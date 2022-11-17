Read full article on original website
UNI Upset Bid Falls Short, As Do Missed Free Throws
In Northern Iowa's first-ever appearance in the NABC Hall of Fame Classic, the Panthers narrowly missed making a gargantuan splash, falling to San Francisco, 75-69. Truthfully, 32 of the 40 minutes couldn't have been scripted any better for Coach Ben Jacobson and company -- even without the experience and defensive prowess of red-shirt sophomore guard Nate Heise who will miss the next 4-6 weeks with a hand injury.
Day Time, Cook Gets Record, and Panthers Hold to Playoff Hopes
With their playoff hopes on the line heading into the final game of the 2022 regular season, the Northern Iowa Panthers thrashed the South Dakota Coyotes, 58-14. And it wasn't even as close as the 44-point discrepancy showed. 49 of the UNI's points came in the first half, and 42...
UNI Snubbed From FCS Playoffs Despite Talent, Hot Finish
In a year where expectations were high and the Panthers finished at 6-5 and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, UNI will not make an appearance in the 2022 FCS Playoffs. As always, Northern Iowa's schedule was a gauntlet from the beginning, as the Panthers fell to FBS Air...
Former UNI Football All-American Wins CFL’s Super Bowl
Jared Brinkman is arguably one of the most dominant football players in the history of the University of Northern Iowa. The two-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year put up 95 tackles, 21.5 TFL, and 10.5 sacks between his fourth and fifth seasons, all while receiving double teams from opposing offensive linemen. Over the five years he spent in Cedar Falls, Brinkman totaled 209 tackles, 39.5 TFL, 18.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.
