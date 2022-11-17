Illinois quick hits: Fatal mall shooting in Calumet City; plow driver shortage; guilty of smuggling catfish

Fatal mall shooting in Calumet City

A day of holiday shopping turned deadly in Calumet City after armed robbers shot and killed a security guard before making off with an unknown amount of merchandise.

Police say the incident happened midday Wednesday at a jewelry store inside the River Oaks Mall near the Illinois-Indiana border. According to police, gunmen entered the jewelry store, smashed glass counters and opened fire. Witnesses said the gunmen struck the guard multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Plow driver shortage

The Illinois Department of Transportation says they are entering the winter season short of drivers.

The agency reports it has 10% to 15% fewer plow drivers than last year. Officials cite an industry-wide shortage of workers with commercial driver’s licenses. IDOT said they have an ample supply of road salt for the winter driving season, but patience will be needed by Illinoisans due to the shortage of salt truck drivers.

Guilty of smuggling catfish

An Indiana man illegally imported more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources say Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Indiana, purchased the fish from locations in Alabama and Mississippi and placed them into a Plainfield lake on three separate occasions in 2021. He pleaded guilty in October to one count of importing live fish without a permit.

IDNR said importing fish and other animals without permission poses a risk to the state’s native wildlife populations.