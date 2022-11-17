ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Wave 3

Questions erupt in wake of Gov. Beshear signing medical cannabis bill. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow Kentuckians to legally use medical cannabis. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky. Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST. Gov....
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Inflation not stopping Kentuckians from traveling for the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, brace yourself for crowds. Inflation is not stopping people from traveling this holiday season as AAA predicts 700,000 Kentuckians will travel at least 50 miles on Thanksgiving weekend. Nationally, around 50 million people are expected to hit the road. That’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

ISP increasing patrols during Thanksgiving travel

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - There will be more Indiana State Police troopers on patrol during the holiday season. This is part of the Safe Family Travel campaign to prevent crashes as more travelers are out on the roads. Grants for the enforcement are provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
INDIANA STATE

