Susan Iristine Nichols Martin, 91, of Grafton, WV, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in the United Hospital Center, with her adoring family by her side. Ms. Martin was born on June 2, 1931, in Fireco, WV, a daughter of the late Emmett and Ruby Nichols. She is survived by her two children, Joan Henderson and her husband Bud of Grafton and John Martin and his wife Sandra of Colorado; five grandchildren, Eli Henderson IV and his wife Larissa of Morgantown, Beau Henderson and his wife Heather of Bridgeport, Stefanie Martin of Nevada, Heather Watkins and her husband Devon of Colorado and John “Eric” Martin and his wife Mitha of Colorado ; five great-grandchildren, Coen, Caleb and Carter Henderson and Haydn and Broc Henderson; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Orland Lee Nichols, Thomas “Tom” Nichols and Charles “C.E.” Nichols, as well as her beloved dogs, Bella and Trey. Susan earned three master’s degrees and spent her career as a teacher for Kanawha County schools where she taught elementary and special education. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher’s Sorority, Myrtle Beach, SC and Charleston, WV Chapters, where she has now been inducted as an honorary member of the Omega Chapter. She will be remembered as a caring and giving person, which helped in her success as a teacher. In her spare time, she could be found in her yard doing upkeep and raking leaves. She loved to stay at the beach, which led to her making Myrtle Beach her home for over 35 years. She also admired the beaches in Florida and would travel there often. She was Christian by faith and a former member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Hill, WV. Her most important and cherished role was being a devoted mother and grandmother. She treasured the time spent with her family and will be sadly missed by them. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Susan’s honor to the South Carolina, Alpha Delta Kappa State Scholarship fund. Please make checks payable to the; S.C. Alpha Delta Kappa State Scholarship fund and mail to; Eleanor Siedschlag at 593 Nandon Place, West Columbia, SC, 29170. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Austin Lynch concluding the visitation with a closing statement and prayer. Ms. Martin will lie in state from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Calvary Baptist Church, 1424 Main Street, Oak Hill, WV, where her funeral service will commence at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Greg Swisher officiating. Interment will follow in the High Lawn Cemetery, Oak Hill, WV. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

