This story was originally published in FIN, the best newsletter about fintech; subscribe here. It’s been a sterling week for scandal connoisseurs. Particular highlights include fallen crypto god Sam Bankman-Fried’s manic “interview” with Vox writer Kelsey Piper, in which he disavowed just about everything he ever stood for except greed; especially juicy was his concise “fuck regulators” formulation. Then there was newly minted FTX CEO John Ray, announcing that he had never seen “such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here.” And he was hired to clean up Enron!

1 DAY AGO