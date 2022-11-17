ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Starbucks workers are striking across the country. Here’s which stores are affected

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQ2rM_0jEVqF7c00

(NEXSTAR) – Starbucks workers at over 110 locations across the U.S. are planning strikes or walkouts on Thursday to protest working conditions, pay, and the company’s alleged actions to discourage unionization efforts, according to a labor group representing thousands of Starbucks employees.

The walkouts are said to be the “biggest coordinated national action taken by union Starbucks stores in the campaign’s history,” with dozens of unionized locations among those where employees will be picketing, per a press release from Starbucks Workers United.

The walkouts also coincide with Red Cup Day , a holiday-based promotion during which Starbucks provides red reusable cups to customers who make qualifying purchases.

In protest, workers at stores with strikes or planned walkouts will be hosting their own “Red Cup Rebellion,” as they’re calling it, to send a message to the company concerning its stance on benefits and unionization.

MORE TOP STORIES:

“You cannot be pro-LGTBQ, pro-BLM, pro-sustainability, and anti-union. This Red Cup Day, we’re organizing for a voice on the job and a true seat at the table,” said Michelle Eisen, a Starbucks employee from Buffalo, New York, in the press release.

More than 110 stores are said to be participating in the walkouts, Starbucks Workers United said, including coffee shops across at least 25 states , including:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Maine
  • Massachusetts
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

Workers at some of the Starbucks locations in those states are planning walkouts only during select or peak hours, while others appear to be planning pickets all day, materials from Starbucks Workers United suggest.

Striking workers picketing outside the locations were also planning to hand out their own branded cups in support of the labor union’s efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCRj8_0jEVqF7c00
Starbucks workers are seen at a rally in Oct. 2022, in Staten Island, New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

In a statement shared with Nexstar on Thursday, a spokesperson for Starbucks said the company is “aware” of the employee demonstrations, and that Starbucks “respect[s] their right to engage in lawful protest activity — though our focus has been, and continues to be, on uplifting the Starbucks experience for our partners and customers.”

“We remain committed to all partners and will continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone,” the statement continued. “In those stores where partners have elected union-representation, we have been willing and continue to urge the union to meet us at the bargaining table to move the process forward in good faith.

The 100 best coffee shops in the United States, according to Yelp reviewers

Starbucks had previously said it opposes unionization efforts, claiming the company functions best when it works directly with employees, the Associated Press reported. Starbucks has also denied using union-busting tactics, despite accusations of firing pro-union employees or closing shops that had voted in favor of unionizing.

At least 257 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late last year, according to the National Labor Relations Board. Starbucks and Workers United have engaged in contract talks at 53 stores, with 13 additional sessions scheduled, Starbucks Workers United confirmed with AP. No agreements have been reached so far.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Moore tenants left with no heat and hope

One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
MOORE, OK
KFOR

El Reno Public Schools says goodbye to a beloved student

EL RENO, Okla (KFOR) – El Reno school officials, students and friends are saying good-bye to a beloved student who they say was full of smiles, laughter and hugs! Daniel Maifield, a seventh grader at Etta Dale, passed away on Wednesday. El Reno Public Schools posted on it’s social media platform that Daniel made a impact on […]
EL RENO, OK
KFOR

Tribal concerns over National Recreational Park area conditions

SULPHUR, Okla.  (KFOR) – Did you know there are prolonged drought areas impacting the State of Oklahoma at this time of the year? The Chickasaw National Recreation Area officials say Antelope Springs have stopped flowing due to low water levels. Superintendent Bill Wright says, ” due to the ongoing drought, the aquifer that feeds Antelope […]
EL RENO, OK
KFOR

Sapulpa Police locate homicide suspect after woman found dead

SAPULPA, Okla (KFOR) – Sapulpa Police Department is currently working a homicide at the scene in the 2400 block of South Cedar. Police say the suspect has been identified as 28-year old Joshua Stafford. Officers on the scene say a woman was found dead in a home near Teel Road and Hickory Street Saturday morning. […]
SAPULPA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy