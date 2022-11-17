Read full article on original website
Related
Observer
Coinbase Wants You to Think It’s Immune From FTX Contagion. Here’s Why It’s Not.
This story was originally published in FIN, the best newsletter about fintech; subscribe here. It’s been a sterling week for scandal connoisseurs. Particular highlights include fallen crypto god Sam Bankman-Fried’s manic “interview” with Vox writer Kelsey Piper, in which he disavowed just about everything he ever stood for except greed; especially juicy was his concise “fuck regulators” formulation. Then there was newly minted FTX CEO John Ray, announcing that he had never seen “such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here.” And he was hired to clean up Enron!
U.S. Stocks Rise, Remain Unsteady Ahead of Thanksgiving
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday morning but trading remained unsteady ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 276 points, or 0.8%, to 33.880 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%.Financial and technology companies gained ground. ground. Charles Schwab rose 2.6% and chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.3%.Energy stocks moved higher along with a 2% rise in U.S. crude oil prices. Chevron rose 2.1%.Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.78% from 3.84% late Monday.Investors have...
Comments / 0