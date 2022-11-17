Read full article on original website
World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wraps in Duncan
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The 2022 World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wrapped up Saturday evening at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center. Sixty bull riders ended the year with the three-day event. It’s open to anybody, with the youngest rider being 12-years-old and the oldest at 57.
Burlington Coat Factory is Coming to Lawton, Oklahoma
We've been hearing rumors online and elsewhere for months about the possibility of Burlington Coat Factory coming to Lawton, Fort Sill. Well, we've finally gotten confirmation from reliable sources and it's true, we'll be getting a Burlington in town. So where will the new department store be located and when will it be opening?
Top racers award at Texoma Speedway Awards
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma race car drivers were awarded for the competitive year they’ve had. The Texoma Speedway ceremony took place Saturday night, Nov. 19, 2022, at Larry’s Marine Center. Dinner consisted of fish fry, complete with hushpuppies and smoked pork. The event is a great way to reflect on all the hard work […]
Wichita Falls’ Iconic Big Blue Was Almost Even Bigger Back in the Day?
Looks like the plan was to expand several decades, but that never came to be. So what happened?. So I saw a photo today posted by Chelsey Pirkle of a proposed expansion of First Wichita National Bank Building. Let's be honest, no one calls it that, it's the Big Blue building downtown for all of us. The photo shows a proposal to expand the iconic building back in 1982. This would be over sixty years since the building went up back in 1920.
Boys and Girls Club hosts 66th Toy Bowl
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 66th Annual Boys and Girls Club Toy Bowl kicked off at City View’s Veteran Stadium. The annual event featured three football games throughout the day. Cash admission benefitted the Boys and Girls Club or a donation of canned food which would be donated to the food bank.of course. After donating, […]
Former Iowa Park man executed in Oklahoma Thursday morning
The execution is scheduled to take place after midnight, moments after his 63rd birthday.
Turkey Day at Evangel Church provides for families in need on Thanksgiving
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and Evangel Church gave out free turkeys for those in need this holiday. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, marked the 21st year that the church hosted Turkey Day during its Sunday celebration service in order to help local families that may not have a turkey […]
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
The Wichita Falls Police Department reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Call Field and Fairway shortly after 7 a.m. According to the officials, the wreck involved a silver Lincoln Navigator and a gray GMC Yukon.
Man allegedly assaults woman for ‘ruining Thanksgiving’ by contracting COVID
The suspect told police he'd been drinking whiskey all day and denied assaulting the victim, alleging that she fell.
Boyfriend says he’s ‘man enough to accept the consequences’ prior to arrest
According to police, the victim stated multiple times, "Why the [expletive] did you take my vehicle?"
Man pleads guilty in face of “15.5 quadrillion DNA odds
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 52-year-old man who denied sexually assaulting an Iowa Park teen apparently decides the “15.5 quadrillion” DNA odds against him are too high to fight, and pleads guilty November 18, 2022. Jamie Hibler pleaded guilty in 30th District Court to sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 20 years […]
2-vehicle wreck briefly closes part of Fairway Blvd
A two-vehicle collision Thursday morning closed the southbound lanes of Fairway Boulevard.
Man arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of gallons of diesel fuel
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The reported theft of hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel from an Electra service station reveals a possible serious security flaw in some fuel pumps, at a time when fuel is at record prices. DPS troopers arrested a Florida man for alleged unlawful use of a criminal instrument and violation of […]
Police say ‘little girl’ possibly shot on Astin in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has been detained in connection to a police investigation about an alleged assault with a weapon that lead to a heavy police presence. Around 1:41 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, police responded to the 500 block of Astin Avenue to investigate a possible assault with a weapon call. […]
newschannel6now.com
One injured in pin-in wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A pin in wreck involving two vehicles sent one person to the hospital Friday night. The two vehicle wreck happened near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and East Elliot Street. Wichita Falls Police said one vehicle went into the ditch in the median. The driver...
