’s Hospital...
dallasexpress.com

Cancer Recurrence and Metastasis Is Increasing

Despite cancer diagnoses remaining relatively consistent in recent years, more people than ever are impacted by the fatal disease post-pandemic. Between 2015 and 2019, the rate of deaths attributed to cancer fell by 2.1% every year, the fastest rate recorded in the past two decades. The findings published at the...

