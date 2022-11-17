"By Damian J. TroiseStocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday morning but trading remained unsteady ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 276 points, or 0.8%, to 33.880 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%.Financial and technology companies gained ground. ground. Charles Schwab rose 2.6% and chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.3%.Energy stocks moved higher along with a 2% rise in U.S. crude oil prices. Chevron rose 2.1%.Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.78% from 3.84% late Monday.Investors have...

17 MINUTES AGO