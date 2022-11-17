Read full article on original website
Emergency SNAP Benefits Headed to New York Households
New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive some additional assistance in the month of November. According to a press release from the office of New York Governor Hochul, SNAP benefit users will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in November as well as a supplemental allotment.
Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!
Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
The Southern Tier Of New York Hated These School Cafeteria Foods
I brought a lunch to school for most of my elementary through high school years. Money was a bit tight back in the day. But I didn't mind. My lunch from home was probably better than what was served in the school cafeteria. I remember the smell of a school...
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
New York State Ranks High For Pothole Damage In The USA
Unbelievable. 3 billion dollars a year. That's the average amount of money spent each year to repair vehicles due to potholes in the USA according to Quote Wizard. That's a lot of money. But as you know, especially for those of us who live in the northeast part of the country, potholes are a part of life, no matter what the season. Although early spring is the worst with temperature changes and more potholes appearing.
Want to Help Buffalo Snow Victims? Donors Beware!
The New York State Division of Consumer Protection Services is warning people wanting to help those affected by the snow disaster in the Buffalo area and Northern New York to be careful. The N.Y.S. D.C.P. says scams always crop up in the wake of emergency situations as criminals attempt to...
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
Home Ownership Takes a Nosedive in New York
If you’re not a homeowner in New York but want to be, buckle in because purchasing a home in the state of New York in the current economic climate might be a bit tougher than you would like for it to be. Empire Stakes researched housing data to find...
What is New York’s Southern Tier So Excited About This Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving. A day to be, well thankful for whatever you wish. It could be one thing, or It could be many things. And with that, we add time off, spending the holiday with family, maybe shopping, and putting up the holiday decorations. After watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, and...
Have You Seen Barn Quilts Around New York State And What Are They?
Every year where I camp, they have several fun weekend activities. And one of them is painting a metal star. A couple of years ago, my wife took part in an activity where you get to paint whatever you want on the star. She did a great job (hard to...
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
New York AG Fights Google’s Misleading $391 Million Location-Tracking
Big brother. It's a term thrown around in conversation for a long time. But as we entered the world of the internet and social media, along with cameras placed everywhere you look, it's taken on a new meaning. There are privacy rules set or allowed to be set for many...
New Yorkers Plan Less Travel for Thanksgiving This Year
Remember when we were kids and the holidays were a huge deal? We’d get together with our grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and even some friends we loved as family and we’d share a massive meal and then go outside to toss a football or nap on the couch after stuffing ourselves full.
“Lets Talk Turkey” at These 11 Upstate New York Turkey Farms
It is about that time that we start to "talk turkey" in Upstate New York. With the advent of Thanksgiving Day, everybody's thoughts typically turn to turkey. Well, almost everybody. It's not completely uncommon for families to try a little something different instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. As for this writer, it was always delicious Italian on Thanksgiving day for dinner. In fact, I was really a lot older before I realized what this whole "turkey thing" was about. Now, I can't wait for a big bird on Turkey Day.
New York’s 7 Coziest Small Towns That You Should Visit
Anyone who has ever snuggled up with a warm drink, a fluffy blanket, and a soft sweater to watch Hallmark Christmas movies has found themselves dreaming about what it would be like to visit a cozy little town like the ones in the movies. Luckily for us, we won't have...
New York Kids Jealous Of Pennsylvania Kids’ Bologna
I grew up on bologna. My siblings and I brought our lunch to school. Having the school-prepared lunch was a rarity. Once in a while, I would get a nickel or a dime for a bag of Wise potato chips or my favorite - Neopolitan ice cream square. Bologna Every...
New York Animal Shelters Get $5 Million Investment for Upgrades
In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly $5 million had been awarded to animal shelters in the state to make improvements to living conditions and medical care. Nearly $5 million was awarded to 17 non-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the...
Upstate New York Family Wins $20K From ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
One Upstate New York family has an extra $20,000 in their bank account thanks to a silly video shared with “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”. Originally based on a Japanese variety show, America's Funniest Home Videos, also called AFV, gave Americans a glimpse into each other’s silly life events well before social media made it possible for us to document our every move in real time.
Businesses in New York Already Skirting New Salary Transparency Law
New York's new salary transparency law may require employers to give a good faith salary range to job seekers, but some businesses are testing the limits of how big the range can be. According to a report by Alaina Demopoulos of The Guardian, salary ranges listed for some jobs in...
Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores
The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
