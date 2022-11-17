AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - He was known all over the world as the Godfather of Soul, but his roots and his home were always in the CSRA. James Brown came from humble beginnings, says his daughter Deanna Brown, dropping out of school in 7th grade because his family couldn't afford clothing. From there, says Brown, her father worked odd jobs all over town "to bring home a few pennies and help out."

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO