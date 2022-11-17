Jared Brinkman is arguably one of the most dominant football players in the history of the University of Northern Iowa. The two-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year put up 95 tackles, 21.5 TFL, and 10.5 sacks between his fourth and fifth seasons, all while receiving double teams from opposing offensive linemen. Over the five years he spent in Cedar Falls, Brinkman totaled 209 tackles, 39.5 TFL, 18.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO