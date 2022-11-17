ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

Warning issued for bounce house after 4-year-old dies

By Yi-Jin Yu
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQ5Wm_0jEW3jcH00

A federal safety agency has issued a consumer warning about a specific type of bounce house after a 4-year-old was reported to have died after getting caught in the inflatable product.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release Wednesday that the warning applies to My Bouncer Little Castle inflatable bounce houses that have a yellow hoop attached to a green pillar in the main area of the bounce house.

The agency said the bounce houses had been tested but had failed to meet voluntary regulations set by the international standards organization ASTM to "reduce the risk of accidental head or neck entrapment in inflatable play devices," adding that the products can pose a "risk of entrapment and strangulation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308DPK_0jEW3jcH00
CPSC - PHOTO: The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning customers not to buy or use the "My Bouncer Little Castle" inflatable bounce house.
MORE: Baby strollers recalled for fall risk after 138 reports of cracked frames

The CPSC said it had become aware of a fatal incident involving a 4-year-old boy who was "found with the hoop of the bounce house around his neck." According to the agency, the hoop had become "entangled and twisted" around the boy's neck, restricting airflow and leading to strangulation and death.

The agency was also aware of a separate incident involving a child who had become trapped in another My Bouncer Little Castle bounce house but was uninjured, it said.

My Bouncer Little Castle bounce houses are 88 inches long, 118 inches wide and 72 inches high, according to the CPSC. They have been on the market for at least nine years, since April 2013, at online retailers such as Amazon.com, eBay.com and Sears.com, and have been sold for $100-200 each.

MORE: CPSC sets federal safety standard for furniture aimed at reducing deaths, injuries

The CPSC is advising consumers to stop using and throw out the My Bouncer Little Castle bounce houses immediately if they have one. The safety agency is also asking people not to buy or sell such bounce houses and to report any dangerous product or related injuries to the SaferProducts.gov website.

Comments / 13

me
3d ago

Horrible to have this happen but where are the parents? How do you walk away from a child without checking on them?

Reply
17
Dona o
2d ago

so nobody was watching the kids? that takes time to come loose and wrap around his neck. RIP lil guy, totally avoidable but accidents happen. prayers to the family.

Reply
5
Becky Baxter
3d ago

my condolences thoughts and prayers are with you and your loved ones 🙏 ❤️ rest in peace little 1

Reply(1)
9
Related
WTRF- 7News

Cobra dies after 8-year-old bites snake

A snake died after a boy turned the tables and bit a cobra. According to The New Indian Express, the boy had the snake wrapped around his hand and bit him. The boy told the news outlet that he tried to shake it off but it didn’t move so he bit the sane, twice. The […]
CBS News

Parents beware: dangerous, recalled toys are still on sale

Parents shopping for their kids this holiday season need to be alert and carefully examine toys before they buy them because recalled and counterfeit toys are being sold online, a consumer report said Thursday. The 37th annual "Trouble in Toyland" toy safety report by Denver-based US Public Interest Research Group...
CBS Detroit

Infant pajamas recalled for risk of cutting a child

(CBS DETROIT) - A recall is issued for toddler pajamas that can puncture or cut a child.The William Carter Company is recalling its yellow fleece footed pajamas with heart designs and an animal across the front.According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a small pieces of metal wire can be found in the pajamas. Those small wires can poke or cut a child. No injuries have been reported.The pajamas were sold in sizes 12M, 18M and 24M. The serial number 1O102410 is printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the pajamas. The UPC number is printed on the back of that tag. The UPC numbers involved in the recall include 195861313861, 195861313878 and 195861313885.About 50,800 pajamas were sold in the U.S. and another 200 were sold in Canada. They were old at stores nationwide from July 2022 through September 2022 for about $22. Stores that sold the pajamas include Carter's, Kohl's, Macy's, Belk and Boscov's. It was also sold on Carter's website.Customers are urged to return them to a Carter's store. They will be given a full refund in the form of a gift card.
GMA

GMA

74K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy