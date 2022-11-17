Read full article on original website
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
NHL
Goligoski receives ATV from Wild during 1,000th game ceremony
Defenseman honored for milestone in pregame ceremony on Saturday. Alex Goligoski has some hot new wheels thanks to the Minnesota Wild. The veteran defenseman was gifted a Polaris ATV by the Wild during his 1,000th game ceremony on Saturday. Minnesota honored Goligoski for reaching the milestone before their game against...
Faulk's power-play goal lifts streaking Blues past Ducks
Justin Faulk had a power-play goal late in the third period and the St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to seven games with a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks
NHL
Flyers present young cancer survivor with 'Press Pass'
PHILADELPHIA -- Cameron Wakeley got a special kind of press pass to see the Philadelphia Flyers play the Calgary Flames on Monday. Wakeley and his family were honored as part of the Flyers Press Pass program, which provides a special night at a game for families dealing with cancer. Cameron...
Sidney Crosby Recorded His First Goal in Chicago on Sunday
Sidney Crosby recorded his first goal in Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Late in the third period of the Blackhawks-Penguins game on Sunday, Sidney Crosby rebounded his shot, deeked Arvid Söderblom, and scored a go-ahead goal for Pittsburgh. That goal, on the night the Blackhawks officially raised...
NHL
Malkin's 1,000th Game is a Perfect Night
"Everything is perfect tonight," he said. His teammates, the organization and his family came together to make the road contest that way for Malkin, with his wife Anna and their 6-year-old son Nikita traveling there to surprise the franchise center - who is just the second player in Penguins history to appear in all 1,000 games with the team.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'HE'S A HUNTER. HE ATTACKS'
The buzz around the rink following a 5-2 win over the Flyers. "2-on-1, I think we haven't had too many this year, so it nice to get one and I kind of tried to keep it simple. I don't think I've ever shot on a 2-on-1. Colesy was open, too, but it was nice to score that one."
NHL
No Monday Blues As Devils Extend Winning Streak to Thirteen | GAME STORY
Vitek Vanecek shines in Devils 5-2 win against the Oilers. There were probably no Sunday Scaries for the Devils last night, because there were certainly no Monday Blues. The Devils have tied a franchise record with their thirteenth consecutive victory, beating the Edmonton Oilers for the second time during the current streak.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blue Jackets 5, Panthers 3
From a lack of high-danger chances to more goals for Matthew Tkachuk, here are five takeaways from Sunday's loss in Columbus. Even with sizeable advantages in both shot attempts and scoring chances, the Florida Panthers saw their losing streak hit three games with a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche at Stars
COLORADO AVALANCHE (10-5-1) AT DALLAS STARS (11-5-2) The Colorado Avalanche enter Monday night's contest with a record of 10-5-1, while the Dallas Stars are 11-5-2. Both teams have matching two game win streaks. The puck will drop at 6:30 P.M. MT inside American Airlines Center. LAST TIME OUT. The Avalanche...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ FLYERS
FLAMES (8-7-2) @ FLYERS (7-7-4) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet Flames | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Flyers:. Points - Travis Konecny (19) Goals - Konecny (7)
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 22
* Patrice Bergeron joined a rare list of players to record 1,000 points with the Bruins. * The Devils earned their 13th consecutive victory to match a franchise record, while the Blues recorded a first-of-its-kind winning streak. * The Sabres, Canadiens, Rangers and Kings are in action tonight before 30...
NHL
Holtz, Bahl Reassigned to Utica | NEWS
Holtz and Bahl will join the Comets where they will be able to get in substantial playing time. This morning, the New Jersey Devils announced that forward Alexander Holtz and defenseman Kevin Bahl have been reassigned to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. Holtz and Bahl have been...
NHL
Rapid Recap: Islanders 3, Maple Leafs 2 OT
Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner as Islanders stage late comeback vs Maple Leafs. The New York Islanders put together another one of the incredible comebacks they've become known for this season in a 3-2 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Josh Bailey tied the game late in the third...
NHL
Capitals Kuemper, Aube-Kubel get Stanley Cup rings, visit from old team
WASHINGTON - The wait was worth it for Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. The Washington Capitals goalie and forward were all smiles when they received their 2022 Stanley Cup rings from the Colorado Avalanche after their game at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Kuemper and Aube-Kubel were reunited with their...
NHL
What to expect on '90s Night
New 3rd jerseys will debut Wednesday as Buffalo takes on St. Louis. The Buffalo Sabres are turning back the clock on Wednesday for '90s Night presented by The BFLO Store. The team will take the ice in their new black and red third jerseys for the first time as they face the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Devils
Get minute-by-minute updates from Prudential Center where the Oilers will attempt to snap New Jersey's 12-game win streak. The Edmonton Oilers take on the red-hot New Jersey Devils, who've won 12 straight games, at the Prudential Center on Monday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet Oilers or listen...
NHL
Predators recover, defeat Coyotes in seven-round shootout
NASHVILLE -- Roman Josi and Mikael Granlund each had a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 4-3 shootout win against the Arizona Coyotes at Bridgestone Arena on Monday. Juuse Saros made 24 saves for the Predators (9-8-2), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games. "Our game's ascending...
NHL
STONE COLE'D
PHILADELPHIA - Hitting 400 NHL games is a heckuva milestone for any player. "This was always my dream growing up, so to be blessed and fortunate enough to play 400 is a pretty cool thing," said Blake Coleman Monday after the team's morning skate. He did it in style, collecting...
NBC Sports
Avalanche stars come to play in win over Kuemper, Caps
Darcy Kuemper faced the team he helped lead to last season’s Stanley Cup title Saturday as the Colorado Avalanche took on the Capitals in D.C., but the goaltender’s former teammates got the better of him in a 4-0 victory. The Avalanche’s two biggest stars -- center Nathan MacKinnon...
NHL
'PLEASURE TO PLAY BIG MINUTES'
PHILADELPHIA - Darryl Sutter didn't ponder the question long. When asked what he thought of Nikita Zadorov's recent play following the team's pregame skate at Wells Fargo Center Monday morning, he responded quickly. "He's been our best player - in the physical part of the game and the execution part...
