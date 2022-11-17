ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNI Upset Bid Falls Short, As Do Missed Free Throws

In Northern Iowa's first-ever appearance in the NABC Hall of Fame Classic, the Panthers narrowly missed making a gargantuan splash, falling to San Francisco, 75-69. Truthfully, 32 of the 40 minutes couldn't have been scripted any better for Coach Ben Jacobson and company -- even without the experience and defensive prowess of red-shirt sophomore guard Nate Heise who will miss the next 4-6 weeks with a hand injury.
Former UNI Football All-American Wins CFL’s Super Bowl

Jared Brinkman is arguably one of the most dominant football players in the history of the University of Northern Iowa. The two-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year put up 95 tackles, 21.5 TFL, and 10.5 sacks between his fourth and fifth seasons, all while receiving double teams from opposing offensive linemen. Over the five years he spent in Cedar Falls, Brinkman totaled 209 tackles, 39.5 TFL, 18.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.
