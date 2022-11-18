ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pelosi ending her reign as longest-serving Democratic leader

By Rachel Scott, Alexandra Hutzler, Lauren Peller, Isabella Murray, Katherine Faulders
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0f1R_0jEVugtx00

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is stepping down from House Democratic leadership but will remain in Congress.

Pelosi, 82, made the announcement in a dramatic floor speech on Thursday after gaveling the House into session, receiving a hearty standing ovation from her colleagues.

"With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress," Pelosi said, noting she will continue to represent her California district, as she has for 35 years. "The hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect."

The first woman to hold House speakership -- Pelosi is the Democratic Party's longest-serving House leader. Her decision will have a major impact on Democrats in their new position as House minority.

MORE: Democrats begin to confront own post-election reckoning: The Note
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hvYx_0jEVugtx00
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA via Shutterstock - PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives to the Capitol in Washington, D.C, Nov. 17, 2022.

Pelosi's fellow California delegation sat in the front of the chamber as the announcement was made.

The potential next generation of House Democratic leaders -- Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, Pete Aguilar, Katherine Clark -- as well as Pelosi's current team of Reps. James Clyburn and Steny Hoyer -- all sat together in the chamber, and were joined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Not many Republicans were present to hear her speech in person. Notably absent was House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who celebrated his party's control of the House Wednesday night by telling Fox News' Sean Hannity: "We have fired Nancy Pelosi."

Pelosi began her speech with an ode to the Capitol itself, describing how she saw it for the first time when she was young as she accompanied her father, the late Maryland Rep. Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., to his swearing-ceremony.

"This is the most beautiful building in the world because of what it represents," Pelosi said. "The Capitol is a temple of our democracy, of our Constitution, of our highest ideals."

"When I first came to the floor at 6 years old, never would I have thought that I would go from homemaker to House speaker," she said.

Pelosi reflected on her time working with "three presidents": George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden -- notably not mentioning former President Donald Trump.

She celebrated the increase in diversity of the caucus over the years, noting when she came to Congress in the 1990s there were just 12 Democratic women in the group. Today, she said, there's more than 90.

"And we want more," she said, which received another standing ovation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wyvk2_0jEVugtx00
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: In this Dec. 18, 2019 file photo Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over the House of Representatives approving two counts of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Pelosi’s long been a fundraising powerhouse --- her House Majority PAC raised nearly $160 million this cycle for Democratic candidates -- and is known for her legislative prowess ushering bills like the Affordable Care Act and the Inflation Reduction Act through Congress.

That meant she was a frequent target of the Republican Party. McCarthy once joked about wanting to hit Pelosi with the oversized speaker’s gavel, but more sinister comments about Pelosi have spread among conservatives. Before entering Congress, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene had expressed support for posts about executing prominent Democrats, including Pelosi.

Pelosi's spokesperson Drew Hammil said Wednesday she planned to make remarks on her political future, doing so just hours after ABC News projected that Republicans had officially won majority control in the U.S. House, ending a four-year Democratic majority despite a strong midterm showing for the party.

Pelosi delivered a warning in her speech that the Jan. 6 insurrection showed the democracy is still fragile, and so "must be forever defended."

And despite losing the House, Pelosi said the midterm election s showed Americans "resoundingly rejected violence and insurrection, and in doing so, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there."

"And now we owe to the American people our very best to deliver on their faith, to forever reach for the more perfect union, the glorious horizon that our founders promised," she said.

A source told ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott that Pelosi took home two different versions of floor speeches Wednesday night. As she arrived at the Capitol Thursday morning, Pelosi, wearing white and flanked by her top aides, did not respond to questions about her political future.

Pelosi had said the attack on her husband Paul would impact her decision to stay in House leadership post-midterms. On Thursday, she took a moment to thank and praise her husband as "my beloved partner in life and my pillar of support."

Prior to the attack, several members have called for a younger generation of Democratic leadership. The top three Democrats in the House are all in their 80s.

MORE: What to know about Hakeem Jeffries, Pelosi's likely successor as House Democratic leader

While it's unknown who exactly will succeed Pelosi, she addressed the next generation of leaders on Thursday, saying she's "grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility."

Among the top contenders for the jobs are Jeffries of New York for speaker, Clark of Massachusetts for minority whip and California's Pete Aguilar is expected to be the caucus chair.

The current two other top leaders in the Democratic caucus, Hoyer and Clyburn, are stepping aside from their roles. The leadership elections are scheduled for the end of November.

President Joe Biden released a lengthy statement just after the speech concluded chronicling Pelosi's career with praise and commending her for her "dignity."

"Because of Nancy Pelosi, the lives of millions and millions of Americans are better," Biden said, "even in districts represented by Republicans who voted against her bills and too often vilify her."

"History will note she is the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history," the president said. "There are countless examples of how she embodies the obligation of elected officials to uphold their oath to God and country to ensure our democracy delivers and remains a beacon to the world."

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
MARYLAND STATE
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Business Insider

A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy

A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
WASHINGTON, CA
HuffPost

Bob Woodward Was Stunned By What Trump Told Young Son Barron About Coronavirus

Watergate journalist Bob Woodward on Monday recalled a comment from former President Donald Trump that led to him being “as stunned as I’ve ever been as a reporter.”. On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” Woodward shared audio of Trump telling him what he told his youngest son, Barron Trump, during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. The audio was part of recorded interviews for Woodward’s 2020 book “Rage,” now released separately as “The Trump Tapes.”
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Opens Up On Supporting Liz Cheney: “She Wasn’t Going To Win… But I Appreciated Her Brave, Clear-Headed Stance”

Yellowstone Season Five’s premiere is only three days away, and the anticipation has been through the roof since they released the official trailer back in September…. And it’s mainly because we learn that John Dutton has been elected governor of Montana, which could present a whole new storyline and heap of problems for the Dutton family.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

912K+
Followers
193K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy