Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
WJLA
Festive appetizers for a tasty holiday season
7NewsDC — Turkey day is just about a week away, followed by a December full of holiday gatherings. Lifestyle expert Christina Daves joined us with festive appetizers to fill the season with flavor.
KSDK
Inflation causing increases in grocery prices for shoppers this holiday season
Shoppers are making more strategic choices in the grocery store in 2022 as inflation causes higher prices. Some holiday cooking staples cost more than last year.
Deck the Halls Without Wrecking Your Wallet: Save 40% on Holiday Home Decor
Whimsical decorations and the warm glow of colorful lights make the holiday season feel like a magical time of year, but with inflation on the rise and prices higher than ever, it simply won’t do to break the bank on festive decor. Luckily, there’s no need to miss out on the fun of decorating this year thanks to Amazon. They’re currently offering major sales on all the items you need to turn your yard and your living room into a winter wonderland. Now is the perfect time to pick up any decorations you’re missing or expand your display with great deals on everything from themed lights to a beautiful new tree.
Comments / 0