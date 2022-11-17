ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Money

10 Million More People Could Qualify for Mortgages Thanks to New Credit Score Rule

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. An estimated 10.7 million additional people could qualify for mortgages thanks to upcoming changes to lender credit scoring models. Black households in particular are expected to benefit. On Monday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Reverse Mortgage Funding 'Pauses' Originations

Lender tells partners it won't fund loans that haven't already closed. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF), a Bloomfield, N.J.-based reverse mortgage lender, halted all of its origination activities Monday. In a letter addressed to its “partners” and obtained by National Mortgage Professional, RMF also states that “all loans that have...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

HUD OKs Private Flood Insurance Options For Homeowners

FHA to allow private flood insurance policies on insured single-family mortgages in special flood hazard areas. National organizations for both Realtors and mortgage bankers on Monday praised a decision by the federal government to allow homeowners with Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgage financing to buy flood insurance policies from private insurers.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

CFPB Needs To Establish Clear And Consistent Standards

MBA president details organization’s regulatory battles at annual meeting. The following is an excerpt of prepared remarks Bob Broeksmit, CMB, Mortgage Bankers Association president and CEO, delivered at MBA’s 2022 Annual Convention & Expo. The MBA is … focused outward, to create a broader environment that works in...
nationalinterest.org

Biden: 16 Million Student Borrowers Getting Relief This Week

Despite the temporary suspension placed on the student debt relief program by a federal judge, President Joe Biden said that relief will arrive for 16 million borrowers by the end of the week. Despite Republican-led legal challenges to the student loan forgiveness plan, President Joe Biden on Thursday confirmed that...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fatherly

Paid Your Loans During The Pandemic Pause? Refund Checks Are Coming

Student loan borrowers who made loan payments during the pandemic payment pause may have a literal check in the mail very soon. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, student loan interest rates dropped to zero, and student loan payments were put on a lengthy pause — one that is set to end on December 31, 2022. And if you paid down below the amount that has since been forgiven by the Biden administration, you could get that money back. Here’s how.
Money

What the Student Loan Forgiveness Approval Emails Mean for Borrowers

Millions of federal student loan borrowers are getting word that their applications for debt forgiveness have been approved. The Education Department sent out a first wave of emails to some borrowers on Saturday, informing them that their student loan forgiveness application for up to $20,000 of debt cancellation has been approved while also providing an update about where the program stands amid a flurry of legal setbacks.
msn.com

16 million student-loan borrowers have now been approved for debt cancellation, Biden says — but they won't see relief 'in the coming days' due to a GOP lawsuit

The Education Department has so far approved 16 million student-loan borrowers for debt relief, Biden said. But while they should be getting relief in the next few days, a GOP group stopped that from happening. The relief is currently on pause until the 8th Circuit makes a final decision on...
MISSOURI STATE
CNBC

The best hardship personal loans if you need cash but have a low credit score

Personal loans are a common way to pay for large expenses like weddings, funerals and home renovations. In fact, personal loan balances are up 31% from last year, according to a TransUnion report. But they can also be used to float the costs of a major emergency or hardship. This is especially handy since sometimes these events can wind up being a lot more costly than we might expect and a basic emergency fund may not suffice.
NEVADA STATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Application Payments Rose 3.7% In October

Mortgage payments are up by $629 in the first 10 months of the year, a 45.5% increase. The cost of mortgages continued to rise in October, thanks to higher mortgage rates and home prices still high despite declines. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Tuesday released its monthly Purchase Applications...
ARIZONA STATE
Money

7 Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit

Best for Co-BorrowersBest for Shorter Credit HistoriesBest for Flexibility with Repayment TermsBest for the Armed ForcesBest for Same-Day Funding. LendingPointLending ClubUpgradeOneMain FinancialNavy Federal Credit UnionRocket Loans. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Minimum Credit Score. No requirement. No requirement. Loan Amounts. $2,000 to $36,500. $1,000 to $40,000. $1,000 to $50,000. $1,500...
AOL Corp

Student loans: Advocates cheer new guidance for debt bankruptcy discharges

Student advocates are cheering long-awaited changes to the difficult process to discharge student loan debt in bankruptcy. The new streamlined process announced jointly by the Justice and Education Departments on Thursday should relieve some of the evidentiary burdens placed on borrowers to prove they are suffering a severe enough hardship to necessitate discharge in bankruptcy.

