Wichita Falls, TX

kswo.com

World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wraps in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The 2022 World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wrapped up Saturday evening at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center. Sixty bull riders ended the year with the three-day event. It’s open to anybody, with the youngest rider being 12-years-old and the oldest at 57.
DUNCAN, OK
Z94

Burlington Coat Factory is Coming to Lawton, Oklahoma

We've been hearing rumors online and elsewhere for months about the possibility of Burlington Coat Factory coming to Lawton, Fort Sill. Well, we've finally gotten confirmation from reliable sources and it's true, we'll be getting a Burlington in town. So where will the new department store be located and when will it be opening?
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Top racers award at Texoma Speedway Awards

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma race car drivers were awarded for the competitive year they’ve had. The Texoma Speedway ceremony took place Saturday night, Nov. 19, 2022, at Larry’s Marine Center. Dinner consisted of fish fry, complete with hushpuppies and smoked pork. The event is a great way to reflect on all the hard work […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls’ Iconic Big Blue Was Almost Even Bigger Back in the Day?

Looks like the plan was to expand several decades, but that never came to be. So what happened?. So I saw a photo today posted by Chelsey Pirkle of a proposed expansion of First Wichita National Bank Building. Let's be honest, no one calls it that, it's the Big Blue building downtown for all of us. The photo shows a proposal to expand the iconic building back in 1982. This would be over sixty years since the building went up back in 1920.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

Tiny Oklahoma Towns With Populations Less Than 15

I think it's a universal thought that the majority of everyone believes they come from a small town. That's only natural considering most move to larger cities. I know it's weird to say Lawton is a larger city, but compared to my hometown of 30k, it's a metropolis. The biggest...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Boys and Girls Club hosts 66th Toy Bowl

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 66th Annual Boys and Girls Club Toy Bowl kicked off at City View’s Veteran Stadium. The annual event featured three football games throughout the day. Cash admission benefitted the Boys and Girls Club or a donation of canned food which would be donated to the food bank.of course. After donating, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Former Impractical Joker Joe Gatto Coming to Wichita Falls

Miss Joe on the show? Well good news! He is coming right here to Wichita Falls next year. If you want to talk about a show that I have spent too much time watching. It is 'Impractical Jokers'. It's mindless TV entertainment and I love it. Without a doubt my favorite on the show was Joe Gatto. He went all out on the show. Nothing was better than when he would win. His punishments for the guys were always the best. Perhaps the most famous is the tattoos.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

One injured in pin-in wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A pin in wreck involving two vehicles sent one person to the hospital Friday night. The two vehicle wreck happened near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and East Elliot Street. Wichita Falls Police said one vehicle went into the ditch in the median. The driver...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
