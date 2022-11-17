Read full article on original website
Police Say New York State Man Tried to Rip Off Informant By Giving Them Cheez Doodles
Informants work with law enforcement in a number of ways. Sometimes they are actually suspects who have flipped and are exchanging information for consideration in terms of charges or at sentencing. Sometimes they are paid agents, who are insiders receiving cash for information. One New York state man is in...
News 12
Rally to change New York state prison system held by incarceration advocates, former inmates
Incarceration advocates, former inmates and the friends and family of current inmates rallied outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office in Manhattan on Monday, calling for changes to the state’s prison system. Ralliers are demanding changes to the prison system to further protect basic human rights that they are saying...
nbcboston.com
Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York
An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
New York State Has $750 Million Of Marijuana That No One Can Buy Or Sell
A common question among cannabis consumers is 'where's the weed'? In this case, the answer is a tricky one. There is $750 million worth of legal adult-use recreational cannabis here in New York State, but it can't be sold or bought. According to Bloomberg, there is almost 300,000 pounds of marijuana, sitting at the 200 state-licensed farms. If the crop doesn't get sold soon, it could be completely ruined. Since no 'legal' recreational dispensaries have opened, the farmers have no one to sell it to.
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
WRGB
New York State lost $11 billion to unemployment fraud; will the funds ever be recovered?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We now know New York State lost at least 11 billion dollars because of people scamming the state's unemployment system during the pandemic. Now the question is, will we ever get that money back?. The New York State Comptroller's office tells us that a list...
Governor Hochul on the Colorado shooting that has left 18 injured and five dead
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — In the wake of the tragedy that fell upon the residents of Colorado Springs, CO, many government officials are pleading for the violence to stop. A horrific shooting at the LGBT nightclub, Club Q, happened late Saturday night. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), five people died, and at least […]
They’re spreading! Spotted lanternflies confirmed in 16 NY counties
In New York, the beautiful but invasive spotted lanternfly is not just a New York City problem. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of spotted lanternflies – by using community reports and digital mapping – shows that at least 16 New York counties have confirmed sightings of the bug to date.
thelakewoodscoop.com
State Police Charge Six During Seven-Month Auto-Theft Investigation Detectives Link Suspects to $3 Million Worth of Stolen High-End Vehicles
The New Jersey State Police have charged six suspects and dismantled an auto theft ring in New Jersey and New York linked to the theft of more than 30 high-end vehicles worth more than $3 million during a seven-month investigation. In May, detectives with the Troop “C” Criminal Investigation Office...
whcuradio.com
Pennsylvania man sentenced in Cortland County drug conspiracy and murder
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Pennsylvania man was sentenced in United States District Court Friday for his role in a Cortland County drug trafficking ring. 38-year-old Kyle Leeper, of Palmyra, plead guilty in May to trafficking meth from Indiana and California into Cortland County in 2018 and 2019. As part of his guilty plea, Leeper also admitted to murdering a man during one transaction in California in 2019 after he was given less meth than he paid for. Him and another abducted, bound, and executed a middleman on January 17, 2019, in a desert in Barstow, California. Leeper shot the man eight times from behind with a .380 caliber pistol. He was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
‘Tiny Treasure, 1 Of The ‘Oldest Species Still On Earth’ Found In New York State
A "tiny treasure" with an "ancient past," that predates dinosaurs, was found in New York State. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted an evergreen plant that can be found in the Empire State. Plant With Ancient Plant Spotted In New York. "Ever been walking in...
New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House
Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
Judges Reinstate Important Parts Of New York State Gun Laws
A three-judge panel has reinstated some key, but controversial parts of New York States gun laws. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has ruled that portions of the relatively new concealed carry license laws in the state can remain in place during the legal battle over them.
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance camera
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Orangeburg reported capturing two spheres of light moving in unison in various directions on a surveillance camera that eventually seemed to land on the property beginning at about 7:30 p.m. on February 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Updated NY State + NYC COVID-19 Guidelines Bring Welcome Relief for Hospitality Employers
Article contributed by Nija M. Davis-Pedlar and Valerie Bluth, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. Over the last few months, New York State and New York City have announced a number of significant changes to the rules imposed on New York employers to address COVID-19 in the workplace. New York State...
The Southern Tier Of New York Hated These School Cafeteria Foods
I brought a lunch to school for most of my elementary through high school years. Money was a bit tight back in the day. But I didn't mind. My lunch from home was probably better than what was served in the school cafeteria. I remember the smell of a school...
Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!
Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
New York State Ranks High For Pothole Damage In The USA
Unbelievable. 3 billion dollars a year. That's the average amount of money spent each year to repair vehicles due to potholes in the USA according to Quote Wizard. That's a lot of money. But as you know, especially for those of us who live in the northeast part of the country, potholes are a part of life, no matter what the season. Although early spring is the worst with temperature changes and more potholes appearing.
newyorkupstate.com
Driver busted with fake NYS inspection sticker: ‘Insufficient funds & a baby’
New York State Police say they busted a driver with a fake NYS inspection sticker and a unique message in the Southern Tier. “Troopers at SP Endwell were conducting another investigation when they caught something off about this inspection sticker...” the NY State Police’s official Facebook page said Wednesday.
NBC New York
Marijuana Dispensaries Near You: First NY Pot Retail Licenses Go Out Next Week
New York state is expected to dole out the first marijuana licenses to retailers next week, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape but one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
