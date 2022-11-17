ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Russian opposition leader Navalny sent to tiny one-man cell

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Z6aM_0jEW0Cid00

MOSCOW — (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a one-man cell, according to a post Thursday on his social media account.

Navalny was placed in solitary confinement, also called a “punishment cell,” on Nov. 1 but could only be held there for 15 days, according to the post on his Instagram account.

He said his new confinement is “a regular cramped cell, like the punishment cell, except that you can have not one but two books and use the prison kiosk, albeit on a very limited budget.”

The 46-year-old Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's most prominent foe, is serving a nine-year sentence in a maximum-security prison 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow.

He was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. He was given a two-and-half-year sentence for a parole violation and this year was sentenced to nine years for fraud and contempt of court.

He rejects the charges as politically motivated — a stance backed by Western nations — and an attempt by Russian authorities to keep him behind bars and out of politics for as long as possible.

Prior to his latest prison sentence, Navalny was the driving force behind an anti-corruption site that exposed alleged wrongdoing by high-ranking Russian officials.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Turkey hints new Syria offensive; Russia urges restraint

ANKARA (AP) — Turkey’s president again hinted at a possible new ground offensive in Syria against Kurdish militants on Tuesday, as Syrian forces denounced new airstrikes and Russia urged restraint and called on Ankara to avoid an escalation. Russian presidential envoy in Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that Turkey should “show a certain restraint” in order to prevent an escalation in Syria, where tensions heightened over the weekend after Turkish airstrikes killed and wounded a number of Syrian soldiers. Lavrentyev expressed hope that “it will be possible to convince our Turkish partners to refrain from excessive use of force on Syrian territory.” Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces later said that fresh Turkish airstrikes on Tuesday struck a base that the group shares with the U.S.-led coalition in the fight against the Islamic State group. The base is located just outside of the town of Qamishli, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Turkish border. Two SDF fighters were killed and three were wounded, the group said.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ukraine searches monastic complex, prompts anger in Moscow

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine’s counter-intelligence service, police officers and the country's National Guard on Tuesday searched one of the most famous Orthodox Christian sites in the capital, Kyiv, after a priest spoke favorably about Russia – Ukraine’s invader – during a service.
AFP

Erdogan vows ground operation into Syria 'soon'

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Tuesday that Turkey would "soon" unleash a ground operation into Syria against Kurdish targets in defiance of mounting international pressure.  Ankara launched a series of air strikes in Operation Claw-Sword on Sunday -- hitting dozens of Kurdish targets across Iraq and Syria -- and announcing that its military was once again "on top of the terrorists". 
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Italian premier presents economic measures on energy, family

ROME — (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni presented the government’s first economic policy initiatives Tuesday, announcing 21 billion euros in budget tweaks that would be used to help industry and families cope with soaring energy prices, as well as measures to incentivize couples to have more children and businesses to hire more women.
WHIO Dayton

'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for bleak winter

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Rolling blackouts across Ukraine may continue through March, according to one of the country's energy chiefs, as Ukrainians brace for a grim winter after weeks of relentless Russian strikes against its power grid. Sergey Kovalenko, CEO of private energy provider DTEK Yasno, said...
WHIO Dayton

Bulgaria to let Russian oil refinery export despite EU ban

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Bulgaria will allow a Black Sea refinery owned by a Russian oil company to keep operating and exporting oil products to the European Union until the end of 2024 despite warnings by Brussels that it is against the bloc's sanctions. The deal between...
WHIO Dayton

Australian trade deals with India and Britain reach Senate

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australian bilateral free trade agreements with India and Britain entered the Senate on Tuesday with the government pushing to have both deals secured this year. The bills are crucial for Australia to diversify its exports from the troubled Chinese market to India and...
WHIO Dayton

Seoul: Kim's daughter unveiled last week is his 2nd child

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who was recently seen in public for the first time at a missile launch site is his second child aged about 10, South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers Tuesday, as speculation swirled about his motives for bringing her to the attention of the outside world.
WHIO Dayton

EU top court sides with Russian patient needing cannabis

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union's top court on Tuesday backed a Russian who is seeking to stay in the Netherlands because he needs a medicinal cannabis treatment which is unavailable in his home country. The Court of Justice said the man should not be sent back...
WHIO Dayton

US seeks expansion of military presence in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — The United States is seeking an expansion of its military presence in the Philippines under a 2014 defense pact, U.S. and Philippine officials said, one of the initiatives Vice President Kamala Harris launched Monday during her visit to America’s oldest treaty ally in Asia.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Iran says it enriches uranium to 60% purity at Fordo site

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iran has begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at the country's underground Fordo nuclear plant, official media reported Tuesday, describing it as a response to a resolution by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog. The increased enrichment, reported by the official news agency...
WHIO Dayton

Mali govt bans aid groups receiving funds from France

BAMAKO, Mali — (AP) — Mali's government has announced a ban on aid groups that are funded by France, the latest attempt by the coup leader in charge to distance the West African country from its one-time colonizer and former ally in the fight against Islamic extremism. In...
WHIO Dayton

Prosecutors seek conviction of ex-Nazi camp secretary, 97

BERLIN — (AP) — German prosecutors called Tuesday for a 97-year-old woman who was the secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp to be convicted as an accessory to murder and given a two-year suspended sentence. Irmgard Furchner has been on trial for over a...
WHIO Dayton

Sweden arrests another 2 people suspected of spying

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Swedish authorities said Tuesday that two more people have been arrested on suspicion of spying, including one accused of “gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power.”. In a brief statement, Sweden’s Prosecuting Authority said the arrests were made Tuesday...
WHIO Dayton

Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanes dies at 79

HAVANA — (AP) — Pablo Milanes, the Latin Grammy-winning balladeer who helped found Cuba’s “nueva trova” movement and toured the world as a cultural ambassador for Fidel Castro’s revolution, has died in Spain, where he had been under treatment for blood cancer. He was 79.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
102K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy