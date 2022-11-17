Read full article on original website
Losing a Loved One | We Should Talk About It
Questions erupt in wake of Gov. Beshear signing medical cannabis bill. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow Kentuckians to legally use medical cannabis. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky. Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST. Gov....
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
Exquisite Black Women Foundation discusses importance of representation in Black Panther
Exquisite Black Women Foundation discusses importance of representation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Updated: 8 hours ago. Exquisite Black Women Foundation discusses importance of representation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Melainnaire...
Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Lottery has launched a new daily draw game, Kentucky 5, with the first drawing taking place Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. Kentucky 5 is a daily jackpot game only available for sale in Kentucky. It is played similarly to a lotto-style game where...
Inflation not stopping Kentuckians from traveling for the holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, brace yourself for crowds. Inflation is not stopping people from traveling this holiday season as AAA predicts 700,000 Kentuckians will travel at least 50 miles on Thanksgiving weekend. Nationally, around 50 million people are expected to hit the road. That’s...
ISP increasing patrols during Thanksgiving travel
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - There will be more Indiana State Police troopers on patrol during the holiday season. This is part of the Safe Family Travel campaign to prevent crashes as more travelers are out on the roads. Grants for the enforcement are provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
Suspect faces more than 100 years in prison for death of boy found in suitcase
SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - More than 100 years in prison. That’s what one woman is facing who is charged in connection with the death of the five-year-old boy found in a suitcase in Indiana this spring. Dawn Coleman, who was arrested in October in San Francisco, began breaking down...
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
Game On 2022: High school football - Week of 11/19 recap. Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE News for scores and highlights from all the top high school football action. Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates.
