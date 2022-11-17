Read full article on original website
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities
South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
Dabo Swinney previews South Carolina matchup in Tuesday press conference
On Tuesday, Dabo Swinney held his weekly in-season press conference ahead of the matchup between Clemson (10-1, 8-0) and South Carolina (7-4, 4-4). "The season is over," Swinney said. "And now it's South Carolina. There's the season, and there's South Carolina, which is a goal of its own. Doesn't matter what's happened, what's coming— it's all about this week.
The Show- Nov. 22, 2022
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. It’s time to get started on the Clemson game on The Show. Programming Note: We will not have a show Thursday or Friday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. We will have an epic episode Wednesday with Jamie Bradford and Micheal Flint hopping on to preview the game against the Tigers. We wish all of you a happy Thanksgiving.
WATCH: Omari Thomas and Aaron Beasley review South Carolina loss, preview Vanderbilt
Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas and linebacker Aaron Beasley met with the media on Monday to discuss what went wrong in Tennessee's loss to South Carolina, preview this weekend's trip to Vanderbilt and much more. Here's what Thomas and Beasley had to say about the state of the Vols during Thanksgiving week.
Charlotte WR Grant DuBose enters NCAA transfer portal
Charlotte wide receiver Grant DuBose entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, 247Sports sources confirmed. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is one of the most productive wideouts to enter the portal this year. As a fourth-year junior during the 49ers' 2022 season, DuBose caught 63 passes for 787 yards (12.5 average) and nine...
WATCH: Cooper Mays, Byron Young, Jabari Small review South Carolina loss, preview Vandy
Tennessee center Cooper Mays, edge rusher Byron Young and running back Jabari Small met with the media on Tuesday to discuss what went wrong in Tennessee's loss to South Carolina, to preview this weekend's trip to Vanderbilt and much more. Here's what Mays, Young and Small had to say about the state of the Vols during Thanksgiving week.
South Carolina vs. Stanford women's basketball: Dawn Staley, Tara VanDerveer discuss Gamecocks' 76-71 OT win
The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal, 76-71 in an overtime thriller on Sunday afternoon in a sold-out Maples Pavilion. The win gave the Gamecocks’ their 16th straight win streak versus AP ranked opponents. While Stanford came out with a strong start in the...
Tennessee football, Josh Heupel squashed after South Carolina loss
National media skewered Tennessee's defense and Heupel in the aftermath, insisting the Volunteers were not prepared for the hornet's nest inside Williams Brice Stadium that resulted in the biggest win of Shane Beamer's young coaching career. Tennessee was a 23.5-point favorite in the game and was just coming off a 66-point outburst in a way over Missouri.
What Josh Heupel said about Tennessee's loss to South Carolina
No. 5 Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes came to a gut-wrenching end on Saturday night when it lost 63-38 to South Carolina in Columbia. The Vols’ defense struggled from the start and the offense struggled to keep up before Hendon Hooker suffered an injury early in the fourth quarter.
After Vols' loss at South Carolina, Heupel says 'this one needs to hurt'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There’s no way around it. A loss like the one Tennessee suffered Saturday night is going to sting. The fifth-ranked Vols entered their trip to South Carolina with a legitimate shot at earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. They simply needed to win their final two regular-season games. But their chances of competing for a national championship slipped away with their 63-38 loss to the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.
