10 Million More People Could Qualify for Mortgages Thanks to New Credit Score Rule
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. An estimated 10.7 million additional people could qualify for mortgages thanks to upcoming changes to lender credit scoring models. Black households in particular are expected to benefit. On Monday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced...
Business Insider
Sebonic Financial mortgage review: Allows 550 credit scores for FHA loans, but lacks standout features
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Minimum Credit Score. 620. Minimum Down...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Reverse Mortgage Funding 'Pauses' Originations
Lender tells partners it won't fund loans that haven't already closed. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF), a Bloomfield, N.J.-based reverse mortgage lender, halted all of its origination activities Monday. In a letter addressed to its “partners” and obtained by National Mortgage Professional, RMF also states that “all loans that have...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
HUD OKs Private Flood Insurance Options For Homeowners
FHA to allow private flood insurance policies on insured single-family mortgages in special flood hazard areas. National organizations for both Realtors and mortgage bankers on Monday praised a decision by the federal government to allow homeowners with Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgage financing to buy flood insurance policies from private insurers.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
CFPB Needs To Establish Clear And Consistent Standards
MBA president details organization’s regulatory battles at annual meeting. The following is an excerpt of prepared remarks Bob Broeksmit, CMB, Mortgage Bankers Association president and CEO, delivered at MBA’s 2022 Annual Convention & Expo. The MBA is … focused outward, to create a broader environment that works in...
nationalinterest.org
Biden: 16 Million Student Borrowers Getting Relief This Week
Despite the temporary suspension placed on the student debt relief program by a federal judge, President Joe Biden said that relief will arrive for 16 million borrowers by the end of the week. Despite Republican-led legal challenges to the student loan forgiveness plan, President Joe Biden on Thursday confirmed that...
Paid Your Loans During The Pandemic Pause? Refund Checks Are Coming
Student loan borrowers who made loan payments during the pandemic payment pause may have a literal check in the mail very soon. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, student loan interest rates dropped to zero, and student loan payments were put on a lengthy pause — one that is set to end on December 31, 2022. And if you paid down below the amount that has since been forgiven by the Biden administration, you could get that money back. Here’s how.
What the Student Loan Forgiveness Approval Emails Mean for Borrowers
Millions of federal student loan borrowers are getting word that their applications for debt forgiveness have been approved. The Education Department sent out a first wave of emails to some borrowers on Saturday, informing them that their student loan forgiveness application for up to $20,000 of debt cancellation has been approved while also providing an update about where the program stands amid a flurry of legal setbacks.
Millions of student-loan borrowers risk a 'financial catastrophe' if Biden doesn't 'immediately' extend the debt payment pause, 225 advocacy groups say
Over 200 groups slammed the "blatantly political lawsuits" that have blocked student-debt relief and urged Biden to extend the payment pause.
msn.com
16 million student-loan borrowers have now been approved for debt cancellation, Biden says — but they won't see relief 'in the coming days' due to a GOP lawsuit
The Education Department has so far approved 16 million student-loan borrowers for debt relief, Biden said. But while they should be getting relief in the next few days, a GOP group stopped that from happening. The relief is currently on pause until the 8th Circuit makes a final decision on...
Business Insider
A USDA loan is a mortgage for homes in rural or suburban counties, and you don't need any money for a down payment
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A USDA Loan is for low-to-moderate...
Biden pushed to extend student loan payment pause amid debt forgiveness roadblocks
President Biden is under pressure to extend the pandemic-era student loan payment pause into next year while the administration faces legal challenges to its forgiveness plan, which is currently no longer accepting applications. Over 50,000 borrowers have signed a petition, organized by the advocacy organization Student Debt Crisis Center (SDCC),...
CNBC
The best hardship personal loans if you need cash but have a low credit score
Personal loans are a common way to pay for large expenses like weddings, funerals and home renovations. In fact, personal loan balances are up 31% from last year, according to a TransUnion report. But they can also be used to float the costs of a major emergency or hardship. This is especially handy since sometimes these events can wind up being a lot more costly than we might expect and a basic emergency fund may not suffice.
Student Loan Forgiveness Update—Millions Might Not Get Debt Relief in Time
The U.S. Department of Education has expressed disappointment over a Texas court's decision to block the Biden-approved student loan relief program, saying they believe the plan to be "lawful and necessary." On Thursday, a federal judge in North Texas ruled that Biden's student loan forgiveness program is "unlawful," saying that...
Should I Cancel My Student Loan Refund Now That Biden’s Forgiveness Plan Is on Hold?
The Biden administration's one-time student loan forgiveness plan has been blocked by courts, leaving many borrowers to wonder what they should do with their student loan refund. Explore: 4 Government...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Application Payments Rose 3.7% In October
Mortgage payments are up by $629 in the first 10 months of the year, a 45.5% increase. The cost of mortgages continued to rise in October, thanks to higher mortgage rates and home prices still high despite declines. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Tuesday released its monthly Purchase Applications...
Biden's administration just made it easier for student-loan borrowers to get rid of their debt in court
The Education and Justice Department released new guidance on bankruptcy for student-loan borrowers. Borrowers previously had to meet a very strict standard to discharge their loans in court. The guidance gives federal borrowers an easier path to relief by making the process more transparent. For years, it's been very difficult...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Defaults Could Skyrocket If Biden Plan Is Blocked — How Can You Avoid Defaulting?
A high-ranking member of the U.S. Department of Education issued a stern warning about the risk of blocking the Biden administration's federal student loan forgiveness program, saying doing so could...
7 Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit
Best for Co-BorrowersBest for Shorter Credit HistoriesBest for Flexibility with Repayment TermsBest for the Armed ForcesBest for Same-Day Funding. LendingPointLending ClubUpgradeOneMain FinancialNavy Federal Credit UnionRocket Loans. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Minimum Credit Score. No requirement. No requirement. Loan Amounts. $2,000 to $36,500. $1,000 to $40,000. $1,000 to $50,000. $1,500...
AOL Corp
Student loans: Advocates cheer new guidance for debt bankruptcy discharges
Student advocates are cheering long-awaited changes to the difficult process to discharge student loan debt in bankruptcy. The new streamlined process announced jointly by the Justice and Education Departments on Thursday should relieve some of the evidentiary burdens placed on borrowers to prove they are suffering a severe enough hardship to necessitate discharge in bankruptcy.
