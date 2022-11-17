ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York

An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
New York State Has $750 Million Of Marijuana That No One Can Buy Or Sell

A common question among cannabis consumers is 'where's the weed'? In this case, the answer is a tricky one. There is $750 million worth of legal adult-use recreational cannabis here in New York State, but it can't be sold or bought. According to Bloomberg, there is almost 300,000 pounds of marijuana, sitting at the 200 state-licensed farms. If the crop doesn't get sold soon, it could be completely ruined. Since no 'legal' recreational dispensaries have opened, the farmers have no one to sell it to.
MICHIGAN STATE
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?

The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
Pennsylvania man sentenced in Cortland County drug conspiracy and murder

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Pennsylvania man was sentenced in United States District Court Friday for his role in a Cortland County drug trafficking ring. 38-year-old Kyle Leeper, of Palmyra, plead guilty in May to trafficking meth from Indiana and California into Cortland County in 2018 and 2019. As part of his guilty plea, Leeper also admitted to murdering a man during one transaction in California in 2019 after he was given less meth than he paid for. Him and another abducted, bound, and executed a middleman on January 17, 2019, in a desert in Barstow, California. Leeper shot the man eight times from behind with a .380 caliber pistol. He was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House

Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
DELAWARE STATE
Judges Reinstate Important Parts Of New York State Gun Laws

A three-judge panel has reinstated some key, but controversial parts of New York States gun laws. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has ruled that portions of the relatively new concealed carry license laws in the state can remain in place during the legal battle over them.
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance camera

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Orangeburg reported capturing two spheres of light moving in unison in various directions on a surveillance camera that eventually seemed to land on the property beginning at about 7:30 p.m. on February 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ORANGEBURG, NY
Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!

Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
New York State Ranks High For Pothole Damage In The USA

Unbelievable. 3 billion dollars a year. That's the average amount of money spent each year to repair vehicles due to potholes in the USA according to Quote Wizard. That's a lot of money. But as you know, especially for those of us who live in the northeast part of the country, potholes are a part of life, no matter what the season. Although early spring is the worst with temperature changes and more potholes appearing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Binghamton, NY
