Today is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. It’s time to get started on the Clemson game on The Show. Programming Note: We will not have a show Thursday or Friday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. We will have an epic episode Wednesday with Jamie Bradford and Micheal Flint hopping on to preview the game against the Tigers. We wish all of you a happy Thanksgiving.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO