WISH-TV

Delphi murders suspect wants out of jail while awaiting trial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused in the Delphi murders on Monday asked to be released from jail while awaiting trial. Attorneys for Richard Allen filed a request to be released without posting bond or by setting what the request calls a reasonable bail amount. Richard Allen, 50, was...
DELPHI, IN
abc57.com

Hershberger sentenced to 96 years in connection with barn fires

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Joseph Hershberger, the man accused of setting multiple barns on fire in Elkhart County between April and October of 2021, was sentenced to 96 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. According to the prosecutor's office, 46 of those...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

Two arrests made in Marion stabbing incident

MARION, IN- Marion Police Officers were called to Waylon’s bar at 324 E. Charles St. in Marion around 3:28 am, November 19th. It was reported that there was a disturbance and one person was stabbed. Officers found Bradley Martemus, 30, of Marion bleeding and told Officers he had been stabbed.
MARION, IN
WNDU

Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a police standoff in Elkhart. According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports that a man had been shot at* by his brother in the 5700 block of Keltner Road on Saturday around 4:18 p.m. The man,...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Deputies investigating shooting at Ox Bow County Park

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at Ox Bow County Park Monday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m., deputies were called to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 for a shooting report. Deputies at the scene located a...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Judge grants continuance in trial for suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County judge granted a continuance in the trial of the man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz in July 2022. Carl Roy Webb Boards II's next court date has been set for Feb. 3, 2023, at which point the judge will set a timeline for future proceedings and a new trial date, according to 13News reporter Rich Nye, who was in the courtroom Friday morning.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Judge orders Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The judge has ordered Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders of two teen girls, to appear in person in the courtroom on Tuesday. I-Team 8 expects to get at least a partial glimpse into the Delphi murders investigation if the judge releases the probable cause to the public after a Tuesday court hearing.
DELPHI, IN
95.3 MNC

Deadly crash in LaPorte County

Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Man dies after heavy police presence

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 57000 block of Keltner Road on Saturday, November 19 at 4:19 p.m. Deputies say 57-year-old Charles Ragland shot his handgun at 49-year-old Steve Ragland after a dispute over a vehicle. Steven Ragland was not hurt.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson, 4

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent […]
ELKHART, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
DELPHI, IN
fox32chicago.com

Indiana police officer and wife adopt baby girl left at baby box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted a baby months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday, which was...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Adoption Day in St. Joseph County, a time for families to finalize adoptions in court!. In March of this year, Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia, when just a few weeks later, DCS called again.
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Fulton County’s Most Wanted

FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
wfft.com

Two dead, two injured in Huntington County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WFFT) -- Two people are dead and two are critically injured after authorities say their vehicle ran a stop sign and struck a commercial grain trailer in Huntington County Saturday morning,. Paramedics responded to State Road 124 and County Road 300 West at 8:03 a.m. The Huntington...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a South Bend man Friday night. Deputies responded to the scene around 11 p.m., where a Chevy and Nissan collided head-on in the westbound lanes of US 20 near State Road 19. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN

