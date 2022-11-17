ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities

South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
Dabo Swinney previews South Carolina matchup in Tuesday press conference

On Tuesday, Dabo Swinney held his weekly in-season press conference ahead of the matchup between Clemson (10-1, 8-0) and South Carolina (7-4, 4-4). "The season is over," Swinney said. "And now it's South Carolina. There's the season, and there's South Carolina, which is a goal of its own. Doesn't matter what's happened, what's coming— it's all about this week.
The Show- Nov. 22, 2022

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. It’s time to get started on the Clemson game on The Show. Programming Note: We will not have a show Thursday or Friday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. We will have an epic episode Wednesday with Jamie Bradford and Micheal Flint hopping on to preview the game against the Tigers. We wish all of you a happy Thanksgiving.
Charlotte WR Grant DuBose enters NCAA transfer portal

Charlotte wide receiver Grant DuBose entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, 247Sports sources confirmed. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is one of the most productive wideouts to enter the portal this year. As a fourth-year junior during the 49ers' 2022 season, DuBose caught 63 passes for 787 yards (12.5 average) and nine...
Tennessee football, Josh Heupel squashed after South Carolina loss

National media skewered Tennessee's defense and Heupel in the aftermath, insisting the Volunteers were not prepared for the hornet's nest inside Williams Brice Stadium that resulted in the biggest win of Shane Beamer's young coaching career. Tennessee was a 23.5-point favorite in the game and was just coming off a 66-point outburst in a way over Missouri.
After Vols' loss at South Carolina, Heupel says 'this one needs to hurt'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There’s no way around it. A loss like the one Tennessee suffered Saturday night is going to sting. The fifth-ranked Vols entered their trip to South Carolina with a legitimate shot at earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. They simply needed to win their final two regular-season games. But their chances of competing for a national championship slipped away with their 63-38 loss to the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.
