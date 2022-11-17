Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Proposed Columbia County neighborhood gets mixed reviews
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Developers in Columbia County are hoping to build a new neighborhood just outside of Grovetown, complete with homes and businesses. With so much traffic already in the area, not everyone is on board with more growth so close to the city. We went out to where...
wfxg.com
TBonz Steakhouse closes temporarily
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - TBonz Steakhouse announced plans to be closed Sunday until possibly Tuesday, November 22. Saturday night, Richmond County dispatch got a call for a business fire at 2856 Washington Road. The restaurant followed with a post on its Facebook page saying it would be closed Sunday after...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
wfxg.com
City of Augusta to open overnight warming center Sunday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has designated the May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center ahead of cold temperatures this weekend. Officials say the center will be open Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022. To use the...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina Christmas parades dates and times
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find a list of Christmas parades scheduled for the Upstate area of South Carolina: Click on the links for more information on each parade. Greenville: Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Greenville. Anderson: Dec. 4 at 3:00 p.m. on Main Street. Spartanburg:...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Dept of Education Releases 2022 CCRPI Reports
The Georgia Department of Education this week released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Under a waiver received from the U.S. Department of Education, the 2022 CCRPI does not include an overall, 0-100 score for schools, districts, or the state, and additional modifications were made to account for data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
wfxg.com
Evans Towne Center lights are back to bring holiday cheer to residents
Columbia county, Ga. (WFXG) - on monday, EVANS TOWNE CENTER PARK CELEBRATed THE HOLIDAY’S A LITTLE BIT EARLY THIS YEAR. HUNDREDS CAME out to celebrate the parks ANNUAL CHRISTMAS LIGHTS OPEN HOUSE. COLUMBIA COUNTY PROGRAMS AND EVENTS MANAGER, JANET WHEATLEY SAYS THEY LIKE TO GO ALL OUT WHEN IT...
wgac.com
Man Murdered in Richmond County
A man was murdered in Richmond County early this afternoon. Coroner Mark Bowen said 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr. of Augusta was shot at least one time at his home in the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Dr. in the Glenn Hills subdivision. Hill was pronounced dead just before 1:00...
wfxg.com
James Brown Family Foundation hosts 31st annual turkey giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - He was known all over the world as the Godfather of Soul, but his roots and his home were always in the CSRA. James Brown came from humble beginnings, says his daughter Deanna Brown, dropping out of school in 7th grade because his family couldn't afford clothing. From there, says Brown, her father worked odd jobs all over town "to bring home a few pennies and help out."
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Nov 13 – Nov 19, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. WAFFLE HOUSE #2310. 30 EDDIE RUSHING DR STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (478) 394-0913. Permit Type: Food Service.
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Local woman lending a helping hand this holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Everyone can use a little help every now and then, especially during the holiday season. Angela Brown, also known as Angie Christine, spent her weekend handing out turkeys to bring a smile to people's faces. She wants to help you too. Visit The Ultimate Surprise Show...
wfxg.com
Instead of Saturday, Augusta leaders agree to Sunday early voting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sunday is the new Saturday when it comes to advance voting in Augusta-Richmond County. Monday, the Board of Elections met to vote on opening precincts Sunday November 27th to allow for advance voting. This comes after a judge on Friday said Georgia law allowed counties to offer early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which is the only possibility for Saturday voting before next month’s Senate runoff election. Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock will square off once again December 6th.
WRDW-TV
Augusta to open overnight warming shelter
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the city of Augusta has designated May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center on Sunday night. The center at 622 Fourth St. will be open from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. Registration will be between...
wfxg.com
The Holiday Gingerbread Village returns to Augusta Museum of History
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta Museum of History is showcasing it's Holiday Gingerbread Village once again. The "houses" are made by local artists and bakers, and they represent historic landmarks throughout the CSRA such as:. -The Augusta Canal Headgates. -Stallings Island. -Aiken Train Depot. -Sibley Mill. These creations are...
wgac.com
Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.
Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
WRDW-TV
Lights of the South opens for the holiday season
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lights of the South, an annual holiday attraction, opened on Friday. This attraction has more than 5 million lights stretching more than 100 acres. That’s roughly 80 football fields. We went to Friday’s event to see how months of planning, decorating, and landscaping came together....
Death investigation underway in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
WJBF.com
Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta Ga E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location.
SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
wabe.org
Georgia Rental Assistance Program working to process applications submitted before application suspension
For the past year and a half, one of the top leaders of the Georgia Rental Assistance Program says the state has been able to successfully keep 51,000 tenants housed. Tonya Cureton Curry, the deputy commissioner for the GA Dept. of Community Affairs, was a guest on “Closer Look.”
Comments / 0